Best Practices For Book Value Analysis

Tying it all together - how to incorporate into valuation analysis.

(Many investors reach for book value as a way to size up an investment. Photo By Joe Crawford from Moorpark, California, USA - Flickr, CC BY 2.0, source link)

By John Leonard, CFA

As a follow-up to the recent Author Experience on free cash flow analysis, this edition focuses on the net assets of a company at a point in time rather than the cash generating earnings power over time.

Just like FCF, book value (and by extension P/B) is one of the best - and often misused - ways to value a stock.

Below, I review each of the major balance sheet assets with "best practices" in bullet points. In the interest of simplicity, I am only focusing on the asset side of the balance sheet as it is traditionally accepted practice to simply use the total liabilities figure "as is."

Cash/Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities, and Investments

While the cash figure is correct at a point in time (e.g. December 31, 2017), it is obviously going to fluctuate based on a variety of factors. Excluding equity/debt issuance, one of the largest drivers is FCF. If a company is FCF neutral or positive, it is reasonable to value the cash at 100 cents on the dollar. If it is burning cash, a discount may be warranted.

Check the footnotes to see what the marketable securities or short-term investments represent. Funds invested in U.S. Treasuries are safer than corporate bonds or MBS.

Check non-current assets for possible "hidden" sources of cash. For example, sometimes a company will have "long-term investments," which may be equities or bonds not classified as short-term assets. While these are less valuable than "pure" cash, it may be appropriate to count this asset as "cash". Note - it is a good idea to explain your thought process if you include non-cash figures (such as investments) so it's clear for readers.

When in doubt - go directly to the SEC or company filing to find financial figures. Data providers sometimes give the wrong figure or exclude certain categories of cash (such as short-term investments).

Accounts Receivable

(Not known for a particularly fast cash conversion cycle. By BeenAroundAWhile at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, source link)

If the company you are analyzing uses the "Trust in God - all others pay cash" policy, you can disregard this section. There is a reason you never see a kid running a lemonade stand muttering about being "crushed" by rising DSO.

A large receivables balance can be a value creator or destroyer. For the former, reducing it will generate cash flow while a rising balance will consume cash.

Look at the trend - not just the ending balance at a point in time - to get a better picture. A high balance that has been decreasing could be better than a small balance that is increasing.

Are sales seasonal? Does the balance increase significantly one quarter then decrease the next? This needs to be taken into account.

Inventories

Look at ratios such days inventory to see how long inventories stay on the balance sheet. A high and/or increasing figure could be a cause for concern.

Inventories are typically assigned a discount in a liquidation analysis - if you assume the company would receive a high % of the stated balance sheet value there should be support for this.

Prepaid Expenses

While this has more value than goodwill/intangibles (see below), it is not really an asset that can be liquidated (you can collect a receivable, you can sell inventory, what are you doing to do with a prepaid insurance premium).

Property, Plant, and Equipment

This is likely to be a source of hidden value. As REIT investors are well aware, due to accounting rules property is shown after depreciation while land is never marked up - this may result in an understated book value. Obviously, there are a number of factors that determine how much higher/lower you should adjust this value (location, type of property, age of building, etc). Here is where recent comps can be useful. Say Company A owns 1,000 acres of land valued at $1,000 per acre on the balance sheet. Company B just sold 50 acres right next to Company A's land for $10,000 per acre.

Goodwill/Intangibles

(The original cryptocurrency. Photo by Martiniturbide - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, source link)

In my opinion, this is one of the biggest ways P/B is misused. For example, Company XYZ has a market cap of $100M and equity of $200M for a P/B of 0.5x so it appears undervalued on an absolute basis. However, what if there is $150M of goodwill? The P/TBV is 2x. When valuing balance sheet assets, the below is a good guide (only half joking): Cash>Accounts Receivable>Inventory>Chuck E. Cheese tokens you have been saving for sentimental reasons>goodwill.

Some sectors (e.g. tech or healthcare) generally don't trade off book value at all so a "high" book value is either less alarming or meaningless as the focus is on the earnings power and the companies typically have few hard assets (compared to say a manufacturer).

Note - patents, trademarks, brand names, etc. do have value and should not be lumped into the general goodwill/intangibles category.

Valuation Examples

P/B and P/TBV can be used on an absolute basis (e.g. Company XYZ trades at 0.5x TBV) and/or a relative basis (e.g. Company XYZ trades at 0.5x book and peers trade at an average of 1.0x).

To further strengthen a thesis that the discount to book for a stock will narrow, it is helpful to show:

Its historical valuation range. For example, saying the stock is undervalued at 0.5x book is less compelling if it has traded at an average of 0.6x book over the past five years.

Catalysts to close the discount such as an asset sale (for above the stated book value) or liquidation.

Conclusion

Just because P/B is one of the simplest valuation metrics (compared to say EV/EBITDA) does not detract from its usefulness. However, often it is because of this simplicity that it is often misused. By following the above best practices (which are by no means exhaustive), investors can uncover hidden values and avoid (or short) value traps.

