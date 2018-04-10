Mathematics And Markets: A Helicopter View Of Major Stock Market Indices - April 10, 2018

References

"Applying Mathematics to Analyse Financial Markets - Part 1, Innovation" describes the development of a new market analysis method which is based on dynamic chaos theory mathematics. The innovative element relates to the exploitation of consistently recurring characteristics of complex polynomials on multiple distinct layers.

Chaos theory mathematics allows for objective comparison between stock market indices, thus providing a helicopter view of the risks and potential associated to major financial markets. Earlier publications reviewed the individual status of the S&P 500 index, the Dow 30, Nasdaq 100 and Russell 2000 indices, followed by a comparison of the actual status of these indices with the help of objective decision criteria.

A Helicopter View of major stock market indices - February 18th, 2018

A Helicopter View of major stock market indices - March 4th, 2018

Perception and Mathematical reality

From a mathematical point of view, it is important to realize what happens when a market increases by a certain percentage in value, compared to when a market decreases similar percentage in value. Let's use the 10% increase as example.

Starting with assets in value worth 100, such increase by 10% would result into an overall value in assets equal to 110. Now, what happens if our overall asset value decreases by 10%? Starting with assets worth 110, we would end up with an overall asset value of 99. After all, a 10% decrease of 110 equals 11.

Let us now do the same math starting with a downturn of 10%. Our assets are worth 100 initially, but after a downturn of 10%, our assets are worth 90. What percentage increase do we need to get back to our starting point (assets worth 100)? The answer may be surprising but true. We need at least an 11% increase in value to undo a 10% decrease in value.

Although markets may go up several days in a row, we currently observe increasing volatility and should be aware that those few negative days may have a huge impact. It turns out that a given percentage decrease has more negative impact compared to a similar percentage increase. Please keep this in mind when reading this status update.

Progress since February 18th, 2018, and current status

S&P 500 index per April 10th, 2018

Table 1 - S&P 500 index since February 18th, 2018

The S&P 500 lost 3.3% since February 18th and still shows medium-term internal conflicts with respect to dominant directional price movement as we can observe in below graph from the line crossings in layers 4 and 3. This means overall risk is still elevated. Short and medium-term upward potential is limited to 2,700 points while medium to long-term downward risk towards levels below 2,400 points is likely.

Graph 1 - S&P 500 index - trading range defined by Price-target and Price-edge

This is also reflected in the risk/reward ratios where only ultra short-term risk/reward is favorable. Risk/reward for levels 4 and 3 should be excluded due to the crossings of the lines representing Price-target and Price-edge.

Graph 2 - S&P 500 index - risk/reward ratios per distinct layer

Dow 30 index per April 10th, 2018

Table 2 - Dow 30 index since February 18th, 2018

The Dow 30 index lost 3.8% since February 18th and currently shows short-term and medium-term crossings in the lines representing Price-target and Price-edge. This means further potential short-term and medium-term weakness is likely. Medium and longer term, the Price-targets point to significantly lower index levels, indicating elevated downward risk.

Graph 3 - Dow 30 index - trading range defined by Price-target and Price-edge

When reviewing the risk/reward ratio, it is obvious from below graph the Dow 30 index is vulnerable. Most layers indicate elevated risk, and although longer term layers show a favorable risk/reward ratio, we should not forget this is favorable towards a correction. After all, the Price-targets for longer duration polynomials point to much lower price levels, indicating a dominant downward directional price movement.

Graph 4 - Dow 30 index - risk/reward ratios per distinct layer

Nasdaq 100 index per April 10th, 2018

Table 3 - Nasdaq 100 index since February 18th, 2018

On April 10th, the Nasdaq 100 index shows multiple conflicting dominant directional price movements which is reflected in several crossings of the lines representing Price-target and Price-edge in below graph. As explained in previous publications, internal conflicts in dominant directional price movement increase risk, hence it is not worth trading this market at this moment in time. The Nasdaq 100 index already lost 2.8% since February 18th when we indicated elevated risk and unfavorable market conditions.

Basically, nothing changed; the Price-target is still below the Price-edge in the majority of distinct layers, indicating overall elevated downward risk. Longer term, we may even experience levels below 5,500 points.

Graph 5 - Nasdaq 100 index - trading range defined by Price-target and Price-edge

Russell 2000 index per April 10th, 2018

Table 4 - Russell 2000 index since February 18th, 2018

Last but not least, the Russell 2000 index only lost 0.6% since February 18th. This relatively mild negative exposure is also reflected in below graph representing Price-target and Price-edge for the Russell 2000 index. The Price-target for short and medium-term polynomials (layers 8 to 4) is just below 1,500 points, which is slightly below current index levels. Overall, upward potential is negligible, but downward risk is contained as well. This is also visible from the graph representing risk/reward per distinct layer with most risk/reward ratios above our threshold of 0.5.

Graph 6 - Russell 2000 index - trading range defined by Price-target and Price-edge

Graph 7 - Russell 2000 index - risk/reward ratios per distinct layer

Major stock market indices - Overall conclusions per April 10th, 2018

S&P 500 index

Generally unfavorable risk/reward

Limited short/medium-term upward potential towards 2,700 points

Elevated medium/long-term downward risk, potentially towards levels below 2,400 points

Dow 30 index

Very limited short-term upward potential and unfavorable risk/reward

Significant medium and long-term downward risk potentially towards levels below 20,000 points

Nasdaq 100 index

Multiple conflicts in dominant directional price movement, increasing overall risk

Overall unfavorable risk/reward ratios, currently above our threshold for trading

Elevated medium/long-term weakness potentially towards levels below 5,500 points

Russell 2000 index

Generally unfavorable risk/reward

Contained downward short and medium-term risk to levels potentially just below 1,500 points

Elevated long-term potential weakness towards levels potentially below 1,400 points

Although all indices currently point to medium-term and long-term weakness, the S&P 500 index shows relatively strongest in short-term upward potential.

The Dow 30 index, Nasdaq 100 index and Russell 2000 index show very limited upward potential and unfavorable risk/reward ratios. Further medium and long-term downward risk seems likely.

The Nasdaq 100 index currently shows multiple internal directional price conflicts and unfavorable risk/reward ratios. We stay away from this market because the potential risk is elevated.

Please let me know in case you have questions.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.