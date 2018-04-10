Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF - Update

A look at the fund's performance since our initial article and fund's inception.

A look at the changes in the portfolio since our initial article.

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

In my previous article, "Socially Responsible Investing: Great For Your Soul But Not Your Wallet?" I discussed in depth, the various socially responsible and faith based investment options.

One of the key questions was whether or not following a faith based or an ESG/SRI philosophy has a negative impact on your investments. While I have generally not gone out and specifically invested in such funds, I have however focused on individual investment themes that do fall under that SRI/ESG umbrella.

One of those themes is water and global water infrastructure.

As we know, even though our planet is mostly water, very little of it is clean, potable, drinking water. Beyond the lack of clean water we also have either quickly deteriorating water infrastructure that we see in our country or the general lack of infrastructure in the fastest growing regions of the world such as Africa, Middle East and Asia.

I believe so much in this theme that I did a 9 part clean water investment series last year, where we looked at all of the available ETF and mutual fund options available to retail investors to get access to this space.

One of the late entrants to this theme, launched in February 2017 is the Tortoise Water ETF (TBLU). We covered the fund in the article "Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF" where we discovered that the fund stood out for its unique fundamental index methodology.

Now that the fund has had a bit more than a year long track record, let's find out, how did it do?

For a complete look, including the underlying index methodology and the reasons for investing in the fund, please take a look at my original article, "Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF."

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 7/10/2017 (TBLU) had just $2.57 million in net assets and did not yield a distribution. Today the ETF manages $4.38 million and distributes 0.9%.

The portfolio is now comprised of 32 securities, down from 35 at the time of our previous article.

The portfolio is quite concentrated as the top 10 holdings make up just over 62% of the fund.

Source: YCharts

This is up quite a bit from our previous look where the top 10 holdings made up 52% of the fund.

Source: TBLU As of 6/16/2017

Looking at the portfolio breakdown we can see that even though the split between Water Infrastructure and Water Management is about the same, the big shift was between equipment and utilities, and water treatment and efficiency.

Source: TBLU Index 3/16/2018

Source: TBLU Index 6/16/2017

As expected, the fund is predominantly invested in mid and small cap stocks with a near even split.

Source: YCharts

Even though the ETF is a global fund, it is predominantly USA focused with just 6.52% outside of North America, the 6.52% exposure to Cia de Saneamento Basico (SBS).

Source: YCharts

Looking at the risk data gives us some encouraging data points.

Source: YCharts

Over the last year, including the market correction this year, the maximum draw-down for the fund was 9.72%.

While we do not yet have a 5 year beta or a 10 year Sharpe ratio, we do have a 1-year Sortino ratio of 2.744 which is quite good.

Performance Update

Since our last update of the fund on July 10th, 2017 the fund is up 12.08% on a price per share basis and 13.42% on a total return basis accounting for the dividends.

TBLU data by YCharts

Since inception on February 2, 2017 the fund is up 16.05% on a price per share and up 17.88% on a total return basis.

TBLU data by YCharts

How did the fund's fundamental indexing strategy perform against its peers?

We can take a look at how the fund performed against its global and domestic, ETF and mutual fund competition, the Summit Global Water Multifactor ETF (WTRX), the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO), PowerShares Water Resources ETF (PHO), First Trust Water ETF (FIW), Guggenheim Global Water ETF (CGW) and 2 mutual funds, the AllianzGI Global Water (AWTAX) (AWTIX) (AWTCX) and Calvert Global Water Index Fund. (CFWAX) (CFWIX).

Even though the fund is "global," it is predominantly focused on the United States. As such we also include the two domestic focused funds, which also happen to have some international exposure.

Further of note, just last week, the Summit Water Infrastructure Multifactor ETF (WTRX) closed down and liquidated the fund as of April 2nd, 2018.

Year to date, the majority of the funds were down, with the exception of the liquidated fund.

Interestingly, the two PowerShares ETFs along with the Tortoise Water Fund were down a similar 1.12% - 1.94%. The remaining funds were far more focused on global equities and were down more.

TBLU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, my two favorite water funds, WTRX and TBLU with their fundamental index approaches were the top performers, returning 17.25% and 17.03% respectively. Such a shame that the Summit fund was closed.

TBLU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since inception, the story remains the same. TBLU remains the best domestic fund, coming in just behind the PowerShares Global Water ETF (PIO).

TBLU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Overall, I am quite impressed with how the fund has done.

Bottom Line

In my initial article on the fund I offering the following guidance,

Other factors to consider, this ETF has the LOWEST annual fee at a mere 40 basis points, or .40%. While this is a valid point to consider, I would urge you keep in mind that running an ETF is an expensive proposition, on the $2.5 million raised by the fund, the management is generating a mere $10,000 annually. If this fund does not raise substantial capital in the future, expect the fees to go up or for the fund to be closed.

Source: "Tortoise Water Fund: The 'Purest' Water ETF"

The fund's assets did rise, but not by much.

Interestingly, this warning applied precisely to the Summit Water Infrastructure Multifactor ETF (WTRX) which ended up closing after failing to raise meaningful capital, even though it performed exceptionally well over the prior 12 months.

The Tortoise Water Fund is now the only fundamentally focused water themed ETF and even though it has performed quite well, it has not raised any significant capital.

Does it matter?

From an investment standpoint, I don't believe so. Because of the ETF structure, the investor's expenses are going to be limited and even if the fund ends up closing up in the future, investors would be in no different a position than if they had invested in a larger fund.

There are however two good pieces of news for (TBLU). First, now that (WTRX) is closed, money may flow into (TBLU). Secondly, Tortoise is not like Summit which only had one fund. Tortoise has also launched the Tortoise

North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) in 2015 and has managed to raise over $115 million in assets. As such, the sponsor's financial health should be in a decent enough shape to keep supporting (TBLU) for some time if they wish.

Overall, this fund through its strategy represents the best chance to generate alpha in an ETF structure in water and water infrastructure.

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

Over the next two weeks we will be completing updates on the entire water series. This was the first of the updates.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous articles on this space.

Investing in Water Series

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Qualityand Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14 Day Trial!

If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TBLU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.