Pure Storage: A Company That's Here To Stay

Last week, there were two interesting developments in the enterprise storage space. One of those events was the NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) analyst day. The presentations portrayed a business emerging from a transition and achieving moderate long-term growth with strong margins and cash flow. The company announced that it was doubling its dividend, ratcheting up share repurchases and raising guidance for both revenue growth and earnings. The shares reacted positively in the context of the grim market action at the end of last week.

The other event probably has slipped from the news headlines without many dots being drawn. Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) announced that it was selling $500 million of debt (possibly $575 million depending on over-allotments) convertible at a price of $26.27/share. After Friday’s price action, the premium is 42%. The offering closed on April 9 and was the company’s first foray into the convertible debt market. The offering is uncannily similar to a similar transaction that Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) made a few months ago. Of course, these kinds of offerings are not unknown in the tech space with companies such as Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) recently selling convertible debt that featured a zero interest rate and a large premium. At the time of the Nutanix transaction, its debt offered buyers a conversion feature with a 33% premium.

Some investors look at dilution in considering offerings or convertible debt. The problem with that kind of analysis is that no one knows what Pure will do with the capital raise. Since it is cash flow positive and has about $600 million of cash and equivalents, it doesn't need the money for operational purposes. It almost will surely use the funds to buy other companies and hence accelerate growth. So, dilution is really not an appropriate concept to consider in this situation. That being said, potential dilution in terms of an increase in outstanding shares would be a bit less than 9% - of course for that to happen the shares would have to reach more than $26/share at which time I doubt there would be much interest in dilution.

It has been nearly six months since I last wrote about Pure. The shares are up by about 25% since that time. The IGV index has appreciated 12.5% over the same time span. Despite the appreciation the shares have actually seen valuation metrics compress a bit because of the company’s rapid growth and substantial turn to profitability and to positive free cash flow. So, given the announcement of the offering, which I think is an interesting signpost, I thought it would be interesting to write about the company again. My conclusion at this point is essentially the same as my conclusion six months ago. Pure is an under-appreciated business, with excellent prospects within a market that has started to show encouraging growth. Pure continues to gain share and has exhibited signs of achieving leverage at scale. At this point, it's starting to generate positive free cash flow, significantly sooner than had previously been I expected.

All that said, I do not expect that Pure shares will match the performance of Nutanix in the wake of its offering. But then I didn’t know that Nutanix shares would appreciate 50% after the close of its offering, either. I do not have that kind of second sight. While both companies are both considered to be part of the overall enterprise storage space, they really do not compete.

Overall, I suspect that HCI, for many reasons, probably has a bit more potential in terms of percentage growth, compared to enterprise storage. That said, the latest sales figures for All-Flash Arrays, the market category in which Pure competes, grew by more than 38% year on year, according to IDC, which provides the most widely accepted compilation of such statistics. The $1.6 billion of revenue reported last quarter for AFA is still less than sales of hybrid flash arrays, which were $2.3 billion in the period. And overall, IDC reports that enterprise storage sales last quarter were $12 billion. I think it's reasonable to assume that all of the hybrid revenues will disappear, and that AFA will command the market in the next few years. So, there's plenty of growth opportunity for Pure, even within its current space, and it will be certainly expanding its TAM through acquisition and through the exploitation of “adjacencies.”

Pure’s current revenues are only a bit more than $250 million/quarter, which might suggest the magnitude of its opportunity. At this point, Pure is not even within the top five of enterprise storage vendors in the IDC compilation. The top five currently, based on share ranking, are Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) and its Chinese partner, the New H3C Group, EMC/Dell, NetApp (NTAP) IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY).

Looking at some estimates and recommendations

The current revenue for forecast for Pure is for 38% revenue growth this current quarter, moderating noticeably to 31% for the entire fiscal year and to 26% for fiscal year 2020 (ends 1/31). At some level, current estimates do not mean a great deal. Estimates have been steadily rising for both revenues and for earnings. The company has been public for almost exactly a year and it has beaten its forecast in all of the quarters it has so far reported. Despite operational performance that has consistently beat prior estimates and despite strongly positive trends in the forecast for both earnings and revenue growth over the past several quarters, Pure shares haven’t been able to attract a preponderance of favorable analyst commentary. At the moment, of 22 analyst who cover the name, according to First Call, there are 12 buys and 10 holds/sells. About two months ago, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall initiated Pure with a sell rating. About one month ago Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini lowered his rating from buy to sell.

