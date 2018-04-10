Kraft Heinz - The Ketchup Is Drying Up

The market is losing interest, and the stock is down 30%. Is it time to pick some shares?

There are a few predictive reflexes investors have facing certain situations. I call that a “trade combo”. This is a set of factors that, when combined, will push investors in a specific situation using cognitive biases to justify their trade. One of the classic trade combos is the following:

A company that has been around for a while with brands known around the world. Investors with prestigious background investing large amount of money. A steady dividend payment and an increasing yield. A steady stock price drop (more than -20%).

This trade combo is most likely to convince several investors to invest. This is a “deal” because the company is too big to fail, it is supported by strong investors, the yield is good, and earnings are up. What investors decide to ignore is that sales are sluggish and there are no vector growths.

You guessed it right; I just described the Kraft – Heinz (KHC) situation. Back in 2010, I looked at Kraft (p reviously KFT) and I was shocked to not find growth vectors back then. Now, several years after Buffet and 3G capital bought both Kraft and Heinz and wrapped it all together, it seems we are facing the same problem. The market is losing patience with the stock that is on a solid down trend. Should you pick it up because “it’s a good deal”?

Understanding the Business

The giant created by Buffett and 3G capital is the third largest food and beverage company behind PepsiCo (PEP) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF). The company counts multiple well-known brands, with eight showing over $1 billion in annual sales. KHC is obviously selling products across the globe with a major concentration in the U.S. (70% of sales).

Source : KHC investors presentation

An Eye on the Latest Quarter

On February 16 th, KHC published their 2017 Q4:

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.90, down by -1%, missed estimates by $0.05.

Revenue of $6.88B, up by +0.3%, missed estimates by $40M.

Dividend of $0.625/share, no increase.

What the CEO Said

“There's no question that our financial performance in 2017 did not reflect our progress or potential. We made significant improvements in many of our businesses and were able to accelerate some important business investments at the end of the year. This, together with benefits from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and additional investments in our capabilities, should help further advantage our brands and grow our business in 2018 and beyond.”

What I say:

Kraft is being punished by the market for posting another tasteless quarter with slow sales. Investors have reached the end of their patience. It will remain difficult for KHC to generate stronger growth as it spends less than its peers in advertising and branding (about 2-3% of sales vs mid to high single digit for its peers). There isn’t much room for growth at this point.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

The main argument behind buying KHC shares is probably its strong institutional support. When two giants combined their financial strength together, you feel invincible. Buffett and 3G are present to create value for shareholders their pockets (and you will enjoy it too at the same time). I guess this explains significant margin improvements over the past 3 years:

Source: Ycharts

Unfortunately, we don’t see the same thing about sales. While the company has become a master in cost control, we can’t say it counts on any marketing geniuses to boost its brands. Its brand power gives them additional weight when negotiating shelf space in groceries, but this is obviously not enough to bring revenue growth. There is clearly a lack of growth vectors here. In fact, I think KHC is due to spend some serious money in marketing.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Income seeking investors will surely be pleased to realize that KHC has now reached a 4% yield. This is quite attractive considering that food companies are stable, and their dividend is usually safer.

Source: Ycharts

The company shows three consecutive years with a dividend increase. We are far from an Achiever (10+ with a dividend increase), but you can count on KHC to become one in the years to come. While sales are sluggish, the company does generate lots of profit.

Source: Ycharts

Potential Downsides

I’m always reluctant to invest in a company that doesn’t show growth vector. I’m a believer that offense is the best defense. Therefore, if a company can’t growth its revenues during a healthy economy, how can it publish great results during an economic downturn?

The lack of spending on its brands over the past few years (source Statista) is definitely hurting now. It’s great to push profit higher up, but if sales don’t follow, you are simply borrowing time. Now management claims it will spend more… we are just running around here.

Valuation

Imagine a perfect scenario; the stock is down, the yield is up, and you pick some shares right before KHC becomes great again. I guess this is exactly what investors think when they look at how KHC PE ratio is dropping right now:

Source: Ycharts

The question with market valuation is always to know if the PE is dropping and it’s a good deal or if the PE is dropping because there is no hope anymore. As dividend investors love so much justifying their picks by the yield, let’s see how KHC fares with the dividend discount model.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.50 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.50% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $81.25 $64.90 $54.01 10% Premium $74.48 $59.49 $49.51 Intrinsic Value $67.71 $54.08 $45.01 10% Discount $60.94 $48.67 $40.50 20% Discount $54.17 $43.27 $36.00

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Considering the lack of growth vector, I had no other choice but to use a 4.5% and 4% dividend growth rate. Due to its leadership in the food business, I required a discount rate of 9%. Still, KHC’s intrinsic value seems to be around $54 dollars. Therefore, this is not a steal at $60!

Final Thought

I will write it again: I’m cautious with companies not showing growth vectors. Offense is the best defense. In this case, KHC is just as good as a bond. It will be a decent dividend and the increase will beat the inflation. Don’t expect more than that at this point.

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing; click on the “follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: I do hold KHC in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing their revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.