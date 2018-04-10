3M Company: Dividends And Organic Growth

3M Company (MMM) is achieving organic growth in all five business segments. This shows that the company's underlying businesses are healthy, which makes them less dependent on growing through acquisitions. 3M achieves this growth through investments in innovation through its research & development [R&D] program. The company's innovations have resonated with customers which led to strong customer loyalty.

3M achieves a high ROE of 44% and ROIC of 21% [TTM]. These high returns will help drive growth over the long-term. The company's ability to grow organically will also drive 3M's long-term success. I view 3M as a solid long-term investment.

One main factor that contributes to 3M's success in growing organically is trust between the company and their customers. 3M works diligently to produce products of high quality that work the way they are intended to. The company spent $1.85 billion on R&D in 2017, which was 5.8% of net sales.

By investing a significant amount of time and money on R&D, 3M's end products are of top quality in each business segment. The products are trusted by both retail consumers and industrial customers. An Infoscout survey of 3M brand consumers revealed that if a 3M brand item was out of stock, only 23% of consumers would purchase another brand. That leaves 77% of consumers that would either go to another store to purchase the 3M product, wait until their next trip to the same store to purchase it, or buy a similar 3M branded product. That demonstrates 3M's strong brand loyalty, which helps the company grow organically.

Since 3M has strong brand loyalty, they are likely to get repeat business from consumers. The strong brand loyalty also makes it likely for consumers to be more willing to purchase the company's new items when they become available. So, through their diligent R&D, 3M built a cycle of trust and loyalty with customers that helps them drive organic growth.

Organic Growth in All Segments

3M achieved overall organic growth of 6% and increased net sales by 9% in Q4 2017. The company is projecting to achieve organic growth of 3% to 5% in 2018. 3M is growing organically across all five business segments.

The Industrial segment is the largest business, which comprised 34% of net sales in 2017. This segment's organic growth increased 3.9%, while net sales increased 6.9% in Q4 2017. Sales growth was achieved for abrasives, auto, aerospace, adhesives, tapes, and separation & purification sciences. 3M is targeting organic growth of 3% to 5% for this segment in 2018.

The Safety & Graphics segment achieved organic growth of 10.7% with a net sales increase of 15%. Safety & Graphics, which comprises 19% of 3M's net sales, saw growth in all businesses during Q4. 3M expects to achieve organic growth of 4% to 6% in 2018.

The Health Care segment comprises about 18% of net sales. This segment had organic sales growth of 3.1% and net sales growth of 6%. Sales increased for food safety, health info systems, oral care, and medical consumables. The company projects the Health Care segment to grow organically 4% to 6% in 2018.

The Electronics & Energy segment comprises about 17% of net sales. Electronics & Energy achieved organic growth of 11% and net sales growth of 12.5%. 3M is targeting 1% to 4% organic growth in 2018 for this segment.

The Consumer segment comprises about 15% of net sales. Organic growth of 5.4% and net sales growth of 7.3% was achieved in the Consumer segment in Q4. All businesses in this segment experienced increased sales. The company expects 2% to 4% organic growth for the Consumer segment in 2018.

If you add up all of the segments as a percentage of sales the total equals 103%. The extra 3% is accounted for (and subtracted from the 103%) from the elimination of dual credit. This was a result of 3M consolidating customer account activity in the U.S. into more centralized sales districts to better serve customers.

The main takeaway from the segment performance is that 3M is achieving organic growth and net sales increases in all business segments. Furthermore, 3M is expecting to continue the organic growth through 2018. This is why I think the forward guidance looks positive and attainable, which is likely to help drive the stock price higher as earnings are reported for each quarter as the year progresses.

The reason I think 3M's guidance is attainable is because their products are used in most places on a regular basis. If you look around at home and at work, you are likely to see products produced by 3M. This would include: Ace Bandages, Command Strips, Post-It Notes, Scotch-branded tapes, water filters, furnace filters, Scotch-Brite materials, power tools for cutting/grinding/blending/finishing, sanding solutions, etc.

There is a good chance that there are 3M products in your home and at your place of business. 3M surpassed General Electric (GE) as the industrial conglomerate with the highest market cap. 3M has a market cap of $126.6 billion, which is higher than General Electric's market cap of $111.4 billion. As the largest industrial conglomerate with strong customer loyalty and high product prevalence, 3M is poised to grow net sales in each segment.

