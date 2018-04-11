Your Daily Pharma Scoop: vTv Therapeutics Plunges, Spectrum Provides Updated Data, Selecta Sees Pullback On Data

Analysis focus: vTv Therapeutics

Today we will discuss vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT), which has seen three quarters of its market capitalization wiped off after the failure of a late-stage Alzheimer’s study. The failure once again highlights the fact that Alzheimer’s remains a difficult to treat area.

The phase 3 STEADFAST study was evaluating VTVT’s azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Azeliragon utilizes VTVT’s TTP Translational Technology and is an antagonist of RAGE, a receptor of immunoglobulin super family. According to a 2016 paper by Cai et al, there is sufficient evidence that RAGE is a crucial inducer of oxidative stress. The paper further notes that clinical studies have shown that RAGE inhibitors hold promise in the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

The phase 3 study with azelirahon failed to meet both the primary endpoints. The phase 3 study was divided in two parts. Patients in the treatment arm in Part A of the study showed a 4.4 point decline from baseline in the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale or ADAS-cog. The treatment arm showed a 1.6 point reduction from baseline in the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes or CDR-sb. The placebo arm showed a decline of 3.3 and 1.6, respectively. Given that the data is statistically insignificant, VTVT has decided to discontinue the open-label extension study and Part-B of the late-stage study with azeliragon.

This is yet another setback in the Alzheimer’s space. Last year, Axovant (NASDAQ:AXON) had failed in its late-stage study in Alzheimer’s. While VTVT does have other programs in its pipeline, it has limited cash on its balance sheet. At the end of 2017, the company had just $11.8 million in cash on its balance sheet.

Stocks in News: Analysis of SPPI, TRIL, SLB

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced updated data from a phase 2 study evaluating its poziotinib in EGFR exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The data showed a significant treatment benefit with poziotinib.

Analysis: The objective response rate (ORR) in the first 11 patients treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center was 64%. Median progression-free survival (PFS) though has not been reached. The company will submit detailed results from the study at ASCO.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) provided an update on two of its development programs, TT-621 and TTI-622.

Analysis: Following preliminary positive results with TT-621 in patients with mycosis fungoides, Trillium plans to sharpen the focus to the near-effects on patients with CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). Newly enrolled patients in the study will receive a standardized intra-subject dose intensification schedule to increase drug exposure. In addition, the duration of treatment will be increased to enable weekly continuation therapy. For TTI-622, the company is in the process of launching a two-part, open-label phase 1a/1b study in patients with advanced relapsed/refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma. Dosing in the study is expected to start in the current quarter. The first part of the two-part study will be a dose-escalation phase. This part will evaluate the safety and identify the maximum tolerated dose. In the second part, the combination of TTI-622 and rituximab will be evaluated.

Selecta Biosciences (NYSE:SLB) shares have fallen sharply after the company announced fresh data from a phase 2 study evaluating lead candidate SEL-212 in patients with chronic severe gout.

Analysis: The results, which were presented at Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology Congress in Buenos Aires, showed that around three-quarters of evaluable patients maintained serum uric acid levels below 6 mg/dL (the upper limit of the normal range) during the first three months of therapy while avoiding immune responses to the pegsiticase enzyme. The patients received three monthly doses of SEL-212 followed by two monthly doses of pegsiticase alone. In month 4, 91% of the patients dosed with pegsiticase alone maintained control of serum uric acid levels.

In other news

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) announced that the FDA has granted its selinexor (KPT-330) for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three lines of therapy previously.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) announced a global strategic partnership to develop and commercialize a next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostic ((CDx)) with a pan-cancer indication. According to the terms of the partnership, the two companies will collaborate to validate a CDx version of Illumina's TruSight Tumor 170 for NTRK fusions and RET fusions/mutations as a Class III FDA-approved diagnostic in conjunction with larotrectinib and LOXO-292, respectively.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced that the first patient has been dosed in its phase 2 study of tislelizumab in patients with previously treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or HCC. The trial is evaluating the drug candidate’s safety and efficacy.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced that it has commenced the phase 2 BELIEVE 1 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of ZYN002 in children and adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy (DEE).

Wave Life Sciences announced that it will collaborate with Deep Genomics to develop novel treatments for inherited neuromuscular disorders.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has granted CLBS12 a SAKIGAKE status (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy status) for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI).

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) announced that it plans to launch an open-label, two-arm phase 2 study evaluating KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host-disease or GvHD who have been on two prior lines of therapy. The decision to launch the study was based on guidance from the FDA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.