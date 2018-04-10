CynergisTek: A Wonderful Business At A Wonderful Price

At just 11.5x EV/EBIT, the stock offers a very attractive risk/award opportunity with 40+% upside potential over the next 24-36 months.

The company should deliver double-digit revenue growth and significant margin expansion over the next few years.

Bureaucratic, top-down government solutions rarely solve their intended problems. In many cases, the proposed "solutions" actually make the problems worse, not better. A perfect example of this was the push to get doctors to switch from paper to electronic medical records. This move had the exact opposite of its intended effect:

For one, paper usage skyrocketed. Ironically, well over half of hospital print volume now comes from the printing of "electronic" health records.

And two, hospitals became vastly more vulnerable to large-scale cyber attacks due to the online centralization of health records.

In short, the whole initiative was a total disaster. But with disaster come opportunities. One such opportunity is CynergisTek (CTEK), a company which has built a successful business around helping hospitals combat these growing challenges.

Business

CynergisTek, or CTek for short, generates nearly all of its revenue via its managed print services and cybersecurity services segments, with the remaining revenue coming from equipment sales and software subscription sales. This article will mainly focus on the two core segments.

The largest of the two is managed print services at 69% of total revenue. This segment primarily focuses on helping hospitals save on printing costs. Here's how it works. Take a typical 1,000-bed hospital. It will produce around 48 million pieces of paper per year. Assuming these are all black and white documents, the annual printing costs - including the printer, toner, labor, maintenance, etc. - will come out to $2.16 million, or roughly $0.045 per sheet. It's an enormous expense.

Which is where CTek comes in. Over a five-year contract, CTek takes over the printing operations and caps the printing costs at, say, $0.035 per sheet, providing the hospital with a 22% reduction in costs (clients typically save 10-30%). For the 1,000-bed hospital example, that equates to roughly $480,000 in savings per year. The annual revenue to CTek is 0.035 * 48 million = $1.68 million. Out of this, about 2-3% ends up as EBIT (mature contracts can reach ~5% margins).

In addition to low-cost printing services, CTek also provides hospitals with a large selection of cybersecurity services, which currently represent 20% of total revenue. These services primarily focus on vulnerability assessments and audits to ensure compliance requirements and patient information confidentiality. They're offered on a standalone basis but can also be bundled to fit a hospital's unique needs.

As with the printing business, cybersecurity contracts are generally multi-year in nature. Renewal rates typically exceed 90% for core offerings, giving CTek a very predictable revenue stream. This segment is also asset-light and very profitable, with a 50% gross margin and a high teens EBIT margin.

Growth

CTek's revenue has grown at a five-year CAGR of 15%, or at roughly 10% CAGR when excluding the impact of acquisitions. By 2021, management's goal is to hit $150 million in revenue, which would imply an accelerated 20% CAGR. While this will likely turn out to be overly ambitious, a lower but still impressive mid-teen organic CAGR is achievable.

Here's why. On a segment basis, the printing business is growing at a 10% organic CAGR, while the cybersecurity business is growing at a 20+% organic CAGR. Assuming this wide discrepancy persists going forward, CTek's overall growth will trend upwards over time as cybersecurity becomes a larger and larger contributor to its overall revenue.

But is this assumption - that the cybersecurity business will continue growing in the double-digits - reasonable? In short, yes. There are two key reasons why:

The first has to do with the huge shortage of cybersecurity professionals. Globally, it's estimated that this shortage will reach 3.5 million by 2021, up from 1 million in 2017. Hospitals have to compete with higher-paying tech companies for this talent, making it difficult for them to hire the people they need. Because of this, CTek is seeing booming demand for its cybersecurity services.

The other cybersecurity demand driver is the rise in hacking attacks. Healthcare is the number one target for hackers. Which makes sense considering medical records are worth over 50 times more than credit cards on the black market. Despite the billions spent every year to prevent breaches, over 90% of healthcare organizations have been hacked at least once since 2014. This problem will likely worsen over time.

The printing segment should also experience robust long-term growth. Print volume at hospitals is growing rapidly, up to 10+% per annum, according to some estimates. In fact, when able to do so, many hospitals actually prefer to use paper over electronic documents for security reasons - because paper can't be hacked. All of this means that demand for CTek's cheap printing services isn't going away anytime soon.

That said, customer concentration remains a risk in this business. With only a couple dozen printing clients, the loss of even a single one, as happened in early 2017, can have a multi-million dollar impact on CTek's revenue. The good news is that the recent addition of two new clients should more than offset this loss over the next few quarters.

Profitability

Moving on to profitability, it's worth pointing out that non-recurring items have somewhat distorted CTek's reported EBIT. The largest of these was a $181,000 acquisition-related impairment charge. There was also another $300,000 in various legal/accounting-related one-time charges. Adjusting for all this, CTek's normalized trailing 12-month EBIT was roughly $5.3 million.

This number could approach $10 million over the next few years on the back of double-digit revenue growth and margin expansion. As mentioned earlier, the printing segment carries a low- to mid-single-digit EBIT margin whereas the cybersecurity segment carries a high-teens EBIT margin. Obviously, as the latter becomes larger revenue contributor, CTek's consolidated EBIT margin will experience significant expansion.

Just how much expansion are we talking here? Assuming a high single-digit CAGR for the printing segment and a high-teens to low 20s% CAGR for the cybersecurity segment, 100-150 basis points of expansion over the next three years is likely.

Valuation

At an EV or enterprise value (market cap - cash + debt) of $61 million, CTek currently trades at just 11.5x its normalized EBIT. This is ridiculously cheap given 1) the predictable nature of the company's business, 2) its double-digit revenue growth potential, and 3) its significant margin expansion capacity.

A very conservative 15x EV/EBIT multiple would value the company at $6.60/share, which represents well over 40% upside from recent price levels. Even paying up to 20x EV/EBIT could be justified considering that CTek's annualized EBIT generation could approach $10 million within the next three to five years. This would price the company at $9.40/share, which equates to over 100% upside from recent price levels.

Risks

While CTek is a wonderful business trading at a wonderful price, there are some risks to consider before investing in the company:

Customer concentration is one them. CTek's two largest customers represent around 46% of its revenue. This risk, while certainly worth noting, is actually not as high as it seems. Although not disclosed, these are almost certainly CTek's printing customers. This means they're locked into five-year contracts which generally have high renewal rates. Moreover, this concentration risk should decrease over time as the cybersecurity segment becomes a larger revenue contributor.

Competition is another risk. In the printing business, CTek has managed to compete effectively against giants like Xerox, Canon, and Sharp largely due to its flexible, vendor-neutral service offerings. And on the cybersecurity side, the company was able to stand toe to toe with the likes of Accenture, Deloitte, and Dell thanks to its customizable, customer-focused service offerings which are consistently ranked among the best in the industry. However, there's no guarantee that these advantages will continue working going forward.

CTek has a history of overpaying for acquisitions. In 2016, for example, the company incurred a large impairment charge relating to its Delphiis and Redspin acquisitions. Though management seems to have learned their lesson from this bad experience, there's no guarantee that future acquisitions will turn out any better.

Conclusion

In summary, I believe that CTek can deliver double-digit revenue growth and significant EBIT margin expansion over the next few years. For these reasons, I believe the stock is a bargain at the current EV/EBIT of 11.5x. Upside of 40+%, and possibly as much as 100+%, can be expected over the next 24-36 months.

