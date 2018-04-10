A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals

Below I explain why this stock is a great defensive income play for those in retirement.

The company has reinvented itself recently via a spinoff to streamline its core operations.

Investment Thesis

With a robust and global list of clientele that operate in mostly uncorrelated industries, Air Products & Chemicals (APD) has proven its ability to provide a steady dividend through all market cycles. Not only that, the company has consecutively raised its dividend for the past 35 years. Through the crash of 1987, tech-crunch, and mortgage crisis, APD faithfully raised and paid a dividend to its shareholders.

Recently the company went "back-to-the-basics" so to speak and streamlined itself via a spinoff. Now with APD fully concentrating on its core business yet again, it seems the good days are far from over.

Follow along below as I provide detail and insight on why I believe this is a great defensive dividend stock within a portfolio for those who rely on consistent income in retirement.

The Company

Air Products & Chemicals "APD" is one of the largest producer and distributor of atmospheric and process gasses in the world. The company's customers include other businesses in the industrial, technology, energy, and materials sectors to name a few.

Steel, glass, shrimp cocktail, bone scans, transportation energy, clean air and water- needless to say, a mixed bag of products. And not products that most people associate with a company like APD (because they're not its products). See, they're the products of its customers, and in fact, those products and thousands of others we use every day, have APD's expertise built into them. The company makes them better, and in some cases, it even makes them possible.

I could go on and on about the tentacle-like reach APD has in our lives and around the world, but in order to get to the "meat and potatoes" of this article, I'll save you some text and direct you here, to the company's creative and fun list of examples of how it touches our daily lives (no really, click there- it's interesting!).

Sourced from APD 2017 Annual Report

As noted above in my investment thesis, ADP is truly a global operator as the company derives a meaty chunk of its revenue abroad.

The Spin-off:

Earlier I mentioned mammoth APD streamlined itself in order to focus on its core operations of being the global leader of atmospheric and process gasses.

Source

Completed in October of 2016, this strategic decision allowed the company to separate its electronics materials division through the spin-off of Versum Materials (VSM) in order for the (now two separate) companies to leverage their respective critical competencies and enhance their competitive positions.

Essentially the result of the spin-off was be two best-in-class public companies with distinct business models, capital requirements and growth profiles. The spin-off decision was made after an extensive review examining the strategic options for the electronic materials technologies business by APD's Board of Directors and management.

The separation provided shareholders with ownership in two leading and focused companies while offering the "opportunity to value our Industrial Gases and Materials Technologies businesses independently," said Seifi Ghasemi, chairman, president and chief executive officer at APD.

In connection with the separation, APD stockholders will received one share of Versum common stock for every two shares of Air Products common stock they held at that time. Although, fractional shares of Versum common stock were not distributed. Instead, the fractional shares of Versum common stock were aggregated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed pro rata in cash payments to the Air Products stockholders who otherwise would have received fractional shares of Versum common stock. The fractional share transactions were the only transactions that created a taxable event for shareholders.

VSM data by YCharts

Individuals who held onto their shares of VSM thus-far have experienced roughly 30% gain as the stock has appreciated beyond its $28 original pricing.

Now at this point you might be saying:

"Okay Kenny that's great for existing APD and VSM shareholders, but what does the new streamlined APD have in store for new or potential shareholders?"

Now that the streamlined APD has been able operate with full focus on its core operations for a measurable amount of time, the company has generated strong financial results which I'll cover below in a dedicated section all its own.

In addition to positive financials, the gas giant has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the largest independent carbon dioxide-CO 2 business in continental Europe.

So for those of you who aren't yet shareholders of the stock, you can see that APD is committed to investing in its core gas business and, in my opinion, just created concrete additional value by purchasing ACP Europe SA, the 120 employee company with four liquid CO 2 production facilities and two dry ice production plants.

Pictured above: ACP's dry ice product being prepped for delivery.

This acquisition will complement APD's existing European operations by providing access to additional supply chains, customers, regions to serve.

In addition to the ACP acquisition, the company has performed other notable buys (details here in the Q1 2018 results) including Shell's (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) coal gasification technology business.

