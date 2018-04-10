Glu Mobile: The Turnaround Story Continues, Should You Buy?

Time horizon: Hold any long position at least until Mike Olsen’s Disney title is released in beta next year and re-evaluate based on performance of the game in soft launch.

Recommendation: Hold at this level, and buy in the coming months only if WWE Universe can maintain at least a top 200 grossing games ranking in soft launch territories.

I estimate FY18 cash flow from operations to be at least $46M, which would mean a current (EV / Cash flow) ratio of 10 at current valuation.

After a fantastic turnaround in 2017 that saw its share price rise from $2.00 in January to as high as $4.95 in December, Glu Mobile (GLUU) is now down 25% from its 52-week high. While this stock could have significant upside in the near term due to anticipated positive cash flow in 2018, I would still be cautious at this stage.

I see seven key factors that should help you decide if you should invest in Glu Mobile in 2018:

1. Market & Competition in 2018

According to Newzoo, the mobile gaming market is going to grow more than 43% from 2017 to 2020. We live in an app economy and mobile has become the leading segment of the gaming industry. As a small cap, Glu Mobile is well positioned for growth in this environment.

That being said, a growing market comes with intense competition. Glu Mobile used to compete for users mostly with small mobile gaming publishers like Zynga (ZNGA), Gameloft, Miniclip, Scopely, PocketGems, Jam City, Nordcurrent, Hothead, and to a lesser extent bigger players like King and Supercell. Over the last few years, the leaders of the gaming industry have stepped up to deliver compelling mobile experiences that are overtaking the grossing ranks: Activision (ATVI) (Hearthstone), Electronic Arts (EA) (Star Wars, Madden, FIFA, NBA, The Sims), Take Two (TTWO) (Social Point) Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (Fire Emblem), Netmarble (Lineage), NetEase (NTES) (Rules of Survival, Knives Out) and of course Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (PUBG, Fortnite with Epic Games, Arena of Valor) are a few examples.

The barriers to entry to deliver a mobile game that performs well and retains players beyond the first few weeks is becoming increasingly difficult, and Glu Mobile may never be able to replicate the success achieved in the past with Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, Deer Hunter, or more recently Design Home.

This table illustrates where Glu Mobile stands compared to other public video game companies. Only Glu and Zynga are pure mobile gaming publishers (Rovio has a significant portion of its revenue coming from licensing revenue).

Many investors would be tempted to look at the very low P/Sales or EV/Sales ratios of Glu Mobile compared to other publishers and conclude that the stock is “poised to triple” in the near term.

Not so fast… let’s take a closer look.

2. 2017 in a nutshell – A clean slate and a new leadership vision

Nick Earl – who took the role of CEO at the end of 2016 – has called 2017 a transition year. Several studios were shut down: Bellevue (Nicki Minaj: The Empire), Portland (Ultimate Chef), Long Beach (Racing Rivals) and Moscow (Deer Hunter, Last Day Alive). Other teams were streamlined in a new “mega studio” in San Francisco.

Glu management underlined a strategy focused on reinvesting in the company’s winners through efficient user acquisition (NYSE:UA) and optimized live operations. Thus, the company started investing heavily into marketing its leading product: Design Home.

Life time value estimated per user for Design Home comfortably offsets the customer acquisition costs according to the details provided by management in Q2 2017 (see above). That’s why Nick Earl, along with CFO Eric Ludwig, decided to double down on marketing costs for Design Home and spent heavily on paid UA in 2017. This strategy will pay off in the long run, with many players in the game expected to generate bookings in 2018 and beyond.

The impact of this aggressive marketing strategy to support Design Home is clear in Glu's 2017 income statement. Despite a strong revenue growth from Q1 to Q3 2017, the company has been loss-making all year – even on an adjusted EBITDA basis – mostly due to its significant marketing costs (above 30% of revenue since Q2 2017).

In Q4 2017, following a dramatic underperformance of the high profile new release title The Swift Life in partnership with Taylor Swift, management booked a royalty impairment of $26M, mostly flushing out of the balance sheet all celebrity-related prepaid royalties (Taylor Swift and another cancelled male celebrity title).

Looking forward, the balance sheet looks healthy with no debt, $64M in cash and a more reasonable amount of prepaid royalties mostly related to partnerships signed with WWE (WWE) and Disney/Pixar (DIS) for potential upcoming games. The divestiture of the Moscow studio and some of its assets before end of December 2017 was timed to perfection to finally be back to profitability – possibly even on a GAAP basis – starting Q1 FY18.

