Chatham Lodging Has Declining FFO Despite Favorable Environment

CLDT is overvalued relative to peers as numerous characteristics indicate it should trade at a discount.

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) is valued among the premium hotel REITs, yet its fundamentals look weak. We consider it substantially overvalued and I think it could be a short as part of a pair trade. Specifically, we see problems in 3 areas:

Falling revenues Declining FFO Peak margins

Given the healthy hotel environment, I believe these shortcomings will cause CLDT to materially underperform peers and allow a long/short pair-trade to have significant upside.

RevPAR Declines

Let us begin with company guidance. Chatham is calling for 2018 RevPAR growth of -1.5% to +0.5% with a midpoint of -0.5%.

Source: CLDT

Hotel REITs frequently have volatile revenues so I usually do not consider a quarter of revenue declines to be all that concerning. Even the full year of revenue declines guided here could be innocuous if it was in isolation. However, it is not a mere misstep but rather a continuation of a long streak of underperformance. Shown below is CLDT’s average RevPAR growth since 4Q15 and it comes in at about 1% compared to the hotel REIT average of about 1.75%.

Source: SNL Financial

Even this underperformance does not capture the true problem as CLDT’s average is back end weighted with 4Q15 coming in strong and RevPAR getting progressively weaker as time moves on.

Source: SNL Financial

CLDT is building a long stream of revenue growth lower than inflation. As we head into what seems to be a slightly higher inflation or at least higher interest rate environment, I think this will be quite costly to CLDT’s bottom line which leads us to our next section.

FFO declines

It seems as though the street has also noticed the weak RevPAR guidance as consensus FFO numbers are in rapid decline. Going from $2.30 in 2016 to a projected $1.87 in 2019 is quite a drop.

Source: S&P Capital IQ Consensus

2017 was a rough year for many hotel REITs as that is when supply began to hit hard. While Chatham’s drop from $2.30 in 2016 to $2.14 in 2017 was a bit larger of a drop than most hotel REITs, it is understandable given the supply nationally and particularly in CLDT’s big city submarkets. In 2018, other hotel REITs seem to have stabilized with many calling for RevPAR and FFO/share growth. At a national level, RevPAR looks much better in 2018 than it did in 2017.

Source: Hotelnewsnow.com

Thus, CLDT’s continued RevPAR declines are not a symptom of the environment but rather specific to their properties.

I think CLDT’s FFO/share will actually decline further than the street consensus indicates as the street is factoring in the RevPAR declines but not any margin compression.

Margin contraction

CLDT operates on a higher hotel EBITDA margin than other hotel REITs with 2017 coming in at 40.3%.

Source: CLDT presentation

While impressive, keep in mind that this extremely high margin is already in the FFO number. That means to have no margin impact on FFO, they would have to continue operating at a 40.3% hotel EBITDA margin.

In order to maintain such a high hotel EBITDA margin, CLDT has had to run a fairly barebones operation with reduced amenities for guests and what I would suggest is a rough work environment for hotel employees.

Jeff Fisher, CLDT’s CEO, commented on the 4Q17 earnings call that:

“On the staffing front, I would say that we're very, very lean, not very lean, so there's not much room there. But efficiencies in housekeeping and cleaning rooms and the number of minutes that we budget to clean those rooms is what we're looking at right now. And we're looking at sort of a tiered bonus formula to further encourage kind of the reduction in those housekeeping minutes.”

To me, this sounds like a slight bonus to staff members who work at a breakneck pace. It is 100% legal and I am not suggesting foul play, but this is the sort of stuff that was featured in the documentary about Amazon regarding its employment practices in logistics facilities. It can be highly efficient for a while and I believe this barebones and overworked staff is why CLDT has such high margins. However, I do not think it is sustainable.

As the economy approaches full employment with unemployment hovering around 4%, there is going to be an undersupply of labor. Many hotel REITs are battling rising labor costs, but I think it will hit CLDT harder because they are starting from an understaffed level. With each staff member so crucial to operations, I think CLDT will have to raise wages significantly.

Beyond the low staffing levels, CLDT is finding ways to save money on guest amenities. On the same conference call, Jeff Fisher said:

“Brand standards, mandate, what we put out for breakfast, what we might put out during the {evening social hour}, but we're actually experimenting in advance and for the brand a little bit, there's some beta testing in some hotels. by pairing down that offering. And we're going to monitor our guest service scores, look at our cost per occupied room, which we're already seeing some savings in those test hotels and continuing to work with the brands and encouraging them to take another look at what those offerings are.”

I actually really like this idea and I think more hotel operators should be doing similar things. CLDT’s hotel operations appear to be quite efficient.

The point I am trying to make here is that when a company is already doing all the viable cost cutting, there is no cost cutting left to be done. When the rising labor costs hit other hotel REITs they can implement some efficiencies on the low hanging fruit so as to minimize the impact to margins. CLDT does not have any low hanging fruit left, so any industry wide cost increases will directly detract from the bottom line.

In Chatham’s credit, they are quite transparent about this impending problem with Fisher commenting on the same call:

“In a flat RevPAR environment, as we know, we just can't maintain margins.”

