Is Lowe's Closing The Gap With The Home Depot?

Investment Thesis

As the housing sector continues to plow ahead, home improvement retailers are in for a big year in 2018. A squeeze in inventory levels will push more homeowners towards improvement projects in the near future, especially with the combination of higher interest rates, making the cost of moving less attractive. Lowe’s has made large investments to their online and pick up in store programs that have resonated well with consumers, but Home Depot is still the gold standard when it comes to running a business efficiently. In our eye’s, depending on the new leadership choice, Lowe’s has the potential to close the gap and increase shareholder returns at a quicker pace combined with further dividend increases.

The Home Improvement Duopoly

The home improvement industry is a duopoly controlled by long time industry leader The Home Depot (HD), followed by its counterpart Lowe’s Companies (LOW). Though these two clearly control their respective industry, there has really only been one clear leader for decades, The Home Depot. In reading numerous comments within articles I have written in the past on these two, it is clear to me The Home Depot is the preferred destination. However, over time, especially in my most recent articles, The Bullish Case For Lowe’s and The Home Depot On Sale, positive comments about Lowe’s seems to be picking up.

When it comes to these home improvement leaders, the threat from Amazon (AMZN) does not appear to be too glaring. However, company management from both sides appear to be beefing up their online presence with their Buy Online Pick Up In Store programs. For a number of years now, Lowe’s management has continued to invest in their e-commerce section of the business to meet consumer demands. Overall, online sales at Lowe’s are up a staggering 33.0% in 2017, and make up 4.1% of total sales now. The Home Depot’s online sales have been increasing lately as well, as they saw online sales up 21.5% in 2017, making up 6.7% of total sales now at HD. CEO Craig Menear alluded to the company’s investment on the earnings call:

We implemented a new e-commerce platform, enhanced our search and mobile functionality, increased checkout speed, and expanded chat functionality to improve the customer experience with our online contact centers,” – CEO Craig Menear

Growth in online sales has increased every year since 2015 and I would expect that to be a continuing trend at both retailers at least for the foreseeable future. This is an area I believe LOW is leading over HD, one of the few albeit, but leading nonetheless. Not only do they have the buy online pick up in store option, but they have designated parking spots up front for these customers, and actually have employees bringing out the items upon your arrival. Everything is about speed these days with consumers, especially millennials.

Recent Results

Year to date, both retailers have gotten off to a slow start, along with much of the market, as LOW stock is down 8.3% and HD is down 9.0%. For comparable purposes, the S&P 500 is down 2.3% for the year. Here is a look at comparable results using their full year 2017 financials for the two companies side by side:

Source: Information derived from 10-K

As you can see, both companies continue to perform at high level year after year. HD grew revenues faster compared to prior year both in terms of total sales and same store sales. Growth in total sales is impressive in HD’s case given the fact they are not opening anywhere near the amount of stores Lowe’s is opening on a yearly basis. In 2016, Lowe’s, in combination with their acquisition of RONA, increased their store count by 272 stores compared to HD’s four new stores. In 2017, Lowe’s opened 23 new stores compared to HD’s six new stores.

In terms of same store sales, Lowe’s actually saw a slowdown in growth for the second straight year, which was part of the reason for the large selloff after earnings were released a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, HD saw their largest pick up in same store sales growth since 2013. HD always finds a way to improve every year it seems, which is a true testament to their management team.

Lowe’s has an average ticket about 14% higher than that of HD, which is mainly due to their higher sales in appliances, on a per store basis. Appliances make up 11% of total sales at LOW compared to only 8% at HD. Though the average ticket is higher, both grew that metric at about the same pace as one another in 2017.

One area that was mentioned a lot as a “concern” with Lowe’s was their slowdown in growth around the number of customer transaction. On paper investors read this metric only grew 0.8% and HD grow 2.3%, however, fiscal 2016 was a 53-week period and 2017 was a 52-week period for Lowe’s. On a comparable basis, Lowe’s customer transactions actually grew 2.8%, 50 basis points higher than HD, but again, they also added many more new stores over the past few years as we alluded to above.

The Gold Standard When It Comes To Efficiency

When it comes to management efficiency, The Home Depot is about as good as it gets. They have been the gold standard for a number of years, improving key metrics year in and year out. When compared to LOW, it’s as if their competitor is about four to five years behind. Let’s take a look at a couple of metrics, starting with Return on Assets (ROA). ROA is an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets.

Source: Chart created by author using information derived from 10-K

As you can see, HD is almost doubling up LOW in this area, which is an important metric in this industry to gauge efficiency. Let’s see how both stack up when it comes to Return on Equity (ROE).

Source: Morningstar

Next let’s take a look at their management of expenses by looking at their SG&A as a percentage of total sales.