APD has been active in the Orient as well by providing two hydrogen dispensers to China Energy's first commercial hydrogen fueling station project in Rugao City of Jiangsu Province, eastern China.

APD's proprietary SmartFuel hydrogen dispenser was supplied for the project in order to fuel hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles. The fueling station is expected to be one of the largest in China in terms of fueling capacity when it becomes operational in mid-2018.

Source

Designed and implemented by APD, this proprietary dispenser provides the newest generation of hydrogen dispensing to meet consumer expectations of refilling fuel cell vehicles in a safe, fast and reliable manner.

Again, as a shareholder I think this could be the start of a great opportunity for APD to potentially supply dispensers throughout all of China to become the "household" option in this space. In fact, that may be the long-term result as the company also announced it has joined the National Alliance of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell (NAHFC) organization, which was co-initiated by China Energy and officially established in Beijing in February.

As a member of the organization, APD will be able to leverage its leading expertise in hydrogen production, storage, transportation and dispensing infrastructure to potentially land additional business which, in the end, bodes will with shareholders and we cherish our consistent stream of income.

Risks

Noted in the company's Form 10-K (download here), APD's businesses are not subject to seasonal fluctuations to any material extent. Further, the health of the company's operations are not widely subject to any government entity's renegotiation of profits or termination of contracts that would be material to its business as a whole. In addition, no single customer accounts for more than 10% of APD's consolidated revenues.

Although, I'd be doing you a disservice if I said that absolutely EVERYTHING was peachy.

It's somewhat ironic, while APD's global business operations (the very thing I mentioned as a positive earlier in the article) are vital to continued growth, they also bring their own unique risk factors.

See, operations in foreign jurisdictions may be subject to negative shifts in import and trade restrictions, trade policy and other potentially detrimental foreign governmental practices or policies affecting U.S. companies doing business abroad. In fact, changing economic and political conditions within foreign jurisdictions, strained relations between countries, or imposition of international sanctions can cause fluctuations in demand, price volatility, supply disruptions, or loss of property. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a material adverse impact on ADP's financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows.

And since we're on the subject of cash flows, we can't forget about currency risk ADP is subject to. As the company exchanges foreign currency into USD, fluctuations in foreign currency rates could equate to less dollars than when the company provided the good or service that it was paid for.

Of course APD isn't the first or only company to operate internationally so I don't believe there is anything material in nature to really worry about, although I did want to mention it.

Company Financials

In addition to the whopping 16% increase in quarterly dividend to $1.10/share, the company on a non-GAAP basis, experienced a 23% jump in adjusted net income from continuing operations ($395 million) and diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.79 increased 22% over prior year. Although if you take the new tax act into account, (exclude a $.06 benefit) and the EPS increased 18%.

First quarter sales volumes were up (13% higher) over Q1 of 2017 for a total sales dollar amount of $2.2 billion. The volume increase can be attributed to higher pricing, favorable currency exchange rates (this time they worked in our favor) and base business growth.

Stated in the results was a comment by chairman and CEO Seifi Ghasemi which I found to be quite fitting:

"The committed and motivated team at Air Products delivered another excellent quarter of safety and financial results. Adjusted EPS of $1.79 was another quarterly record. This is also the 15th consecutive quarter that we have reported adjusted EPS growth. In addition, we are winning new projects and delivering on our growth strategy. We generated a significant amount of investable cash and announced a 16 percent increase to our quarterly dividend, making our annual dividend $4.40 per share."

In addition to the impressive financial performance, APD's share price has also experienced competitive results as it has beat both the S&P 500 Index and S&P 500 Materials Index as seen below:

Sourced from APD's Form-10K

Conclusion

With now streamlined, yet still global and growing business operations, I believe Air Products & Chemicals warrants a closer look for those who are interested in a defensive dividend stock.

When you consider the fact that the company is a "dividend aristocrat" and in fact, has been one for the last decade, it further confirms why this might be a good addition to a retirement portfolio. As noted above, the stocks most recent dividend increase amounted to 16%. This is no small amount as it makes for a total annual dividend amount of $4.40, equating to 2.68% with the current share price.

With solid financials, stable business, and noted growth opportunities, I believe Air Products & Chemicals stock is one to hold and enjoy for the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.