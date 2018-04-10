Saia: This Logistics Company Has Grown Too Big For Its Trucks

Even if the company continues to demonstrate an excellent growth in revenues and profits, its share price is expected to show a sharp correction in 2018 due to multiples contraction.

The revenue growth and the high LTL yields coupled with the management’s aggression to achieve organic growth have pushed the valuation of this company significantly above its peer group.

The management of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) initiated an important strategic change over the past few years. They decided to focus on improving the service levels of the company and offering better pricing to the clients without losing out on the margins. The efficiency of the operations increased significantly and the revenue growth has also been excellent, encouraging the team to expand the number of terminals and increase the size of operations.

All these factors worked wonderfully in favor of SAIA’s investors and the stock price nearly doubled in 2017 from $41.28 to a high of over $80. The stock was extremely overvalued at $80 and the price slowly started correcting. It is already down to about $71 and our valuation indicates that it could go as low as $53.5 during the year even if the company continues its profitable growth.

Company Overview

SAIA is one of the oldest transportation companies in the United States. Founded in 1924, the company specializes in less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) services along with some operations in non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. Its core business is the highly competitive LTL space which is dominated by players like FedEx (NYSE: FDX), XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS). However, the overall growth of the LTL segment coupled with some bold investment decision-making by SAIA’s top management has resulted in the company showing both, revenue growth as well as margin expansion over the past few years.

The past two years have been a real highlighting point as the management’s policy of increasing terminals and gunning for more market share while continuing to improve margins has reflected in the company’s share price. SAIA’s share has historically been an excellent performer, largely due to its strong fundamentals and growth. However, the returns over the last two years have been phenomenal. In the chart below, we compare the movement of SAIA over the past two years versus the NASDAQ and it is evident that the high returns have got investors thinking on whether this growth will continue or not.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why Is The Price Going Up So Fast? Well, The Operating Metrics Are Brilliant

It is important to understand the concept of LTL before having a look at the key operating metrics of SAIA. In LTL, products are moved from point to point through different modes of transport: air, rail, water, and truck. The key point that distinguishes LTL from the other key logistics service – i.e., Full-Truck-Load (FTL) is that LTL involves multiple products of different customers on one truck whereas FTL involves the shipping of full containers or trucks of one product from one customer. The concept of LTL offers greater flexibility to customers, which is why a lot of logistics players like SAIA, FDX, and XPO specialize in the same.

The following extract was taken from the investor presentation of SAIA’s Q4-2017 results. If we look at the quarter-wise revenues, we see a gradual improvement in 2017 in each and every quarter as against 2016. The LTL tonnage and the LTL shipments have also increased gradually in 2017 if we compare the numbers to the previous years. However, the key metric that must be analyzed here is the LTL Yield, which has slowly increased from $15.17 in Q1-2015 to $17.89 in Q4-2017. As per the earnings call discussion, this was the thirtieth consecutive quarter which saw a rise in the LTL Yield and this is a phenomenal achievement. The LTL Yield acts as a measure of the efficiency and the cost-effectiveness of a logistics firm. SAIA has not only increased its shipments over time but also increased the yield which means that the operational efficiency and revenues are both improving hand-in-hand.

Source: SAIA Q4-2017 Investor Presentation

Another Reason For The High Valuation: Institutional Investors Continued To Invest In 2017

Another reason for the highly positive sentiment in favor of SAIA is the fact that Top Twenty Institutional Investors’ shareholding in the company has gone up over the past year. If we look at the summary of the Top Five Institutional Shareholders in SAIA, we see a new entrant by the name of Victory Capital Management acquiring 3.98% in the company. BlackRock also increased their stake in the company as described in the table below:

Source: SAIA/ Morningstar

Financial Projections and Cash Flows

Annual P&L ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Revenues 1221 1218 1379 1547 1714 1866 % Growth - -0.2% 13.1% 12.2% 10.8% 8.9% EBITDA 155 156 182 206 230 258 % of Revenues 12.7% 12.8% 13.2% 13.3% 13.4% 13.8% EBIT (incl. extraordinary exp) 90 80 95 109 121 137 % of Revenues 7.4% 6.6% 6.9% 7.0% 7.1% 7.3% Net Income (Adj) 55 48 91 60 68 74 % of Revenues 4.5% 3.9% 6.6% 3.9% 4.0% 4.0%

Source: Historical Data from SAIA; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

In order to justify our stand that the company is overvalued, we are adopting a fundamental evaluation approach where we project the revenues and margins of the company over the coming three years.

The management is optimistic about 2018. Given their aggressive approach towards increasing market share through the expansion of the terminals, the revenue growth is expected to continue. There is a reasonable amount of market growth expected in the LTL segment and SAIA’s strategy of expanding in the Northeastern region of USA is expected to continue boosting the revenue numbers for the coming three years.

