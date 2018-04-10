Poor Expectations For GE's First Quarter Obscure Strong Core Performance

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Edward Ambrose as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

After the last eight quarters' earnings announcements, General Electric's (NYSE:GE) stock declined. CEO John Flannery stated in the January fourth quarter review that enough upsides exist to offset the quarter’s bad margin news, so 2018 guidance is unchanged. The upsides are real, but odds are that the bad power margins will damage first quarter earnings, depressing the stock for the ninth time. To prevent this, the CFO announced in late February that earnings will be at the lower end of guidance, and the stock dropped 10%. Losses in GE Capital and Power and ill-timed acquisitions were breathtaking, making it the Dow’s biggest loser, and making the market skittish. However, GE’s core businesses trends are stronger than the market perceives. The stock is undervalued based on medium-term trends.

If you focus on segment performance, you can see three high margin, high growth core businesses - Aviation, Healthcare, and Transportation - which went from 50% of industrial operating income in 2012 to 74% last year. This double-digit growth over the last 5 years should continue in the future. GE segments are grouped in the following chart as "core," "troubled," and "power." Increases in the core and troubled businesses are projected to offset problems in power.

Power provided $5.1 billion of operating income in 2016, but this fell to $2.8 billion in 2017 and it continues to fall. The troubled businesses income peaked at $3.5 billion before dropping to $1.0 billion in 2017.

The chart below illustrates the differences in margins and growth. The core businesses produced 11% annual compound growth over the last five years with 2017 operating margins of 22 %. As a stand-alone business, they would command a premium P/E ratio.

Aviation is a core business with 24% operating margins. After expensive development, it sells the engines at a loss and makes profits on service. Aviation is ramping up Leap engine production with aggressive cost cuts to reduce the loss on engine sales. GE’s loss on each Leap engine sale is estimated to be more than a million dollars, but their competitor’s loss is greater. The Leap ramp up will limit profit growth, which dropped from 12% to 9% in 2017. Leap volume is driven by booming demand for smaller jets, the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320. Leap has 60% of the 320 market, but it formerly had 90%. Competitive pressure limits pricing. As engines in service age, they require more service, which produces profits for GE. The Leap lowers profit growth because the volume is so large, but future service profits on Leap will also be large. GE remains the dominant engine producer with a $150 billion backlog.

Locomotive orders in 2016 totaled 26. In 2017, it totaled 438. Locomotive orders collapsed with the oil price decline, which made trucks more competitive, and less fuel-efficient Tier IV locomotive pollution standards mandated in 2014 made new locomotives less attractive. Now rail volumes are growing again. Trucking companies are short of drivers so railroads see an opportunity for intermodal business. GE is the dominate producer of North American Locomotives. Transportation’s Mining Equipment market has also come back. Transportation should recover rapidly.

Health care continues to grow steadily increasing margins in the growing market for medical diagnostics.

Aviation and Healthcare have strong positions in growing markets, so the growth and margins should be similar to those in the last five years. Transportation is more cyclical but the margins will be excellent as volume returns.

Oil and Gas should recover with the increasing price of oil, but oil companies are emphasizing productivity, limiting the oil field service growth as indicated in the FT article, on oil cost reductions.

Renewables demand is increasing, but the November update states that price pressure is also increasing. The troubled businesses generate 7% of operating income, they have potential, but they cannot drive near term results. This scenario assumes a modest 2018 improvement but future growth could improve margins.

Power is ugly. Operating margins fell from 20% in Q4 2016 to 3% in Q4 2017 - a drop of 4 points per quarter. GE’s November recovery plan laid out large cuts in people and facilities. When a market is declining this rapidly, management tends to develop plans only to find the market has fallen still further. Demand and prices are both continuing to fall. US generating capacity dropped in two of the last three years. At the January earnings announcement Russell Stokes, the CEO of Power, stated that the generation capacity projection for 2018 was lower than they anticipated in the previous month, so further cuts are planned.

This scenario assumes a 45% decline in operating income, a repeat of last year’s decline and a much more drastic decline than management projected. Power could be very ugly in the first quarter. Management has said that GE Capital will be breakeven, so it is excluded from this analysis. However, the risk of further losses in Capital remains. Recovery will begin when power stabilizes. This may not happen until late in the year.

GE's guidance for 2018 is $1.00 to $1.07. However, the caveats are that this excludes pensions, gains or losses on sales of assets and restructuring costs. Achieving this target does not produce an EPS of a dollar. Restructuring of $ 2 billion and gains on sales of assets of $500 million would produce EPS of 75 cents. The scenario for 2018 has annual segment operating income flat. This is the best case. EPS for the year is likely to between 60 to 75 cents. However, restructuring cost will be heavy in the first half and gains on sale will be concentrated in the last half, so EPS in the first quarter should be 12 to 16 cents per share.

EPS of 75 cents with a price of $13 produces a P/E of 17. The belief that GE has bottomed out could lead GE to achieve the Dow average P/E of 27, which would yield a price of $20. The potential for future growth is substantial, making this the type of investment that Warren Buffett would make. However, given the likelihood of bad first quarter results, investment should be postponed until after the first-quarter earnings announcement to avoid the likely ninth straight earnings disappointment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.