3. Strong creative leaders served by in-house analytics & business intelligence

Chris Akhavan (Chief Revenue Officer) has taken over the activities previously handled by former CTO Tim Wilson who got let go in August 2017, as outlined in an interview with Venture Beat. Along with Nick Earl, he’s now serving a group of talented individuals with a strong track record in the mobile gaming industry:

Dave Waisglass (Kim Kardashian: Hollywood)

Becky Ann Hughes (Dash series)

Jerome Collin (Tap Sports Baseball, WWE)

Mark Van Ryswyk (Design Home, Covet Fashion)

Mike Olsen (Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Disney title to be announced)

I have been very happy with the spotlight put on these creative leaders during Q1 2017 earnings call. See Glu Mobile Inc. 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides.

Nick Earl presented himself as “working for them” as opposed to them working for him. It shows he understands that great video games often come from great teams that are empowered and free to follow their own path.

4. Leadership & Accountability

I have a go-to place to have a better sense of a company’s leadership and culture: Glassdoor.com

You can find the company reviews posted by the employees themselves and an approval rating of the current CEO. If you follow legendary investors Tom & David Gardner, you already know that they look for companies with CEO approval ratings above 80% on Glassdoor as a vote of confidence.

Source: Glu Mobile Reviews on Glassdoor

Unfortunately, Nick Earl has an approval rating of 64%. This could be related to the multiple restructuring plans that have occurred over the last few months, which is rarely popular among employees.

This is a red flag for me: if more than a third of the people working at Glu Mobile don’t approve their CEO, why would I as a potential investor?

More importantly, I am not impressed by the lack of transparency of the management team during recent earnings calls. Despite an abysmal performance in Q4 FY17 (The Swift Life belly flopped, Last Day Alive was cancelled, an overall loss of $33M on a GAAP basis), management called it a “strong performance” (see slide below). Management barely addressed this underperformance and even suggested that they were already profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis (sure, once you exclude the loss related to the divestiture of the Moscow Studio for $6.5M and the $26M royalty impairment (!))

Source: Glu Mobile Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

On another note, management continues to refer to an adjusted EBITDA performance that excludes stock-based compensation ($3.5M per quarter). For a tech company that relies on stock-based compensation to hire and retain talent, it seems counterintuitive to exclude it from the analysis of the performance of the company.

5. Future Titles – Failing Fast but still failing, for now

We discussed the line-up of great creative leaders Glu Mobile benefits from. Unfortunately, even having the best talent with the right intellectual properties cannot guarantee success in the mobile gaming industry. As a perfect example, Kabam (Marvel: Contest of Champions) was not able to succeed with Star Wars: Uprising back in 2015 despite a proven track record. See article from Eurogamer: Kabam kills Star Wars Uprising

Since Nick Earl became CEO, several titles have been cancelled: Ultimate Chef (Portland Studio shutdown), Car Town Racing (Long Beach Studio shutdown), Last Day Alive, Unannounced Male Celebrity Title (Moscow studio shutdown). While it is very positive to see Glu Mobile cut its losses on titles that don’t reach their KPIs, fast failing still implies failure.

Meanwhile, titles like Racing Rivals and QuizUp that are supposed to be part of Glu’s evergreen portfolio have failed to deliver any results that would put them back in the spotlight in any meaningful way (they are just quietly ignored in recent conference calls).

Glu Mobile has a history of failed attempts to replicate the success of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood with other celebrities. That problem is now taken care of with the $26M royalty impairment booked in Q4 2017. But it could certainly apply to other genres in the near future like sports and casual.

Let’s look at the slate of future titles expected in 2018 and beyond:

Source: Glu Mobile Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

WWE Universe (Jerome Collin)

This title has been in soft launch in Australia and New Zealand for almost a full month. It has failed to maintain a top 200 grossing games rank on iOS in Australia according to AppAnnie (see below). A game that can’t break top 200 grossing games rank won’t make any meaningful impact to Glu’s top line and would probably hardly offset the cost of live operations. To be clear, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the title will be cancelled. But titles that fail to deliver any decent grossing rank in soft launch in top tier countries like Australia usually are nowhere close to be ready to launch Worldwide. The initial launch window (H1 2018) seems compromised at this stage. This is a big issue for me because a WWE licensed game from the Tap Sports team is as close as it gets to a sure bet in Glu’s current pipeline. WWE Universe is highly anticipated by investors as a growth driver, and for the time being, it doesn’t look that way. Keep in mind, while some projects that started poorly in soft launch ended up doing ok at a later stage, all failed projects started poorly in soft launch.

Source: App Annie - The App Analytics and App Data Industry Standard

Titan World (Dairy Free games)

Titan World has been in soft launch in Australia and New Zealand for a couple of weeks. It has failed to even crack the top 1,000 grossing games rank according to AppAnnie (see below). Usually, titles that get so little attention in early soft launch end up being cancelled. I have tried the tutorial and while I have been impressed by the production value and the user interface, Titan World appears to me like a Clash Royale clone in a futuristic/military setting that comes to market about two years too late in an overcrowded genre. This title will need a lot more work to be meaningful to Glu Mobile’s top line, let alone to be released worldwide.

