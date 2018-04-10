Of The Texas Utilities, Take Centerpoint

There are several ways we can slice-up the utility market. I think one of the most effective is geographical. This leads to the natural question - which map do we use? I believe a combination of US state maps and FERC regions gives us a diversified group to work with. In looking at the FERC regions, you'll notice that four states are their regions: California, Florida, New York, and Texas. I've already looked at California and Florida utilities, making Texas - my home state - the next logical choice.

First off, let's look at the Texas economy, starting with GDP:

The Texas economy did very well coming out of the recession, largely thanks to fracking. This also explains why the overall pace of growth dropped sharply in 2015 and 2016. However, growth has returned:

According to the latest data from the BEA, the annual growth rate is 5%, one of the strongest in the country.

Let's next look at the unemployment rates for the four largest metropolitan areas (I have not included El Paso because it is part of the Southwestern Power region):

Houston's unrate bumped higher in 2016 thanks to the oil market collapse. However, it's now back below 5%. All the other cities are in good shape.

And according to data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve, the next 6 month's looks bright:

This assessment was shared by the Dallas Fed in their latest discussion of the Texas economy:

The Texas economy's broad expansion continues. Year-to-date employment growth has been widespread across metros and industries. Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Texas Business Outlook Surveys (TBOS) indicate continued expansion in manufacturing and services in the first quarter. Tight labor market conditions could limit the strength of future economic growth, however, as a growing percentage of companies responding to TBOS report difficulty filling positions due to a lack of applicants. Recent federal tax law changes are a tailwind for the regional economy and projected to boost investment. However, a lack of clarity on trade policy could damp the high optimism among Texas firms, curtailing investment plans and overall growth in 2018.

Let's take a look at what's available for Texas utilities by again referring to the FERC website:

We have three potential candidates: PNM, AEP, and Centerpoint (Oncor is owned by Sempra which won the California utilities competition).

Let's take these in the order of the least attractive to move, starting with PNM, the parent company of Texas-New Mexico Power (PNM). I recently profiled the company and concluded:

There's plenty to like about PNM. They're well managed, have adequate cash flow and have even seen top-line revenue growth. But their yield of 2.77% is disappointing, especially when there are other utilities with much higher numbers. Currently, investors could purchase PNM with the hopes of capital appreciation taking up the investment slack from the low yield. But it makes more sense to find a higher yielding utility with a similar chart - which isn't that difficult to do in the current environment.

PNM is ultimately about too little yield. Right now, out of 29 diversified utilities, they have the 7th lowest yield. That's just too low.

Next, we have American Electric Power (AEP), which is a great utility. But there's one problem, which is its weak growth rate when compared to Centerpoint (more on that in a minute). Here's the relevant data:

AEP is in the same situation as a number of utilities - a weak pricing environment. That means their topline revenue has suffered over the last few years.

Compare AEP's growth with Centerpoint's (CNP):

Centerpoint is a bit more diversified than AEP; Centerpoint is far more exposed to the natural gas market; their electricity division accounts for 31% of their revenue. But as a result, they're had two very strong years in the last four, while also making them the better company for dividend investors. And with a current yield of slightly over 4%, they're a bit more attractive than AEP, whose current yield is 3.61%.

So, of the publicly traded Texas utilities, take Centerpoint.

I'm in the final stages of working with the SA folks on my Marketplace offering, titled, Turning Points. Stay tuned for more details! While I'll still cover the utility market when with Turning Points starts, these types of comparisons will only be available for subscribers.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.