The GS analyst simply refuses the evidence that Dell remains as it has been since its consolidation, a market share donor. He continues to feel that rhetoric, particularly about pricing and sales execution, is a substitute for product benefits. Dell may have hired storage sale specialists and it continues to talk about its “refuse to lose” initiatives, but lose it does. The fact remains that the EMC/Dell combination, with its mountain of debt and rather complex ownership structure, is not optimal for a competitive market. Dell is restructuring, consolidating and attempting to remediate costs - because it has to do so in order to generate cash flow to pay off its mountain of debt. It is a large company and it is not run by inept leaders - but at this point its focus is not on market share but trying to defend its turf while still generating cash. Part of Pure’s current success and likely future share gains simply has to do with that phenomenon, and it can’t be changed by posturing.

One can readily argue about the valuation of Pure, particularly given the guidance the company provided, regarding its second half. I think Pure will substantially exceed its guidance. Others may not wish to have such an optimistic forecast. On the other hand the assertion that Dell is about to land competitive blows on Pure, simply because it is hiring storage sales specialists and saying that it will, is without any more substantive foundation than my assertion that I will lose 100 lbs. And I will leave it at that.

The company’s shares fell about 7% a month ago in the wake of its earnings report because of its guidance, which was only inline and represented slowing growth. The strong growth acceleration the company achieved last quarter and its significant turn to profitability were basically ignored by investors and by most analysts because of the view of many that guidance was less than hoped. Most recently, Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron raised the shares to a “Top Pick” with an upside potential of $40 and a price target of $24. Well, let’s not get carried away - the upside potential is based on an EV/S estimate of 5X which is probably more than a hardware vendor is likely to achieve in the foreseeable future.

Why the Skepticism?

Investors remain very dubious about the prospects for enterprise storage. And investors remain dubious as well that Pure has built or will be able to retain a competitive moat in what's perceived as a highly competitive space. There are reasons for those views that relate to historical performance in this sector. And while history is often an appropriate guide to the future, in this case one needs to evaluate history a bit more carefully before making analogies and correlations.

Just for the record, the storage space historically was considered a growth wunderkind and spawned many companies that were either acquired at substantial premiums or whose stocks were once market darlings. It may stretch the memory of some readers, but even a company that nowadays languishes in valuation purgatory such as NetApp was once considered a high-growth vehicle. Of course, that was before the cloud came along and upset everyone’s growth calculations.

There are several revolutions that have rocked the storage world. The first of these was the advent of flash. For decades users had employed spinning discs in various configurations and with a variety of technologies for back-up and recovery. And then, at the start of this decade, all-flash-arrays became practical from a cost standpoint. Initially, flash was mainly used as part of a caching scheme or in hybrid configurations. But at this point, it seems evident that within the next few years, almost all deployed storage will be flash - it is cheap, reliable and has advantages in terms of size, power consumption and heat dissipation that make it the medium of choice for the foreseeable future. That transition nearly did in NetApp and spawned quite a few vendors, most of whom were not particularly successful. Anyone remember Fusion-io or Violin? It is these sad stories of failed storage ventures, along with a few others with mediocre endings such as 3-Par, that have lead some observers to their belief that the environment these days is not conducive to the ultimate success of start-up storage vendors.

But in addition to the advent of flash, and most lately the advent of NVMe technology as well, came the cloud. Prior to a few years ago, users kept essentially all of their storage on-premise and storage volumes grew at prodigious rates. The percentage growth in storage volumes hasn’t waned particularly. Last quarter, IDC estimated that capacity shipments were up by 22% year-on-year. The increase in capacity shipments has actually shown a bit of accelerating growth with the advent of Big Data and AI. But what has changed is that much of the growth is being captured by what are called the “hyper-scalers.” These are the businesses such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others that have built hyperscale data centers and use what are called original design manufacturers (ODMs) that sell their products directly to these vendors. These ODMs are mainly Taiwanese vendors such as Quanta, Wistron and Inventec that can survive on 6%-7% gross margins. They sell “white boxes,” and because of their business model, they offer the largest of the hyperscalers significant cost savings.

