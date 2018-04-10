Simon Black: Priced To Fantasy

Chris and I have been on a ship this week, presenting at The Real Estate Investor Summit At Sea.

We were able to steal away for an hour to sit down with fellow presenter Simon Black (founder of SovereignMan.com) and this excellent discussion ensued. We didn't have any agenda prepared; it's just us three riffing and sharing our thoughts on the most likely implications of the biggest macro risks that have our attention right now.

As Simon summarized:

I spent some time with Chris and Adam last year and they're really great and smart guys. We're very aligned philosophically, so I was curious to hear their thoughts on the economy today… and where they see some opportunities. I enjoyed this conversation more than any other podcast in recent memory. In our wide-ranging discussion, we covered everything from where we see energy prices going to the geopolitical risks we see today (including the recent tragedy in Syria) to the insane, cash-burning business models of today's tech darlings. We all agree the stock market today is "priced to fantasy" and toward the end of our discussion, we shared some specific things you can do, right now, to protect your capital and still prosper while waiting for the inevitable correction. We talk about gold, raising cash, investing in cash alternatives (including assets that are actually safer and higher-yielding than cash in the bank) and what we're all personally doing with our own money today.

Simon recently posted this podcast to his audience and we thought you would all enjoy it, too.

Click the play button below to listen to Chris' interview with Simon Black (66m:29s).