Source: App Annie - The App Analytics and App Data Industry Standard

Dash Town (Becky Ann Hughes)

The Dash games have been wonderful performers for Glu. Both Cooking Dash and Restaurant Dash have achieved fantastic and consistent performance over time. Dash Town sounds like an invest-express game in the Dash universe. I am not sure if they would use famous chefs likeness and names that were originally planned for Ultimate Chef, but it could certainly be a good fit for the brand. There is little information on this title at this stage.

Social Casino Title TBD

This is a very competitive genre dominated by Playtika, Zynga, Big Fish and more. I have no comment until further details are revealed.

Disney/Pixar Title TBD (Mike Olsen)

What a pleasure to see someone with the experience of Mike Olsen lead a project with Disney/Pixar characters. There is limited information on this 2019 title so far. It could be very interesting, but nothing is a sure bet. This title is the “castle in the air” on which long investors will build high hopes in the coming months. If I take a long position in Glu Mobile in 2018, I will hold at least until a beta of this title is released. High profile titles can have a significantly impact on the stock (positive ahead of launch and negative after launch if they disappoint), the same way failed celebrity-based titles did in the last two years. Long investors should re-evaluate their strategy by monitoring the performance of this game once available in soft launch territories.

6. 2018 Estimates and why it matters

I’m a veteran financial executive in the gaming industry. For years, part of my job was to analyze video game performance and build forecasts and financial models around it. Benchmarking, comparing intellectual properties, genres, monetization models and P&L analysis were part of my daily routine.

Below are my own estimates of 2018 Bookings and GAAP Revenue and Operating profit based on company guidance, my own analysis of Q1 performance based on publicly available rankings and my own extrapolation for the rest of the fiscal year. I will say here that I have accurately estimated Bookings on a quarterly basis with less than 3% margin of error for the last eight quarters.

Sources: FY18 Forecasted Bookings based on author’s estimates. Chart prepared by the author. FY17 Actual Bookings from Earnings Call slides:

I expect Design Home to represent 42% of Glu Mobile’s bookings in FY18 (up from 30% in FY17). Glu clearly depends on Design Home’s bookings to grow in the near term. It is neither a good nor a bad thing, but important to keep in mind when we are looking at Design Home’s performance available publicly through app stores grossing ranks. Based on my review of the titles currently in soft launch, I have assumed that Titan Word would not be released in 2018 and both WWE Universe and Dash Town would be released in Q4 2018. Please note that I could be entirely wrong in my assumptions here. My goal is to estimate the most likely scenario to start the conversation.

Now, with all those estimates factored in, here is what Glu Mobile’s financials could look like in 2018:

Source: All estimates from the author. Some estimates of the author based on analysis of company guidance for 2018. Glu Mobile Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides. Charts prepared by the author.

I am expecting 2018 adjusted EBITDA to be around $44M. I have built this projection based on my bookings estimates above, along with company guidance provided during Q4 earnings presentation for marketing costs and other SG&A.

Based on the analysis above, Glu Mobile’s projected full year 2018 cash flow implies an (EV / Cash Flow) ratio around 10 by the end of FY18 at current valuation. I consider this projection very realistic, based on a simple extrapolation of existing revenue streams combined with decay rates due to aging and seasonality in line with previous years.

7. Wild Card – Prime for a buyout?

The clean balance sheet, expected positive cash flow, Tencent ownership and bookings growth (up to 25% year over year in 2018 if my estimates materialize) are all great reasons to be excited.

It the current market conditions, it is increasingly difficult for new companies to enter the mobile gaming segment. M&A has become the fastest way to enter the market for large companies. Activision bought King for $5.9B in 2016, Take-Two Interactive bought the mobile gaming studio Social Point last year for $276M.

In this context, a buyout from any of the other video game publishers mentioned so far in this article could fit the narrative. It is speculative at this point, though. And I would not rely solely on a potential buyout story to make a long investment in a company like Glu Mobile.

Conclusion

I currently own zero shares of Glu Mobile. If I were a professional analyst (I am not), I would rate Glu Mobile a HOLD (market perform). I would need to see how WWE Universe is evolving in soft launch before considering taking any position.

With all the estimates and details shared above, you might feel very bullish about Glu Mobile. Or, like me, you might need to see more of the turnaround story to unfold before taking a position. Regardless, I hope that this analysis helps you make an educated decision.

Glu Mobile has gone through a transformative year in 2017. And Nick Earl, along with Chris Akhavan and their talented creative leaders have achieved a tremendous job in 2017 turning around this small gaming company. I wish them and all current shareholders all the best in their endeavors.