So, last quarter, the hyperscalers accounted for about $2.7 billion of storage purchases, and that was up by about 55% year on year. In the meantime, external storage shipments only grew by 4% but accounted for $5.6 billion of revenues. Pure does derive some revenues from some hyperscalers in particular use cases, but it is not ever really going to play in the white box/ODM market, nor should it.

Finally, within the top five vendors, EMC/Dell continued to bleed market share at a substantial rate, losing 250 basis points of share and seeing a 4% revenue decline year-on-year. Hitachi lost about 90 basis points of share and saw revenues decline 5.4% while the other two of the other leaders managed a bit of growth, and NetApp showed 19% growth and a gain of more than 150 bps in its market share.

When analysts write about this segment, and rate Pure as a sell, they do so because of their concerns about the 4% growth in external storage and fears of a resurgent Dell cutting prices and engaging in aggressive promotions in an effort to ward off further losses in market share. From my perspective, the logic in that kind of a call is badly flawed. The storage segment has been hotly competitive in all of the time I have ever known about it, and that extends back for several decades. Pure has had an “x” on its back so far as Dell has been concerned for some period of time now. The results, as compiled by IDC, speak for themselves.

And there's a reason for that. Storage is not as fungible as some observers may believe. I do not propose to go into all of the reasons why users choose storage. But price is most certainly not the only, or even principal, consideration. Usually, bake-offs come down to a set of feature/function items that provide differentiation, and almost always price is computed based on total cost of ownership. As a smaller vendor, Pure has to have advantages in order to be considered in a competitive situation. Some of those advantages, or the competitive moat if you prefer, are likely to be of long standing.

Why Pure has won

There are several elements in evaluating the investment case for Pure shares. One key factor is whether or not the company has developed a defensible and long-lasting moat. When Pure started, it was somewhat unique in never offering anything other than All-Flash-Arrays. At this point, everyone who competes credibly in the storage space has a similar offering. Pure has been rated the leader in solid-state arrays by Gartner for four years now, and I have no reason to imagine that it will be displaced from that rating when the new Gartner report on solid-state arrays is published in July. Without getting involved in the details, Pure offers what it calls an Evergreen Storage Gold program that makes changes and upgrades to its storage substantially easier than is the case for most of its competitors, and in particular Dell. The company also provided its users with an upgrade path to what's called NVMe that will prove to be simpler than that provided by most competitors.

Pure is a partner with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) (the offering is called FlashStack) that provides the storage Cisco uses in its HCI offering. Just how substantial this opportunity might be is difficult to say at this point. The partnership was announced a few years ago but Cisco has been rather slow in ramping its HCI effort. That said, at this point, Cisco/Pure have 1,400 cumulative customers and it has allowed Pure's growth to be bolstered by the burgeoning of the HCI market. Clearly, even after several years, a company such as Pure needs validation in the market space from a vendor like Cisco as it moves up-market and sells to the largest enterprises.

Pure also is a partner of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in which Pure’s storage is used to enable AI and analytic solutions. In addition, the companies collaborate to create an architecture that facilitates what's called GRID, a solution that's used to create workstations that facilitate so-called virtual, rich graphics. The partnership is apparently creating some higher-profile wins with users such as Volvo and Autoliv.

Over the past year, Pure delivered the first NVMe FlashArray. Just what kind of a lead Pure has in this technology is surely a contentious issue and one subject to claims and counterclaims. At this point, NVMe technology is 20% of Pure shipments and rising fast. I simply do not know how that compares to other NVMe offerings at this point.

But I'm inclined to believe that the success Pure has achieved in the market has something to do with being perceived by users as a technology leader. Pure also developed an active cluster technology. How does its cluster technology compare to that of its competitors? I think it would be foolish for me to claim to be able to evaluate that technology and compare and contrast it to alternatives. The company has claimed some early commercial success in offering both of these capabilities - they are differentiators, although ones that will certainly be challenged over the coming quarters.

Some comments on FlashBlade seems almost de-rigueur for anyone writing about Pure and its product differentiation. FlashBlade has engendered a substantial amount of controversy among some observers who doubt its ability to be successful. For those unfamiliar with the offering, it provides storage for performance intensive, unstructured data workloads, which are key elements in facilitating AI and machine learning. The solution also is used as part of back-up solutions where users want almost instantaneous data restoration capability. FlashBlade is often sold alongside of or as an adjunct to FlashArray, and taken together, do offer the Pure solution something of a competitive moat. Most large storage vendors offer unstructured data solutions. Some years ago EMC bought Isilon. The opportunity for Pure is that Dell has under-invested in Isilon and FlashBlade has a competitive opportunity.