With the midpoint of 2018 guidance at -0.5%, that is a slightly worse than flat, so expect margin declines.

It gets worse

There are further revenue declines that are not included in guidance. Dennis Craven, CLDT’s COO, said on the 4Q17 call that:

“Just another note on Silicon Valley. With respect to those 2 expansions, our guidance for 2018, at this moment, does not assume a certain construction date for either of those 2 projects nor any disruption related to taking those rooms out of service for the buildings that we'll be tearing down”

With 135 hotels in the portfolio, quick math would suggest that 2 Silicon Valley hotels would be just south of 2% of revenues. They will not be out of service for the entire year, but I would anticipate a reasonable amount of disruption.

Putting it together

The key piece of the puzzle here is the difference between absolute margins and the change in margins.

CLDT’s absolute margins are impressive and leading the peer group. However, because these impressive margins were already in the 2017 FFO numbers, it will not help the FFO/share growth. FFO/share growth is determined by a combination of the delta in margins and the delta in RevPAR.

Even if we just listen to management of CLDT, it is rather ugly. Guidance is calling for declining RevPAR, and Jeff Fisher admits declining RevPAR will reduce margins. Lower margins on lower revenue means significantly lower FFO/share.

REITs are dynamic businesses that grow and shrink over time. A few years of declining FFO/share is not end of the world, but it should be priced in when valuing a stock. We find it unusual that Chatham is priced at a premium to peers when it is losing FFO/share in an environment where most hotel REITs are growing FFO/share.

Shouldn’t the lower/negative growth company trade at a discount?

Valuation

CLDT trades at 10.4X 2018 estimated FFO which represents a slight premium to the mean hotel REIT which trades at 9.7X.

It is not a huge premium, but given the difference in growth trajectory, we think CLDT should be significantly discounted to peers. A more appropriate multiple would be around 7X forward FFO.

Chatham also trades at a premium to peers as measured by NAV since it is only discounted to NAV by 2.4% while the average hotel REIT is discounted by over 6%.

CLDT also trades at a lower cap rate than peers.

Source: SNL Financial

This seems quite inappropriate as CLDT’s RevPAR of about $130 is well below average among hotel REITs. Generally, higher RevPAR assets will trade at lower cap rates, so CLDT should trade at a higher cap rate than the average hotel REIT.

Price action

Chatham’s overvaluation was not a result of any sudden price increases as its 1-year return is only slightly above that of hotel peers.

Source: SNL Financial

Instead, it seems to have been caused by the market’s lack of reaction to the mounting headwinds facing the company. A fall from $2.30 FFO/share in 2016 to $1.87 in 2019 is a big drop that has not yet been factored in to the market price. Based on the margin contraction detailed above, we think the FFO/share will fall even further than the consensus numbers.

Upside to a short

At 7X forward FFO, CLDT would trade at ~$13.30 which is about 30% below today’s price. If we are correct about the margin compression, I think the market will discount CLDT rather quickly once the numbers come out. Quite simply, a premium multiple is inappropriate for a company with shrinking FFO/share, especially when peers are growing.

Given the strength of the hotel environment, I think it would be somewhat dangerous to naked short CLDT. In my opinion, a pair trade would better capitalize on the disparity between Chatham’s fundamentals and those of peers. Hersha Hospitality (HT) would make a strong long for the pair trade for the following reasons:

HT bought back roughly 22% of its stock at deep discounts to NAV.

Hersha’s RevPAR is growing with 2018 guidance calling for 2% at the midpoint.

A 6.2% dividend yield would almost exactly cancel out CLDT’s dividend such that the pair trade would have minimal cost of carry.

At 8.1X forward FFO, HT is much cheaper than CLDT, despite potential for growing FFO/share.

Risks to a short

M&A activity is picking up in the hotel space. In the event CLDT is acquired, it could be a big hit for shorts. Given that it is trading near NAV I doubt the purchase premium could be more than 20%, but this is a risk for which shorts need to be prepared.

Chatham seems to be well operated, so I do not expect its FFO will decline in perpetuity. If hotel fundamentals remain strong, CLDT will eventually earn its current price. Thus, a naked short would have a limited window of efficacy. I consider investing under a time constraint to have enhanced risk so it may be wise to use a pair trade to extend the time horizon. While acknowledging that my analysis could be wrong, I believe Hersha has superior growth prospects in both the near term and the long term such that the pair trade can be held for a longer duration than a naked short.

The bottom line

The mispricing here is clear. Chatham’s multiple is too high relative to peers given the negative divergence of its growth trajectory. CLDT is facing declining FFO/share caused by falling revenue and exacerbated by margin compression.

Pairing a CLDT short with a Hersha long both mitigates the risk of negative exposure to the strong fundamentals of the hotel sector and enhances the upside as HT is significantly undervalued. Given the mispricing of both REITs, I view it as a possible outcome that HT will go up and CLDT will go down. Such an outcome is rare in pair trades which are often looking for mere relative outperformance.

2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long HT. I am personally long HT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition unc ertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.