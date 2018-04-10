China's Electric Buses Will Cut Global Oil Consumption By 0.5%, Trimming Oil Company Revenues And Profits

From 16,000 e-buses in Shenzhen to 1.2 million e-buses in China

Shenzhen has converted its city bus fleet to an all-electric fleet of 16,000 electric buses. Authorities there have determined that the electric bus fleet will eliminate the use of 345,000 tons of diesel fuel per year.

China is promoting electric buses to improve urban air quality and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Bloomberg has projected that China will have 1.2 million electric city buses by 2025.

To support the manufacture of electric buses, China has an enormous battery manufacturing capacity—both operating and planned.

China’s electric buses will displace 0.5 percent of global oil consumption

In 2016 the world consumed 97 million barrels of oil per day, or 35,244 million barrels of oil per year. Scaling up the savings of diesel fuel from Shenzhen’s 16,000 electric buses to China’s projected 1.2 million electric buses—and converting the units from tons to barrels—shows that China’s electric buses will eliminate the use of 194 million barrels of oil per year.

Simple division shows that China’s electric buses will reduce global oil consumption by 0.5 percent.

Oil company revenues and profits will be trimmed accordingly

A half-percent reduction in oil consumption will trim oil company revenues by at least one-half percent, if the price of oil remains the same, or by somewhat more if the global demand curve shifts down, resulting in a lower equilibrium price for oil.

Oil company profits per barrel sold will decline somewhat more than revenues, as the fixed costs of production will be spread across a somewhat smaller quantity of oil sold.

Oil company stocks are owned by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE).

A leading indicator of the changes to come

In the world’s transition to 100 percent clean renewable energy, which is now underway, the impact of China’s electric buses on global oil consumption—and on oil company revenues and profits—is a leading indicator of the changes to come.

Disclaimer/Caution:

Do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, in making any investment decision. Owning individual stocks is inherently risky. No investment recommendation is being made here. The stock of any company mentioned here may become worthless at any time, e.g., upon company bankruptcy. Or the stock price could soar, or do anything in between. Before making any investment decision, consult a financial adviser and read and understand the company's 10-K and 10-Q reports, the company's financial statements, and transcripts of the quarterly conference calls; identify and evaluate company, industry, economic, and political scenarios and risks; identify the suitability of any investment to your own circumstances; and then make your own decision. This article is a product of Driscoll Consulting LLC, whose staff consists of one amateur individual investor, with no financial training, and the headline and narrative above, and the assumptions and calculations on which they are based, are likely to have substantive errors, omissions and/or misinterpretations. In fact, Driscoll Consulting LLC is publishing this article largely in the hope that Seeking Alpha readers would identify any such errors and point them out in the comments section. Moreover, company circumstances may change at any time, and any such information will not be updated by Driscoll Consulting LLC.

This article does not express an opinion on the future or projected value of any financial instrument, and does not make research recommendations (i.e., recommendations as to whether or not to "buy," "sell," "hold," or to enter or not to enter into any other transaction involving any specific interest) or a recommendation as to an investment or other strategy. This article is derived from selected public sources. This article should not be considered as information sufficient upon which to base an investment decision. Nor does this article consider a reader's individual circumstances. You should determine on your own whether you agree with the content of this article. The author disclaims any liability arising from use of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.