Does Pure have a level of differentiation and technology leadership that can stand up under competitive pressures? I believe it does, an assertion validated by the company’s rapid ascent and market share gains. The company spends 22% of its revenues on a GAAP basis on R&D and that's actually down significantly from former spend ratios. They appear to be getting a significant bang for their buck and I expect that will continue to be the case.

As mentioned earlier in this article, were Pure to see growth at the level it has forecast, it might be concerning and that's why the shares reacted poorly to the earnings release. If the company has differentiated solutions as I believe to be the case, and partnerships that are bearing fruit as well, it will continue to exceed its forecast by a noticeable amount and that will be particularly true in the last of the current fiscal year. I'm inclined to imagine that the demand for Pure’s convertible debt, and the terms it was able to achieve, are a function of the company’s most updated forecasts and intimations of the market opportunities it is pursuing.

Some thoughts about costs and valuation

Last quarter, Pure achieved non-GAAP profitability. That really was overlooked in the furor over the company’s growth projections, but is significant nonetheless. Overall, in the quarter, the company achieved an improvement of 1300 basis points in operating margins on a GAAP basis. Almost all of that is a function of an improvement in operating expense ratios as gross margins remained at about 65% last quarter. Management has forecast that it will achieve some moderate growth in gross margins this year, particularly based on scale improvements in the cost of support. Product gross margins can be volatile due to mix and the faster growth from FlashBlade revenues can marginally impact product gross margins.

Over the past fiscal year, the company saw operating expenses fall from 152% of revenues to 126% of revenues and the growth of GAAP operating expenses was 19%. Based on extrapolations from company guidance, operating expense growth is expected to be more or less comparable in dollars, and of course lower in terms of percentages this current fiscal year. If revenue growth exceeds the current guidance of just greater than 30%, the opportunity for substantial margin expansion is substantial.

Stock based comp was not a material factor in the company’s margin improvement in Q4, although it was a considerable factor for the fiscal year as a whole. Overall, stock based comp rose by 13% last quarter, and by 29% last year.

The company doesn’t forecast free cash flows at this point. Last year, operating cash flow went from negative to positive and it increased by 57% last quarter. The improvement in cash flow was mainly a function of the improvement in profitability and the growth in deferred revenue. Receivable growth was actually elevated last quarter in dollar terms because of the seasonally and secularly growth in revenues.

Overall, the company had a negligible annual free cash flow margin for the full year although in Q4 its free cash flow margin reached 11%. I expect, based on looking at the sources of cash flow, that free cash flow margins will continue to exceed non-GAAP operating margins by several hundred basis points on an annual basis. My guess, which is all that it can be, is that free cash flow margins next year will be in the 7%-8% range and that free cash flow dollars will reach about $110 million.

Yes, Pure is a hardware company, and notionally hardware companies have had far more compressed valuations than software companies. The age-old question of differentiation and competitive moats is the major factor for that discrepancy - the question of how wide it should be is not susceptible to substantive resolution. I'm certainly not likely to settle that argument in this argument in this article.

Based on a slightly more positive growth estimate for this company for this year, my belief is that the EV/S ratio is currently at 2.4X. I think a 2.4X ratio, even for a hardware company, is quite modest given the strong improvements the company is achieving in profitability and cash flow.

At this point, the P/E ratio is still not meaningful, although again, operating margin improvement will be more substantial than the currently forecast First Call consensus if revenue growth is better than currently projected - a consummation I anticipate.

Based on my projection of $110 million of free cash flow, the current free cash flow yield is about 3.2%. That is, perhaps, an average value for that metric, for a company growing at close to 40%, but the substantial improvements in both GAAP profitability and deferred revenue growth are going to drive that number strongly higher for the foreseeable future.

Pure shares continue to be undervalued, and less regarded than they should, in the opinion of this writer. Currently, as previously mentioned, First Call is reporting 12 buys and 10 holds in addition to the GS sell recommendation. This company has strong operating momentum in a space that's coming back to life. I expect it to produce strong positive alpha in the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.