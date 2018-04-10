The Risk Is Not Priced In At Tanger Factory Outlets

While they have done a great job maintaining very high occupancy rates, tenant sales per square foot have remained low when the outlet industry was supposed to be booming.

Thesis

In spite of their 8.4% pullback since my last article, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is still not yet fully pricing in risk stemming from their underperforming properties. Given that high quality peer Simon Property Group (SPG) is trading at only a slight relative premium, it makes more sense to avoid the risk and stick with best of breed.

The Outlet Business

Tanger owns 44 outlet properties in the USA and Canada:

Due to their 25 consecutive years of dividend increases, they are part of the “Dividends Aristocrats” index:

2017 performance

Tanger reported quite strong 2017 numbers. Re-tenanted space was leased at 10.3% higher rates, lower than 14% the prior year but still very high. Adjusted funds from operations grew 2.5%. Same center NOI (net operating income) grew 0.4%. Occupancy rates remained high at 97%.

But some cracks have started to surface. Renewed space was leased at only 1.9% higher rates, as compared to 8.5% the prior year. This was in part due to 50 renewal leases done at a one year term or less in order to maintain high occupancy rates, representing 15% of renewed space.

Further, 2018 guidance was quite disappointing, with same center NOI is projected to drop between 0 and 1% and FFO guiding for moderate to no growth.

With a very clear slowdown in rent and FFO growth, is this a temporary bump in the road? Or is this an omen of financial struggles to come? For this we need to address the elephant in the room.

Underperforming outlet properties

When looking at their long dividend history, it’s easy to start believing that there are no risks here.

The problem is that tenant sales psf, a metric mall REITs disclose to indicate tenant profitability, is quite low:

Tanger has tried to indicate that this is not an issue due to their lower occupancy costs, but this has begun to rise due to tenant sales not catching up with aggressive rent increases:

Comparing Tanger and Simon outlets

Many have chosen to ignore the low tenant sales psf at Tanger properties due to the illusion that there is no other pure play outlet REIT for comparison. One mistake many investors make is forgetting that Simon is actually the biggest owners of outlets in America. Simon reported sales psf of $628 in 2017. The problem is that they do not currently break out the sales psf numbers of their outlets versus their malls. The last time they reported outlet-specific numbers was in 2009, when their outlets had sales psf of $500 versus $433 for their entire portfolio. In fact, going into 2009 their outlet properties were always outperforming. It seems very unlikely that Simon’s outlets would suddenly be underperforming their mall counterparts considering that retail outlets have seen a comparable boom versus malls in the past decade. Is there a way to determine if it is really possible for tenant sales psf at Simon outlets to be performing anywhere near $380? According to a 2015 study, the average sales psf at USA outlet centers was $546 - a far cry from Tanger’s $380 average. In contrast, the average sales psf of malls in 2015 was $487 - consistent with the verbiage that outlets greatly outperform malls. Out of the 360 outlet centers at the time, Simon owned 86 with Tanger owning 50. Mathematically it would appear that Simon’s outlet properties would need to be much higher than $546, let alone $380 in order to pull the average towards that number from Tanger’s $380.

Simon has emphasized owning only the highest quality properties, as evidenced by their spinoff of Washington Prime (WPG). Of the then top ten mall properties in America, two were outlets and both were owned by Simon (Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Orlando Premium Outlets):

For completeness, I should also point out that from the above list Simon also owns The Mall at Rockingham Park, The Forum Shops at Caesar, and Pheasant Lane Mall.

If Simon’s outlets had sales psf of only $546 (which is unlikely given their overall average of $628) then this would imply that the rest of the non-Tanger and non-Simon outlets has aggregate sales psf of $583. This would imply that Simon has below average outlet center properties (unlikely) but more importantly would still imply that Tanger’s properties are underperforming.

Bottom line: if investors in Tanger were counting on their properties being the “cream of the crop” then this confidence is misplaced. They can only be considered the top outlet REIT in the sector because there is only one pure play outlet REIT in the sector. However it is clear that their outlet properties are vastly below the national average. Tanger bulls have touted the increasing success in the outlet business model - but why haven’t Tanger properties experienced the same increases in sales psf seen at Simon properties? CBL (CBL) had been performing fine with low sales psf for the past decades before suddenly seeing large rent decreases last fall - I see real risk that Tanger may soon follow.

Shares only appear to be much cheaper than Simon

Are Tanger shares cheap enough relative to Simon’s to warrant the lower quality properties? Looking at FFO (funds from operations), it would appear as if this is the case. Tanger trades at 9.3 times FFO compared to Simon trading at 13.7. That’s a 34% discount, which appears significant though I should point out that B mall REIT Washington Prime trades at 4.5 times FFO.

The problem with only using FFO as a valuation metric is that it ignores the leverage employed on the balance sheet. A better apples to apples comparison would be comparing their relative cap rates, which is similar to EBITDA/EV for REITs. Simon currently trades at an implied cap rate of 6.3% versus Tanger’s cap rate of 6.8%. Here we see the discount is much less pronounced.

Due to the higher leverage, should financials really start to turn downhill, this would result in even greater hits to valuation due to needing to set aside more cash to deleverage.

Conclusion

In a market where B mall REITs are being discounted heavily as Wall Street has doubts that rents will not continue to fall, Tanger shares have not experienced such a discount. This appears due to their long operational history of excellence especially in regards to their dividend. While shares are not overly expensive, I am not encouraged by their declining sales psf numbers coupled with rapidly slowing rent growth. I believe it may be possible that their long trend of aggressive rent increases may come to an abrupt end - shareholders should be warned. While I could see it as a speculative buy, I can not see it as a core holding. Simon holds a much higher quality portfolio and trades at comparable valuations - they remain my top pick in the sector.

