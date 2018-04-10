Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Our next bias is to the bull side if prices sell-off more from here.

We expect a -11 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended April 6. A storage report of -11 Bcf would compare with +10 Bcf last year and +9 Bcf for the five-year average.

Source: ICE

We revised storage draw estimates for April 6 higher by 6 Bcf. The bullish revision came as physical gas storage figures came in lower than our forecast. In addition, the weather has been more bullish than weather models have been predicting leading to higher implied draws for the weeks ahead.

As you can see from the ICE settlement chart above, traders have also started to revise lower storage estimates, and our current outlook predicts that the week of April 20th could be some ~40 Bcf below the 5-year average, which would also further lend support for a higher storage deficit.

So, why are prices falling today?

Interestingly enough, today saw for the first time in a while where fundamentals diverged from price action. On a storage and weather basis, things looked pretty bullish, but natural gas prices sold off nonetheless.

One possible explanation for this bearish divergence could come from the result of Lower 48 production reaching ~80.5 Bcf/d yesterday, which is our preliminary estimate for how much production is needed over the injection period for storage to reach the 5-year average by November.

We are barely 1 week into injection season, and with production already reaching this level, the traders we spoke to noted that some of the longs might be bailing explaining the sell-off today.

Nonetheless, following our exit from our short UGAZ position last week, our next move would be biased to the long side. We don't find the current long side attractive yet given the price range, but if June contracts were to trade below $2.6/MMBtu, we would be very interested in going long.

