VanEck Vectors Russia ETF RSX: Discussing The Key Driver Behind Recent Downside

Unless you believe that U.S. will follow up by imposing sanctions on Russian debt, RSX looks interesting at current levels.

This leads to serious pressure on the ruble and, therefore, puts pressure on the dollar-denominated RSX.

This article should be viewed as an update to my recent work in "RSX: Panic Brings Opportunity". I tried to answer as many comments as time permitted under that article and another article on VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) by fellow contributor Paulo Santos, but it turned out that I needed more space than a comments section permits to discuss the key driver behind the recent collapse in RSX.

Put simply, huge problems of one company (Rusal) could not have had such a significant impact on the Russian stock market and on RSX, which has no Rusal holdings. Sure, the new U.S. sanctions are a big enough catalyst to sell everything with a "Russia" attached to it, but what is the real technical catalyst behind the major move?

In my opinion, the biggest catalyst behind the major sell-off in Russian stocks and especially the Russian ruble, whose downside has a direct negative effect on the dollar-denominated RSX, is the sell-off in Russian bonds. Here's a chart of the Russian government bond index:

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Russian bonds have been hugely popular due to high interest rates. If we zoom out and look at a longer-term chart, we'll see that the upside trend has been very significant since early 2015:

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The key for this movement was the influx of foreign money into the Russian debt. According to the data from the Russian Central Bank, the share of non-residents on the Russian government bond market rose from 18.7% at the beginning of 2015 to 33.9% in February 2018 (the last month for which data is available). Apart from high interest rates and low inflation, the reason for the popularity of Russian debt is evident in the table below:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Russia has a very low debt-to-GDP ratio, so it will have no problems repaying the debt that it has. If an investor can put geopolitical concerns aside, he sees a country with a high interest rate, low inflation and very conservative debt policy, which is so rare in our debt-laden world. If there was one lesson that Russian economic and political leaders learned from the collapse of 1998, it was "Debt is bad", so Russia's attitude towards debt is extremely cautious.

The concentration of foreign money in Russian debt led to rapid sell-off after new sanctions on Russia were announced. The fear is obvious: new sanctions may follow, and these sanctions will target Russian debt, so better sell now and fix profits then wait and lose at the end.

If you share this point of view, then RSX is certainly not a bet for you as in this case the Russian ruble will fall heavily, which will be a major hit for the dollar-denominated RSX. However, if you believe that no sanctions on Russian debt will follow and prefer to concentrate on the current sanctions, then RSX is an interesting bet.

The only company that got under huge pressure is Rusal, which is not in RSX holdings. Russian government will ultimately provide some support to those heavily affected by new sanctions, which could upset Russian taxpayers but is good for the Russian stock market and investors. I'll repeat the idea from my original article on the panic in the Russian stock market: this is not a "trade of the century", but an interesting entry level for either a short-term rebound trade or a longer-term exposure to Russian stocks (which is de-facto a bullish bet on commodities and a bit of a bearish bet on U.S. dollar).

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.