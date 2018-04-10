Parker Drilling Is It Cheap Enough?

I believe the stock price should be strongly accumulated below 0.50 and offers a great opportunity now based on valuation.

Parker's high debt levels relative to its expected cash flow is still a worry. However, the situation is improving in 2018.

PKD has reached a multi-year low yesterday at 0.483, and it is hard to figure out what caused this brutal fall after analyzing the recent fourth-quarter 2017 results.

Source: Parker Drilling Rig 114.

Investment Thesis

Parker Drilling (PKD) is a mid-tier US onshore/inland water driller and rental tools service provider with operations spread all over the World. PKD's business model could be compared with Helmerich & Payne (NYSE: HP) and Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR).

Parker Drilling has lost 66% of its value due to a continuous slide since January 15, 2018. PKD has reached a multi-year low yesterday at 0.483, and it is hard to figure out what caused this brutal fall after analyzing the recent fourth-quarter 2017 results.

While I recognize that the company has many challenges to overcome in 2018, I believe the stock price should be strongly accumulated below 0.50 and offers a great opportunity now based on valuation, even if the stock may be forced to implement a reverse split late this year to regain compliance with the NYSE's listing standards.

PKD data by YCharts

Revenues come from to main segments:

Onshore drilling for 59%

Rental tools for 41%

The company revenues come from:

International locations for 60%

The USA locations for 40%

M. Gary Rich, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Overall, while it was another challenging quarter, we finished 2017 in a stronger position than a year ago. And with the industry fundamentals becoming increasingly favorable, combined with our proactive efforts to rebalance our asset base, maintain financial flexibility, and reduce infrastructure cost,

Parker Drilling - Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2017: The Raw Numbers

Parker Drilling 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Million 173.42 148.75 130.50 105.29 97.19 94.03 98.27 109.61 118.31 116.33 Net Income in $ Million -48.62 -35.65 -95.83 -39.82 -46.23 -48.93 -39.81 -31.13 -21.22 -29.60 EBITDA $ Billion - - - - - 1.60 5.61 13.93 22.74 14.66 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share - - - - - -0.39 -0.31 -0.23 -0.15 -0.21 Cash from operations in $ Million 5.76 53.26 -15.71 15.52 -1.38 22.14 -27.59 10.02 -6.84 31.14 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 17.86 15.73 7.89 8.37 4.74 7.96 14.45 12.11 18.28 9.70 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -12.10 37.53 -23.60 7.15 -6.12 14.18 -42.04 -2.09 -25.12 21.44 Total Cash $ Million 104.65 134.29 108.43 109.03 103.61 119.69 149.69 146.23 121.04 141.55 LT Debt in $ Billion - - - - - 576.33 576.73 577.13 577.55 577.97 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - 124.84 130.14 137.83 138.30 138.70

Courtesy: PKD Filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet snapshot

1 - Revenues

PKD reported revenues of $116.3 million, a net loss available to common shareholders of $29.6 million or $0.21 per share and adjusted EBITDA of $22.4 million or 19% of revenues. The company sold one rig in Papua New Guinea and rolled off assets for certain other international equipment, resulting in a non-cash charge of $7.6 million or $0.05 per share.

Parker Drilling incurred $3 million charges to operating expense in its International and Alaska Drilling segment related to inventory. Also, the company recorded a loss on disposition of assets totaling $2.6 million and a provision for a reduction in carrying value totaling $1.9 million. Excluding these charges, the adjusted loss per share was $0.16.

Revenues were up 23.7% from last year and down 1.7% sequentially. In U.S. lower 48 drilling segment, both revenues and gross margin were down in the fourth quarter. Mike Sumruld, CFO, said in the conference call:

Our drilling services contracted backlog was $241 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $257 million in the third quarter. Of the $241 million in backlog, 46% falls in 2018 and 26% is projected in 2019. In our U.S.

The company anticipates 2018 capital expenditures to range between $50 million and $60 million, which is higher than previously thought.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow for 2017 was a negative $47.81 million. However, the company managed to show a positive $21.44 million in 4Q'17. PKD is not passing the FCF test but the situation is getting better with a positive outlook for 2018.

3 - Net Debt

Mike Sumruld said on the conference call:

Total long-term debt outstanding at quarter end was $578 million, which included the principal amount of $585 million plus $7 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. Our net debt position was $436 million or 60% of net capitalization.

Net debt-to-EBITDA is now x7.65 with EBITDA 2017 of $56.94 million. Moody's downgraded the debt to Caa1 on January 17, 2018, reflecting Parker's high debt levels relative to its expected cash flow. However, the situation is improving in 2018 and the debt is less a worry.

Credit Facility Amendment On February 14, 2018, the Company executed an amendment to the 2015 Secured Credit Agreement, modifying the credit facility to an Asset-Based Lending structure and reducing the size of the revolver from $100 million to $80 million. The amendment eliminates the financial maintenance covenants required in the 2015 Secured Credit Agreement and replaces them with a liquidity covenant and a monthly borrowing base calculation based on eligible rental equipment and eligible domestic accounts receivable. The liquidity covenant requires the Company to maintain a minimum of $30 million of liquidity (defined as availability under the borrowing base and cash on hand), of which $15 million is restricted, resulting in a maximum availability at any one time of $65 million. The amendment also allows greater flexibility to refinance the Company's existing Senior Notes on either a secured or unsecured basis.

Technical analysis and commentary

PKD tumbled to $0.48+ yesterday which is a multi-year record low. With this new low, we can correct the line support (blue line above) and we can discern that a new line formed from June 2017 at $1.25 to Yesterday at $0.50 (buy flag). The line resistance is now $0.90 (sell flag).

PKD is now oversold and has reached a surprisingly low valuation due to the fact that the stock may be forced to implement a reverse split in order to stay listed in the NYSE. However, this sell-off was an over-reaction and PKD should get back to a more logical valuation after the first-quarter 2018 results.

Important note: Do not forget to follow on PKD. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated. Do not forget to click the "like this article" if you have enjoyed it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought a small position just below 0.50 and will accumulate on any weakness.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.