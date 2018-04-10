What Is Kimco Realty Worth?

As evidenced over the past few years, traditional brick and mortar retailers have suffered from the rise of online and e-commerce companies, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The shift to online sales has placed pressure on companies within the retail REIT sector, whose tenants typically consist of traditional brick and mortar retailers. Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), an owner and operator of open-air shopping centers, han't been immune to the retail REIT sell-off as the company has lost over half of its market cap since mid-2016.

However, Kimco Realty's tenant concentration is primarily focused on grocery stores, omnichannel retailers, and discount retailers, which are are not experiencing the same type of disruption as other traditional retailers. Nevertheless, fears surrounding brick and mortar retailers, along with recent interest rate increases and a sell-off in the entire REIT sector, have negatively impacted Kimco's stock. Management has taken notice of the precipitous decline and recently announced a discretionary share repurchase program. The repurchase program was driven by the fact that management believes Kimco's stock is currently undervalued. As per CEO Conor Flynn during the Feb. 15, 2018, conference call:

We do think our stock is incredibly cheap. I mean, that's the reason why we always have the share buyback program in place, and we do see that as an opportunity to really showcase the disconnect between public and private pricing right now.

My primary focus is Kimco's valuation, as other Seeking Alpha writers, such as Brad Thomas' article "Kimco is a Strong Buy: My 4-Pillar Approach," have heavily covered Kimco's tenant base, strategy, and other qualitative aspects of Kimco's operations. In addition, all items are stated on a per/share basis so that readers may add or subtract from my estimated fair market value if there are disagreements with my assumptions. There are 424,900,374 shares outstanding based upon most recently available information. The data I am relying on is derived from S&P Capital IQ, SEC Filings, and Aswath Damodaran, a renowned professor from NYU. This valuation excludes redevelopments and developments that come online after 2019 as the expected benefits are difficult to quantify. Redevelopments and developments are discussed at the end of the article.

I'll begin with management's February FFO guidance of $1.42 to $1.46 for 2018, which includes income losses from asset sales and capital expenditures. I'm going to utilize management's low-end guidance of $1.42 for valuation purposes.

Next, I estimated Kimco's weighted average cost of capital in order to capitalize the expected cash flows. I utilized five different scenarios with varying costs of equity to arrive at different weighted average costs of capital. Kimco Realty's cost of equity capital using CAPM is 4.42% (five-year beta: 0.48; Rf: 2.74%; Rm: 6.23%), but CAPM might not be reliable in this case. Therefore, I also looked at Damodaran's "Cost of Capital by Industry," which estimates the REIT sector's cost of equity capital at 6.57%. I began with the REIT sector's cost of equity capital of 6.57% and expanded the sensitivity up and down from there (it could be argued that retail REITs will have a higher cost of capital than the entire REIT sector).

For the cost of debt, Kimco's weighted average interest rate as of Dec. 31, 2017, was 3.84%. Since interest rates have increased since then, I arbitrarily rounded the cost of debt up to 4.00% for the purposes of conservatism. However, it is important to note over 98% of Kimco's debt is fixed with an average maturity profile of 10.7 years. In addition, management stated during the February conference call that "even with rates moving up over the first 45 days of the year, we have not seen any pullback related to the ability or cost of obtaining financing."

For the debt weighting, Kimco currently has roughly a 49% debt weighting. I rounded the debt and equity weightings both to 50% for simplicity.

Finally, management's same-property NOI estimates range from 1.25%-2.00% for 2018. I will assume Kimco's long-term growth rate is at the low end of 1.25%. The weighted average cost of capital amounts calculated using varying costs of equity are reduced by the long-term growth rate assumption of 1.25% to arrive at the capitalization rates in the table below.

