Now Is The Time To Buy LPG Stocks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aurora Borealis Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Backdrop

The LPG shipping sector has had considerable headwind the last couple of years after the boom years of 2014 and 2015. With sky-high rates in those years, owners rushed to order new ships. Between 2015 and 2018, 110 ships were scheduled for delivery. Fortunately, the newbuild bonanza has ended and most ships have been delivered in 2016 and 2017. According to Avance Gas's (OTCPK:AVACF) latest presentation, out of the 110 mentioned ships, 108 have been delivered and there are no scheduled deliveries between March and December this year. For 2019 and 2020, there are 17 and 11 ships respectively in the order book.

The current market

At the time of writing, the market is very weak. The Avance Gas Spot Index had been hovering around 10k USD per day in the beginning of the year, but has recently dropped below 3k USD per day. The cold spring in the Eastern United States has not helped. With temperatures below normal for most part of late winter and early Spring, propane demand has been a lot higher than normal, putting pressure on LPG inventory. Hence, Mont Belvieu spot price has been higher than normal for the time of the year and price spreads to Asian spot prices have been too small to warrant arbitration trade.

Market outlook

Supply

According to the latest EIA propane inventory report, This Week In Petroleum Propane Section, inventory may have bottomed out last week. With increasing temperatures forecasted for the next 8-14 days, Climate Prediction Center - 8 to 14-Day Outlook, one should expect inventory builds.

Production is still high and increasing. According to the EIA's propane inventory report, the y-o-y increase is about 7-8%. This development is expected to continue and accelerate as the high oil price will increase drilling activity in onshore US.

The EIA expected US propane production to increase about 7% in 2018 and a further 4% in 2019. I think this forecast may prove to be too conservative. With the recent increase in the oil price, most US onshore fields are very profitable. If the oil price stays at current levels or higher, I am expecting the propane production increase to accelerate towards double-digit levels.

As mentioned, the fleet growth in 2018 and propane production growth should easily outpace the fleet growth. In summary, the fleet utilization should increase from the levels seen in 2017. In my analysis below, I have forecasted utilization to increase by 2 percentage points from 2018 to 2019.

Demand

The demand is high and increasing in most regions. LPG is a relatively clean energy source, at least when comparing to coal. Household demand is increasing in many regions, especially in the Far East. Demand is also strong from the PDH plant, especially from China. According to BWLPG's latest quarterly presentation, demand from China increased more than 2 mTons y-o-y and close to 2 mTons from India. As more households are converting from coal to LPG for heating and cooking, I expect this trend to continue. Also Indonesia, Japan and South Korea should contribute to increased household demand in the coming years.

When will the market turn?

Given the above-mentioned factors, I am expecting a market recovery to be imminent. Will it happen in Q2 or Q3? We will have to see, but the factors are now stacking up for a recovery.

In my opinion, the trigger will have to be the opening of the arbitration trade between the US Gulf and Asia. We need to see price spreads on propane to increase. With the oil price expected to remain relatively stable going forward, do not expect a large increase in the Asian propane spot price. As such we need to see a drop in the Mont Belvieu spot price. I am expecting this to happen in the next coming weeks gradually, as the market is gaining confidence in the inventory build. The cold spring so far has delayed this development, but it should start to happen now.

Freight rate development

Given all the factors discussed above, I have put up my expectations for the coming quarters on the freight rate development

Quarter Baltic LPG Rate (Dollar Per Day) Q2 2018 15k Q3 2018 30k Q4 2018 25k Q1 2019 25k Q2 2019 40k Q3 2019 50k Q4 2019 30k

As we are entering Q2 with a very low freight rate environment, we will have to see a relatively steep recovery in May and June to achieve an average rate of 15k. During, Q3 we should see rates above 30k, putting all LPG names into positive territory in terms of EPS. If the winter market follows the traditionally trend, rates will fall with lower demand, but the summer market in 2019 could be even stronger than this summer, with rates peaking above 50k, as the market tightens even more with the increased demand and slower supply growth.

LPG names and valuations

In this article, I am covering the 3 main listed LPG names, Dorian LPG (LPG), Avance Gas, and BW LPG (OTCPK:BWLLF). All names have been trading at a deep discount to net asset values lately, owing to the weak market. Obviously, if the market improves, they are good buys at current levels.

Below are estimates for all three companies. Sources are the latest company presentations. Opex levels are kept flat compared to current levels, while interest expenses are increased slightly to take into account increasing interest rates. All three names will struggle to make a profit in 2018, owing to the weak market going into the year, with spot rates averaging 20,000 USD/day. In 2019, however, the increased spot rates are clearly visible in the estimates, giving all 3 companies a healthy net profit.

Target prices are calculated by applying a conservative P/E of 6 to the 2019 estimated EPS. LPG and AVACF have the higher upsides, which is explained by higher operational gearing and higher spot exposure.

AVANCE BWLPG DORIAN 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 # of ships 14 14 47 47 22 22 # ships spot 14 14 35 35 18 18 # ships TC and CoA 0 0 12 12 4 14 Fleet utilization 88% 90% 90% 92% 90% 92% Spot rate (USD/day) 20000 36200 20000 36200 20000 36200 TC rate (USD/day) 20000 25000 20000 25000 20000 25000 Revenue spot (mUSD) 89.9 166.5 230.0 425.5 118.3 218.8 Revenue TC (mUSD) 0.0 0.0 78.8 100.7 26.3 117.5 Operating costs (mUSD) 38.3 38.3 200 200 84 84 EBITDA (mUSD) 51.6 128.2 108.8 326.2 60.5 252.3 Net profit (mUSD) -14.4 60.2 -61.2 151.2 -27.5 162.3 # of shares (M) 64.5 64.5 141.9 141.9 55.1 55.1 EPS -0.22 0.93 -0.43 1.07 -0.50 2.95 Target Price USD 5.6 6.4 17.7 Target Price NOK 43 49

Risk

The obvious risk factor is that the turnaround in the market does not materialize. All names have quite a high leverage and are dependent on an improvement in the market the next couple of years to avoid raising new equity. If they have to raise equity in a depressed market, there is a risk of dilution of current shareholders.