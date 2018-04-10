Multiply Your Money With Valeant

Valeant will get debt to a manageable level by 2021 for further refinancing.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals suggested that 2018 guidance would be within the $3.05B to $3.20B range for 2018. Primarily this was driven by an anticipation of ~$400M due to loss of exclusivity and ~$35M-185M in new growth.

The interesting thing (which was not explained) was that Valeant expects the currency impact to be a positive (of about ~$170M) however the slide indicates that this will result in EBITDA loss (whereas it should be positive).

Further, in H2 2017 Apriso and Uceris had sales of ($76M and $74M) respectively, which have been modeled as total losses even though there are no confirmed generic players for each of these drugs as to my knowledge. Keep in mind that Teva (NYSE:TEVA) has announced plans to launch a Uceris generic should their application be approved.

Valeant management also suggested that they expect adj EBITDA to grow at a rate of 5-8% from 2018-2021.

In this article I will discuss why Valeant is likely to beat initial 2018 estimates, and model a realistic CAGR for revenue and EBITDA as per management guidelines.

On March 14, 2018 Valeant CEO Joseph Papa presented at the Barclay's Global Health Conference. The slide deck used here indicated that key franchises were growing including Valeant's largest drug Xifaxan. The slides posted below also show growth in the Retin-A-Micro franchise and Salix drugs Apriso and Relistor.

Further, Joe Papa talked briefly about Bausch + Lomb contact lens growth in the US. This is important to many investors as Bausch + Lomb is a much larger brand within Asia specifically in China and India. Showing growth in the US in the double digits is promising to show success of their products and marketing campaigns.

What was missing from these slides was indications as to the growth and launches of two key drugs Vyzulta (for glaucoma) and Siliq (for psoriasis), which should be two growth drivers for Valeant in the future.

Below I have included a high level model using the low point of guidance and growth (both of which I feel are conservative) to model Valeant's growth and value through 2021.

Example 1 shoes that Valeant only hits the low point in revenue, EBITDA, and growth guidance and what that means for the share price.

Example 2 shows Valeant hitting the high point of guidance and growth.

In both scenarios debt repayment capability increases due to two factors. The decrease in interest expense and the increase in FCF due to earnings growth.

Right now investors are challenged with applying a multiple to Valeant's business. As Valeant is not a traditional pharmaceutical company an investor would need think about what multiple Valeant should be trading at.

I have included blue and green highlights to show the multiple range that I would be happy to see Valeant trade in. The 12x multiple example is due to the high quality business of Bausch + Lomb in a growing segment and the consumer side of the business.

The risk with Valeant is continued deterioration of the business, early patent expiry of Xifaxan (which I do not think will happen until 2024), and failed new drug launches.

Should Valeant management be able to continue to execute on their business plan shareholders should be looking for a share price to multiply in the next few years.

If a company were able to refinance Valeant's debts at a lower interest rate, these numbers would be amplified. I would not be surprised if potential suitors are looking to buy the business at its current depressed valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.