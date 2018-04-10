Iron Mountain: A Stock For Safe Keeping

The predictability of this non-cyclical revenue stream is why investors should consider this stock for the long-term.

IRM has roughly 85 million sq. ft. of space in 1,400 facilities across 46 countries, to assist clients in reducing costs and mitigating risks associated with storage of their assets.

Investment Thesis

Iron Mountain Incorporated, (IRM) is a global leader for storage and information management solutions.

With a mouthwatering dividend yield of 7%, and a business model based on recurring revenues, the predictability of this non-cyclical revenue stream and free cash flow proves attractive for investors with a long-term time horizon.

Follow along below as I shed some light on why I think this stock is a great long-term hold.

The Company

If the name "Iron Mountain" reminds you of a fortress, you're not that far off from reality as the company literally owns bunker-like facilities such as this one pictured below:

Source

The company recently opened this rock-hard federal records center in Maryland located immediately outside Joint Base Andrews. This marks Iron Mountain's 10th federally compliant secure facility, and boasts 125,000 sq. ft. of space and a total capacity of 1.5 million cubic ft of record storage.

Since 1951 the company has stored and protected business documents, backup tapes, electronic files, medical data and other assets. With local companies, the federal government, and almost all of the Fortune 1000 on the list of clientele, Iron Mountain doesn't have a shortage of customers willing to spend their green dollar bills.

From critical business information to geological samples, works of fine art to original recordings of musical artists, the company offers solutions to a diversified clientele.

Source

Physical onsite storage isn't the only service the company with a $9.56 billion market-cap offers. Iron Mountain also provides cloud-based storage and digital transformation services to help companies remain agile in todays tech heavy world.

And of course, when companies or institutions no longer have a need for certain records, Iron Mountain is there to reduce risk by providing secure and compliant document destruction services in multiple different forms:

Source

Iron Mountain Financials

Structured as a REIT, Iron Mountain returns at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of a dividend.

2017 turned out to be a strong year for the company as total revenues were $3.85 billion, compared with $3.51 billion in 2016 (found in Q4 2017 report download here), reflecting the benefit from the acquisition of Recall Holdings Limited, which closed on May 2, 2016.

Using the formula of current year revenue less previous year revenue divided by previous year revenue:

We can see that Iron Mountain experienced an impressive 9% increase in total revenue for 2017.

Income from continuing operations was $192 million in 2017, compared to $104 million in the previous year 2016. Using the same formula found above, this equates to just over an 8% bump. That's not all- higher margins associated with cost synergies from the Recall acquisition provided adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 billion, compared with $1.09 billion in 2016, an increase of approximately 15%.

Net Income for the full year was $185 million compared with $107 million in 2016. In addition to a 12% increase in adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in 2017 compared to the previous year.

The impressive 12% jump in AFFO for the full year of 2017 made the dividend per share growth of 7% in Q4 alone quite comfortable in my opinion.

The company currently derives a majority (roughly 80%) of its revenue from secure storage here in North America and in Western Europe, while the remaining 20% comes from emerging markets and its data center operations. Interestingly, Iron Mountain has a 2020 goal to adjust this current revenue stream to a 70/30 split by mainly increasing its data center revenue.

Iron Mountain has created a moat around its business model as it has roughly 98% client retention due to the fact that it is arguably the best in the business (in my opinion), and it's truly a hassle for a company to switch once it has everything set up and in place.

Revenue growth within its overall storage rental space is also impressive, boasting strong numbers of 4.2% in Q4 2017 and 3.9% for the year. Most of this growth came from its emerging markets facilities which achieved 9% internal storage rental growth in Q4 2017 and 7.2% for the full year. But this steady growth isn't a one-off deal never to occur again. In fact, storage rental revenue growth is pretty much a tradition at this point with Iron Mountain:

Sourced form Q4 2017 Earnings slides

Guidance for this year in 2018 looks rosey too, noting that if business fundamentals remain consistent shareholders can expect 3% to 3.5% internal storage rental revenue growth, with growth of 7% to 9% in total revenue, 12% to 16% Adjusted EBITDA, and 5% to 13% AFFO.

Another little morsel of goodness for long-term investors is the company's 2020 dividend projections:

Sourced from Q4 2017 Earnings slides

Although not guaranteed of course, this illustrates a nice $0.19 increase in payout per share just around the corner. This is nothing relatively new as the company has strived and achieved dividend growth over the past 8 years since 2010.

Business Model

Iron Mountain's predictable business model operates by the ongoing billing of companies and institutions for the secure physical or cloud-based storage of their documents. As mentioned above, once a client signs up, only about 2% of them ever leave, making the cash flow to investors nice and consistent.

Sourced from Q4 2017 Earnings slides

The company has proven it has the capability to replicate this model in virtually any market as its services sprawl throughout much of the world:

Sourced from Q4 2017 Earnings slides

Institutional investors have had quite the hankering for shares of IRM as Certified Advisory Corp purchased 3,413 shares valued at approximately $128,000. In addition, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,794 shares of stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter and now owns 409,559 shares of stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter and now owns 572,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,255,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors Comerica Bank and Russell Investments Group Ltd. also increased their existing positions in Iron Mountain as well.

IRM

data by

YCharts

Iron Mountain stock is trading back around its December 2016 lows as it takes a breather from its most recent bull-run. I believe this drop was in part caused by the stock offering and debt offering Iron Mountain initiated to fund the IO Data Centers deal.

In my opinion it was the size of the deal, the largest in the company's history in fact, that spooked Wall Street. The $1.3 billion acquisition was obviously an expensive one, which the market did not like in the short-term. Although long-term investors can pay this no mind as we all know that the market will often punish a company in the short-term if a smart move does not increase earnings (which the company experienced in Q4 2017). This acquisition simply shows the company is thinking long-term and taking advantage of high growth opportunities in the digital data storage sector of its business. In the meantime, the folks who are in for the long haul can take advantage of the sale and pick up some discounted shares.

Summary

When it comes to records storage and information management, Iron Mountain is on a level all its own. The company has more than 255,000 customers, including a staggering 90+% of the Fortune 1000 (according to its Form 10-K available here), although Iron Mountain maintains a diversified customer base as no single customer accounts for more than 1% of total revenue.

Companies and institutions continue to churn out more records and data that need to be stored. Iron Mountain appears to be in great shape to grow from increasing demand in these areas.

Leaders of companies both public and private must take action to protect their critical information from being misused or lost. They have to ask themselves, at what cost does hiring Iron Mountain no longer remain an effective use of capital? That's tough to quantify, and I think shows how vital Iron Mountain is to all industries in today's marketplace.

The predictability of this non-cyclical revenue stream and global growth prospects is why investors should consider this stock for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.