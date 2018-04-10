The Oil Industry Is Getting Better And Better

This is perhaps the best time in years to be an investor in the oil space. Despite high prices on crude compared to where we bottomed, new data out by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) in the form of its Short-Term Energy Outlook suggests that not only is the market rebalancing at a nice clip, but that continued strong demand will help to control inventories in the foreseeable future. If true, the market could be looking at even higher energy prices than what we are seeing today, which would serve as a boon for long-term investors in this space.

Robust demand and moderating supply

I have been writing for a while now that global oil demand growth has been stronger than investors have priced in. Sure enough, the latest report by the EIA shows that continued upward revisions are taking place. In the tables below, for instance, you can see that global demand this year should now average 100.31 million barrels per day, an increase of 0.11 million barrels per day compared to the EIA's forecast in March. Next year, demand should grow by 1.85 million barrels per day, an upward revision of 0.24 million barrels per day, to 102.16 million.

*Created by Author

Not only is demand rising, but supply figures are showing some signs of restraint. Driven, likely, by the rig count more or less topping off, supply this year is expected to average 100.47 million barrels per day. Although this is 2.52 million barrels per day above what was seen in 2017, it represents a downward revision of 0.15 million barrels per day compared to March's forecast. In 2019, supply is expected to average 102.22 million barrels per day, 1.91 million barrels per day above this year's estimate, but 0.04 million barrels per day lower than previously thought.

What's interesting from all of this is that this will come about at the same time that US production takes off even more next year than it has this year. According to the EIA's estimates, production in the US is expected to grow by 0.75 million barrels per day to 11.44 million in 2019. This is 0.17 million barrels per day higher than what the organization anticipated in March and aligns with my view over the years that the correct outcome for oil is to see US production grow while the rest of the world adapts to it. Another factor will be OPEC. Production figures among its member nations will actually have fallen from 2017 to 2019 if estimates are accurate.

Given all of these figures, even though we are expected to see a surplus in production this year, that figure has dropped considerably. As the table below illustrates, the surplus this year should now be just 0.16 million barrels per day, down from 0.42 million barrels per day previously. To put this in perspective, this difference over just one year implies 94.90 million fewer barrels of excess production than what was anticipated just one month ago. Next year, the change is even larger at 0.28 million barrels per day, taking us from a surplus of 0.34 million barrels per day to one of just 0.06 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Running the numbers over the 2017 through 2019 time frame, the change to the global oil picture must be considered material. According to my calculations, the revisions seen from March until today suggest that total oil supplies in the three years ending in 2019 will be 204.40 million barrels less than what was previously anticipated.

Inventory levels are improving as a result

To be clear, the EIA's numbers do still call for growing inventories between the end of 2017 and the end of 2019, but the fact of the matter is that the growth in inventories is falling considerably. Take, for instance, a look at the table below. In it, you can see that US stocks should now be 14 million barrels lower this year than previously thought, and they should be 39 million barrels lower in 2019 than had been expected. Outside of the US though, the picture is even more drastic.

*Created by Author

Among OECD nations, inventories should expand from 2.838 billion barrels at the end of 2017 to 2.864 billion barrels at the end of this year. However, even with this increase, the ending stocks for 2018 should be 61 million barrels lower than what the EIA has forecasted even in just the past month. Stocks should grow further to 2.898 billion barrels in 2019, but even with that increase we should see inventories come in 111 million barrels below the 3.009 billion barrels the organization thought it would end up at for the same time period.

As I have written about in the past, the EIA (as well as OPEC) has a history of being too pessimistic and thinking that the picture will end up being worse than it ends up being. I believe that, absent an economic slowdown, it wouldn't be unreasonable to anticipate a further flatlining of expectations on the supply front in relation to demand. As demand growth remains strong, we should see inventories improve even more, resulting in either a sustained oil deficit or at least a couple of years where the picture doesn't worsen. If this comes to fruition, it wouldn't be unreasonable to anticipate this data getting more bullish in time.

Takeaway

Right now, it's a great time to be in the oil space. I really like a lot of players in this space, ranging from small and medium-sized E&P firms to pipeline MLPs. There are always risks associated with supply and demand, but at this point it appears as though the bears have the greater amount of risk for the foreseeable future.

