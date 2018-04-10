Why Intelsat Outperformed During The Recent Correction

One stock that has outperformed during the recent market crunch is Intelsat (I). However, there is not much in the news to justify the stock's rally.

We have had 3 pieces of news lately, but in my opinion they have nothing to do with the current rally.

Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat Intelsat S.A., operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite solutions, today announced the final results of its previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") by its indirect subsidiary, Intelsat Connect Finance S.A. ("ICF"), to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding 6 3⁄ 4 % Senior Notes due 2018 (CUSIP No. 458204 AN4; ISIN No. US458204AN49) issued by Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A., a subsidiary of Intelsat S.A. and ICF's direct parent company, that are not already held by ICF (the "Notes"). STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America Intelsat, operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that STN, the Satellite Telecommunications Network, signed a multi-year extension with Intelsat for satellite services supporting direct-to-home (NYSEARCA:DTH) and media distribution services in North America via the Galaxy 19 satellite. Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe Intelsat S.A., operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that it has launched a new, Ku-band Multi-Channel Per Carrier (MCPC) media platform for Central and Eastern Europe. As part of the IntelsatOne terrestrial network, the platform will provide regional and international programmers with a cost-effective solution that will enable them to expand their reach to cable headends, Direct-to-Home (DTH) and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution.

None of the above news justify the rally in the stock. Especially since the company has very little coverage from Wall Street, and most analysts had it for dead.

I data by YCharts

Intelsat shares have climbed about 100% since my two articles back in December of 2017, and February of this year (Please consider: Intelsat: On Sale, 50% Off, Plus FCC Bonus Play and Owning Intelsat Shares Just Became A Lot Less Speculative).

My main thesis, as to why Intelsat shares would rally, has to do with the joint proposal to the FCC, pertaining to the use of C-Band spectrum for 5G services that Intelsat and Intel (INTC) proposed several months ago. Recently CEO Stephen Spengler confirmed SES (OTCPK:SGBAF) also joined the proposal, and that between Intelsat and SES that have 90-95% of the C-Band spectrum.

This means Intelsat will be able to monetize parts of its spectrum. And guess what, whatever money it receives will be on a perpetual basis, and pure profit.

Let me give you a small example from the top of my head. Intelsat last year paid about $1B in interest. Let's suppose in the future, upon the FCC accepting the above joint proposal, Intelsat's interest expense is able to be reduced by 15%, or about $150M.

The reason for this reduction, is because its bonds will be much safer, since it will have an income (the monetization income) it didn't before. So as Intelsat's debt becomes due, it will be refinanced at a much lower rate.

Also, let's assume the company would be able to have about $150M in income from monetizing its spectrum.

Together, this is $300M in extra income that is pure profit. Let's assume that we put a 5 multiple on this income, then the company might be worth about $1.5B. Please note that this is still about 200% higher from where the stock is today, even after the current rally. So this is probably the reason we are seeing the stock rise everyday (my opinion).

That said, it's very interesting is that there is almost no coverage of this development and how it might transform the company's valuation dynamics. In fact there is only one analyst that has touched on the subject. Only RBC said that a positive FCC decision might add $14 a share to Intelsat's stock price. Other than that, I have scanned dozen of blogs and market sites, and no one has a clue as to what is going on.

A very crowded trade

Let's assume several funds decide to invest in Intelsat betting on what I described above. Please note that out of the 119M shares outstanding, the float is only about 32M shares (as per data from yahoo).

Assuming several institutional funds want to buy a few million shares each, they will have to bid shares up buy a lot. It can make for a very crowded trade.

Short sellers might also be helping.

I data by YCharts

As per the latest data on YCHARTS, there are 3.8M shares sold short. This is a very big number considering the float is 32M shares.

Also note that Intelsat shares are now above $5. There are many institutions that as per their bylaws, are prevented from buying shares below $5. Assuming there are funds out there that are now buying Intelsat above $5, might add additional fuel to the rally.

Bottom line

My hunch is that the market is very late in discovering the potential of Intelsat, if the FCC approves the proposal set by the three companies. However, since the target price of Intelsat can be substantial, it is becoming a very crowded trade.

I do not have any short term target, however I will adopt RBC's thoughts, in which $14 a shares might be added to Intelsat's price upon an FCC approval.

Disclosure: I am/we are long I.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.