Source: Chart created by author using information derived from 10-K

LOW is the clear leader in this chart, perhaps one they do not want to be a leader in. HD again shows how well managed they are by running an effective business with controlled expenses. An HD management team effectively cutting costs while maintaining growth is THE GOLD STANDARD. Lastly, let’s look at the comparison between the two companies when it comes to operating margin percentage.

Source: Chart created by author using information derived from 10-K

Looking at all of the key metrics above it is clear that HD is operating at a level that will take Lowe’s years to hit, making them the easier choice at first glance. However, when looking at these metrics, LOW is making progress and it shows the potential they have in the future, which would have an immediate impact on earnings as these metrics continue to improve. Being a long-term investor myself, this is one of the things that excite me most about LOW. However, potential to hit certain numbers and actually doing so are two completely different things, which will be an expectation and challenge as Lowe’s moves on to new leadership.

Looking Ahead

Some of the near term newsworthy items that could affect both stocks is the continued strength of the housing economy. One risk I associate with the home improvement sector is a weakening housing market. Now obviously this is not the current case as housing continues to remain strong, which is one reason I am bullish on the home improvement sector as a whole. LOW and HD alike are both influenced by the strength of the housing economy, which has been on a tear for several years now since hitting rock bottom lows in 2009. Housing starts, completions, and building permits have been hitting all-time highs, according to recent February data from the Census Bureau. However, even with home builders building as fast as they can, they cannot keep up with demand, as inventory levels remain tight, which have boosted the large rises in price.

As interest rates continue to rise, with the Fed expecting at least another two to three rate hikes (depending on who you talk to), due to the strengthening in the US economy. Rates should eventually add some downward pressure to housing prices, which I expect to normalize in the second half of 2018. Many folks are used to rising rates causing housing pricing to fall, but the inventory levels must open up before we expect to see that. With that said, I do not see the rise in rates effecting LOW or housing for the next couple of years.

Another risk is the current trade spat that is ongoing with China. Traders hit the stock of LOW especially hard on Monday over the trade war fears, as the stock slipped 3.4% and HD slipped only 1.1%. LOW and HD are exposed to China, not through operations, but through supply chains. Many of the products they house are from China. Continued fears around this will put downward pressure on both stock, but I am optimistic a deal will be reached.

Lowe’s has a lot more going on right now than HD, as they are currently searching for a new CEO to take the reins from retiring CEO Robert Niblock. Since Mr. Niblock took over in 2005, Lowe’s stock has more than tripled. One of the largest challenges for the incoming CEO is closing the gap between them and Home Depot. Another challenge will be handling the recent activist stake from D.E. Shaw. Based on recent reports, it seems as if the two sides have had constructive discussions. It will be important for the board to make a quality CEO selection that can meet these goals and narrow the gap.

Conclusion

As mentioned earlier, home improvement stores are a premium to consumers as they are paid for making items available immediately. A plumbing issue or roof leak will not be able to wait for Amazon to deliver items two to three days later. As for the professional consumer, they are not able to budget for many supplies in advance for fear of being oversupplied. Home remodels will continue in an increasing housing market and also when the housing market decides to take a breather due to rising interest rates as more people will turn to improvements.

Home Depot was worth owning on its fundamentals alone, but its aggressive price appreciation at the end of 2017 through January 2018 has inflated valuation metrics even with recent pullbacks. As it stands now, HD is trading at a ttm P/E of 23.7x compared LOW having a ttm P/E of 19.4x. Over the past five years, both companies have traded at an average P/E of 21.4x for LOW and 21.8x for HD. In terms of forward looking, LOW appears more attractive as they are trading at a Forward P/E of just 14.98x after their recent pullback.

Both companies have increased dividends over 20% the past five years, and are quality DGI holdings that I believe will have a superb 2018 as earnings begin to trickle in. As I mentioned, I believe they will get a bump from a China trade agreement, the continued strength in housing will be a catalyst, and also, 2018 is supposed to be “more active than usual” in terms of hurricanes, according to The Weather Channel. These events, though unfortunate for those in their path, bring in big business to both HD and LOW.

Analysts from CFRA expect both companies to increase roughly 20% from current levels. Here is a look at where CFRA analysts believe the two companies will be in 12-months:

Source: CFRA Analyst Report

To wrap things up, I am a big believer in both home improvement retailers, and see them turning things around in 2018 for reasons I mentioned above. The Home Depot is trading at a premium, which is expected due to their out performance of Lowe's over the years. However, being a long term investor myself, if I only had to pick one, I would stick with LOW based on valuation and their growth in e-commerce. Their selection of a new CEO will have hold a big weight on whether I stick with this recommendation or not going forward.