Scenarios #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Cost of Equity 9.00% 8.00% 7.00% 6.57% 6.00% Equity Weight 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Weighted Average Cost of Equity 4.50% 4.00% 3.50% 3.28% 3.00% Cost of Debt 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% 4.00% Debt Weight 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% 50.00% Weighted Average Cost of Debt 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% Weighted Average Cost of Capital 6.50% 6.00% 5.50% 5.29% 5.00% Less: Long-term Growth Rate (1.25%) (1.25%) (1.25%) (1.25%) (1.25%) Capitalization Rate 5.25% 4.75% 4.25% 4.04% 3.75%

The $1.42 2018 estimate is divided by the capitalization rates above to arrive at the market value of invested capital. The market value of invested capital is then adjusted for cash, debt, and non-operating assets to arrive at the fair market value of Kimco Realty, as seen below.

Scenarios #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 Management's Estimate for 2018 $1.42 $1.42 $1.42 $1.42 $1.42 Capitalization Rate 5.25% 4.75% 4.25% 4.04% 3.75% Market Value of Invested Capital $27.05 $29.89 $33.41 $35.19 $37.87 [1] Add: Cash $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 [2] Add: Albertsons Stake $1.61 $1.61 $1.61 $1.61 $1.61 [3] Less: Total Debt ($12.89) ($12.89) ($12.89) ($12.89) ($12.89) Fair Market Value of Kimco $16.33 $19.17 $22.69 $24.47 $27.15

Cash and cash equivalents: Cash of $238,513,000 ($0.56/share) is added back. The cash could be considered working capital, and if that's the case the $0.56 needs to be excluded from the conclusion of value. Fair market value of Albertsons investment: Kimco Realty owns just under 9.74% of Albertsons, a privately held grocery chain. Albertsons and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are expected to merge by the end of the year, which will make Albertsons publicly traded. This will provide liquidity and price discovery to Kimco's interest in Albertsons, which is currently listed on the balance sheet at Kimco's cost of $140.2 million. I estimate Kimco Realty's investment in Albertsons at $685 million ($1.61), which is taken from Lauren Thomas's CNBC article "Real Estate Owner Kimco to Benefit from Albertsons' Acquisition of Rite Aid." The estimate was provided by BTIG Research. However, nobody knows where the fair market value will fall once the security becomes publicly traded, but the value will likely be well above Kimco's cost basis of the $140.2 million ($0.33/share). Total debt: Total debt of $5,478,927,000 ($12.89/share) is subtracted from the value.

As seen above, it appears Kimco is undervalued to significantly undervalued depending on the assumptions being relied upon. In addition, management's FFO estimates ($1.42-$1.46) include developments and redevelopments that come online in 2018. However, the growth rates reflected in this valuation exclude developments and redevelopments that come online in 2019 and beyond. Therefore, the investment into these assets should be added to the fair market value conclusion as non-operating assets.

However, there is no way to discern the investment made into assets that come online after 2019. Management stated during the Feb. 15 conference call: "Our FFO growth has been impacted in the short run from the $402 million invested in development projects, which will begin cash flows late in 2018 and into 2019 and beyond." An unknown portion of that $402 million ($0.95/share) that relates to assets completed in 2019 should be added to the fair market value. I excluded adding back any of the $402 million for purposes of conservatism and the difficulty in estimating the investments completed in 2019.

As a reasonableness check, I reviewed Kimco's historical price to book multiple (as seen in the table generated by Capital IQ below). The price to book is currently 1.13 and is approaching the all-time lows experienced in the 2008 recession. Kimco doesn't report any goodwill on the balance sheet (which would potentially support a depressed price/book), and the book value should arguably be higher based on the price realization of its investment in Albertsons. The price/book value is 1.02 assuming the Albertsons stake fetches $685 million. Overall, with or without price realization, Kimco is trading at the second lowest price to book value in over 20 years, further supporting that Kimco is undervalued.

In conclusion, a cost of equity capital between 6.57% and 8%, which results in a valuation of $19.17-$24.47/share, is reasonable in my opinion. In terms of downside, a recession or economic downturn could strain Kimco's smaller ancillary tenants and pressure Kimco's operations in the short term. Moreover, traditional retailers that fail to adapt to online competition will pressure growth in rents in the long term, but that is why I relied on the lower growth rate estimate of 1.25%. However, despite recessionary and retail risks, I believe that Kimco Realty is undervalued and an attractive long-term buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.