Link Between Organic Growth and Management Effectiveness

The high ROE of 44% and ROIC of 21% that 3M achieves demonstrates the company's management effectiveness. The ROIC significantly exceeds 3M's weighted average cost of capital [WACC] of 8.3%. So, 3M gets much higher returns on investment than it costs to raise capital.

When the company invests in R&D, 3M is effectively solving problems that consumers and businesses face. That means making effective abrasives, adhesives, safety products, electronics materials, filters, medical products, etc. The efforts that the company made through R&D resulted in effective products that businesses and consumers trust.

3M expanded its R&D operations globally over the years. The company operates in 36 countries with over 8,300 researchers.

3M's R&D consistently produces effective products for industrial and consumer applications. If you name a 3M product, it probably works effectively for the use that it was intended for. For example, the best 3M Filtrete furnace filters can filter particles with up to 94% efficiency. Scotch Blue painter's tape sticks well, gives you good paint lines, and comes off easily without damaging the paint job. Just look at the reviews on Amazon.com (AMZN) on any 3M product and you'll see high reviews for almost all of the company's items.

This led to 3M's strong reputation as a company with effective and reliable products. The strong positive reputation makes it easier to grow into new geographic areas and to experience sales growth in existing regions with new products. This is something that lasts for years, which leads to ongoing organic growth.

So, when 3M spends 5.8% of net sales on R&D, they are ensuring that they are making products that will be received well by the end users. When the company achieves an ROIC of 21% and consistently gets strong reviews for their products and net sales increases, those R&D dollars are well spent. Strong returns on investment help drive strong earnings growth.

Valuation Improvement

Before the recent market sell-off, 3M was trading with a forward PE of over 26. As the stock price dropped 18% from the 52-week high of $260 to the current price of $212, the forward PE fell to 18.5. I wouldn't call it a screaming bargain right now since the stock is trading above the Diversified Machinery industry's average forward PE of 16 and the S&P 500's (SPY) forward PE of 17.

However, I do think the current valuation is attractive enough for a long-term position. When I say long-term, I mean a stock you are going to hold onto for five or more years. 3M is a dividend aristocrat, which tends to trade with an above average valuation over long periods of time. Investors award the stock an above average valuation due to the company's strong leadership, product reliability, consumer loyalty, and annual dividend increases.

Overall, the current valuation should allow the stock to rise about in-line with earnings growth over the next 12 months. 3M is now trading about in-line with the other dividend aristocrats as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 Dividend ETF (SDY), which has a forward PE of approximately 18.

Outlook for 3M

3M's earnings are expected to increase about 15% in 2018 (consensus). This factors in a reduction in the company's effective tax rate from 35.5% in 2017 to 20% to 22% in 2018 due to the U.S. tax reform. The normal earnings growth rate should be between 9% and 10% annually beginning in 2019.

The main risk for the stock is that a decline in the health of the economy is likely to cause a decline in net sales. 3M's 5 business segments touch on many parts of the economy. So, 3M's stock will tend to increase or decrease based on economic growth due to the cyclical nature of 3M's businesses. Some consumers and businesses might switch to cheaper alternative products during an economic downturn to save money.

With that said, I don't see a recession on the horizon any time soon. At least not in 2018 and probably not in 2019. Interest rates are still relatively low and conducive for lending and business activity. The recent tax reform is likely to stimulate business activity and expansion.

The current uncertainty regarding trade tariffs could negatively impact 3M's input costs. No plan has been put into place yet, so we will have to see exactly what products will have tariffs imposed and what will affect 3M. 3M's stock is likely to stagnate until more clarity on the actual trade tariff policy is revealed.

Assuming that 3M is not significantly negatively affected by trade tariffs, I expect the stock to grow approximately in-line with the expected 15% earnings growth over the next 12 months. This gives 3M a one-year price target of about $244.

3M's dividend yield of about 2.5% is icing on the cake. The company increased the dividend annually for the past 59 years. So, I see 3M as a great dividend investment with the potential for steady price appreciation.

Let me know what you think in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.