The company does have scope for margin expansion but our estimates are conservative in this aspect. Although the LTL Yield of the company is excellent, the increasing depreciation costs and labor costs would keep the margins stable. The tax benefits that the company received in 2017 will not be applicable for the coming years but still, the Net Profit margin will be healthy at around the 4% mark.

Cash Flow Statement ($ mn) 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Net Income (Adj) 55 48 91 60 68 74 + Depreciation & Amortization 65 76 87 97 108 121 +/- Change in Working Capital 9 2 -7 3 3 4 +/- Deferred Taxes and Others 14 20 -13 27 28 30 Cash Flow from Operations 143 146 158 187 208 229 Net Capex -108 -118 -182 -150 -132 -170 Net Financial Investments 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cash Flow after Investments -108 -118 -182 -150 -132 -170 Free Cash Flow 35 28 -24 37 76 59

Source: Historical Data from SAIA; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

While the Net Income goes up, the management is experienced enough to handle the working capital situation well. The company has been investing heavily in capex, especially real estate, tractors, trailers, and forklifts over the past two years as a part of its expansion. This trend is expected to continue but given the prudence of the management, it is likely that these investments will never exceed the operating cash flows of the company. Thus, it is safe to assume that the company will continue to generate a healthy amount of free cash in the coming years.

The Valuation Multiples Will Pull Down The Price Despite A Double-Digit Growth Assumption

EV and Market Cap 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E Price ($) 21.4 43.0 72.0 53.5 61.3 69.5 Outstanding Number of shares (million) 25.5 25.7 26.1 26.1 26.1 26.1 Total Market Cap ($ billion) 0.5 1.1 1.9 1.4 1.6 1.8 Net Debt ($ Million) 68.8 72.3 128.2 137.4 151.3 166.0 Enterprise Value (EV adj - $ billion) 0.6 1.2 2.0 1.5 1.7 2.0

Source: Historical Data from SAIA/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

An analysis of the industry peers of SAIA indicates that it is uncommon for logistics companies to be trading above an EV/Sales multiple of 1.0. SAIA is trading above a price to earnings ratio of 20 which is significantly above its peers who have similar growth and margins. Even the top market players in the LTL space like FDX and XPO are trading at multiples below SAIA.

There are two assumptions here which are important – the first one involves the revenues growing at more than 10% for the coming three years and the second one involves the fact that SAIA is able to maintain an EV/Sales multiple of above 1.0 and a price to earnings ratio of above 20. These multiples are significantly above the industry average but we assume that the company continues trading at high multiples as shown in the table below:

Valuation Ratios 2015 2016 2017 2018E 2019E 2020E EV/ Sales 0.5 1.0 1.5 1.0 1.0 1.1 EV/ EBITDA 4.1 7.9 11.2 7.4 7.6 7.7 EV/ EBIT 6.84 15.12 21.7 14.1 14.4 14.5 Price/Earnings 9.9 23.0 20.6 23.1 23.5 24.5

Source: Historical Data from SAIA/ Morningstar; Estimates based on calculations by Baptista Research

Despite these assumptions which are completely in favor of boosting SAIA’s valuation, the highest price that the company’s share is expected to reach in the year 2018 is $53.5. It is certain that the current valuations of the company are not sustainable in the long term and the current market price of $71 is too high. The irony is that even if SAIA continues a double-digit revenue growth for three years in a row without dropping its margins, the fair value of its share is still around $69.5 in 2020, which is below its current market price.

Risks

The valuation of SAIA in this article is specific to the date of the analysis -- i.e., 10th April 2018. A valuation of this nature is necessarily based on the prevailing stock market, financial, economic and other conditions and industry trends. Valuation is not a precise science and is subjective in nature and dependent on the exercise of individual judgment. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is no indisputable, single valuation.

We must emphasize that the projected valuation and the share price of SAIA are dependent on the realization of the revenue growth, free cash flows and the other assumptions taken into account. Our analysis cannot be directed to providing any assurance about the achievability of these financial forecasts. There is a possibility that the actual results of the company are different from the projected results as a result of unexpected events and circumstances -- e.g., change in the quality of management, changed investor perception regarding SAIA and the logistics sector, trade recession, war and so on. It is also likely that these differences between the actual financials and the projected financials may be material in nature.

We had no interaction with the management of the company and we did not carry out any kind of due diligence processes to comment on the achievability and the reasonableness of the assumptions underlying the financial forecasts. Our projections are based purely on the belief in the management’s ability to continue its revenue growth and sustain its current level of margins.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that SAIA has a competent management which is on track to achieve profitable growth through its expansion of terminals. There is also no doubt that the company is improving its efficiency and LTL Yield. In fact, this justifies our double-digit growth assumption and our stable margins assumption. However, the market has pushed the valuation of SAIA beyond realistic levels and it is going to be extremely hard for the company to live up to it with its upcoming quarterly results. We project a sharp fall in SAIA’s price in 2018 and our projected price for the year is $53.5. This is the ideal time for long-term investors to take advantage of the high valuation multiples and exit their investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.