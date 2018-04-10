Master Limited Partnerships Don't Deserve Unique Valuation Treatment

Image shown: The performance of a master limited partnerships, as measured by the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) relative to the stock market. The Alerian MLP ETF has fallen by more than 40% while the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) has jumped by more than 25% since the middle of June 2015.

By The Valuentum Team

We’ve been following the master limited partnership (NYSEARCA:AMLP) arena space for a long time now, and we worked as hard as we could to get the best information in front of investors before their collapse in June 2015, embedded in our call on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), dated June 11, 2015, “Why We’re Dumping Kinder Morgan Right Now.” We had followed that up on June 19, 2015, with “5 More Reasons Why We Think Kinder Morgan’s Shares Will Collapse,” and then wrote a more extensive piece that had been picked up by Barron’s September 28, 2015, “Why the MLP Business Model May Be A Goner,” among other articles on the topic.

We recapped "the Kinder Morgan call" in December 2015, “Recapping The Kinder Morgan Call, What Next?,” and we then talked about the dividend cut that we had predicted would happen at Kinder Morgan in December 2015, “Not So Happy Holidays At Kinder Morgan.” Fast forward a couple years, we outlined our updated take in mid-2017, “MLP Speak: A Critique of Distributable Cash Flow,” and most recently last month, wrote a note, “Nearly 60 Distribution Cuts Later, We Maintain Our View On the Hazards of the MLP Business Model.” This isn’t the half of it, as we’ve written dozens of articles on the topic during the past few years (not linked to in this piece) and traveled the country visiting groups associated with the CFA Institute and the American Association of Individual Investors talking about MLPs.

We wanted to write this article mostly to reiterate our view that, while there may be a number of ways to account for business performance across various business structures, whether an entity is a corporate, REIT, or master limited partnership, cash flow will always be cash flow. In finance (and in valuation), a business, for example, cannot be worth more or less than the present value of its future enterprise free cash flows, adjusted for its net balance sheet (a net debt or a net cash position), as well as any other “hidden” factors (e.g. an overfunded pension) - no matter if the entity is structured as a corporate, a real estate investment trust (REIT) or a master limited partnership. The prices of these entities may become disconnected from their intrinsic value, if for example, "yield-based pricing" is pursued in an ultra-low interest rate environment, but value will always be value, distinct from price. A dollar generated by a retailer is a dollar generated by a software company is a dollar generated by a midstream entity. The present value of dollars coming in versus dollars going out forms the basis of any valuation context.

Every Company Has Growth and Maintenance Spending

Every company has both growth and maintenance spending, and the drivers behind the composition of any entity’s value are the same, differentiated only with respect to magnitude and duration. In this respect, all MLPs are similar, even if the magnitude and duration behind the composition of their value drivers are different. Said plainly, many pipeline companies may have relatively low maintenance capital spending, all else equal, but so do many software companies and other asset light entities, too. Many capital-light operations do not have tremendous growth capital spending, as fixed cost investment is not a core driver behind the earnings stream, but midstream entities do. The midstream space almost encourages analytical thinking on a project-by-project basis, which is great with respect to NPV (net present value) considerations, but all projects roll up into a cumulative forward trajectory of net free cash flow (cash flow from operations less all capital spending) for each and every entity, and form the basis of a value estimate for each and every entity.

That an industry has designated the term distributable cash flow to mean one thing does not change the theoretical view that, hypothetically, distributable cash flow, in a more encompassing non-MLP-specific context, could even be further up the income statement, as in revenue (a rather extreme hypothetical, but one that illustrates the subjective nature of the industry's term). As by definition, the industry's measure of distributable cash flow backs out growth capital spending, but doing so may be no logically different in substance than revenue, for example, being perhaps an even more aggressive form of "distributable cash flow," if one backs out all costs. In both cases, any traditional free cash flow shortfalls, as measured by cash flow from operations less all capital spending, would be made up by floating new debt or equity to keep paying an outsize distribution/dividend, as is already the case with respect to the master limited partnership model, in our view. Cash flow from operations less all capital spending is often less than cash dividends paid each year for MLPs, and the shortfall is made up in the financing section of the cash flow statement as new debt or new equity.

We've used the rather extreme concept of labeling 'revenue' as some unrealistic measure of distributable cash flow to illustrate a point. Not only must growth capital spending and costs be considered in the valuation context, but it becomes clear that there is a tremendous amount of subjectivity involved in the industry's term, distributable cash flow (especially with respect to capital market access). In the eyes of an enterprise free cash flow model (FCFF), however, business entities of all types are treated similarly, and the enterprise free cash flow generated by the business, in aggregate, is considered, on a net basis (inclusive of outflows related to growth spending). The timing of cash flows matter in the enterprise free cash flow process, and so does the balance sheet (net debt is not a good thing). For those focused on value-contributions of each individual project of a pipeline operator as only being incremental, what may be helpful is to consider an MLP as one big project, one big NPV calculation, and therefore, one enterprise free cash flow model, where the timing of net enterprise cash flows matter, in aggregate. In the image below, we show the link between the industry-specific metric distributable cash flow (DCF) and the basic construct of an enterprise free cash flow model.

Image Source: Valuentum

The numerator is a short-form construct of an enterprise free cash flow model, which takes the present value of a company's earnings before interest, after taxes, less net new investment (or enterprise free cash flow) and divides that by units outstanding. The denominator is the industry specific term distributable cash flow for next year. The formula above therefore derives the value that should be placed on the business via the enterprise free cash flow construct, and then this value estimate helps to inform what multiple of forward expected distributable cash flow should be applied to units. In short, the enterprise free cash flow derives the distributable cash flow multiple that should be placed on the business, which differs from the price-observed distributable cash flow multiple that is taken by dividing a unit's price by its future distributable cash flow, for example. The reason why using an enterprise free cash flow model in valuation is so important for MLPs is that, if one applies only a distributable cash-flow relative analysis or pursues "yield-based" pricing considerations, one is opening the door to systematic overvaluation tendencies, as which occurred during the middle of 2015 when we made our call. See below.

Image Source: Valuentum

Conclusion

The MLP-specific term distributable cash flow is an arbitrary one, in our view, and all entities, whether they are a corporate, REIT, or MLP have both growth and maintenance spending, the magnitude the only difference. In an extreme case to illustrate the point of how subjective distributable cash flow as a metric is, revenue could even be considered a form of distributable cash flow, with any cash shortfalls relative to any dividend/distribution made up by external capital market issuance. An enterprise discounted cash flow model derives the price-to-distributable cash flow metric that should be placed on each MLP's units, and systematic mispricings could occur if investors solely rely on relative distributable cash-flow analysis or "yield-based" pricing considerations. We continue to believe that investors should cast a cautious eye on the MLP business model, as we do not believe that it will survive over the long haul, as "yield-based" funding opportunities are eventually eroded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.