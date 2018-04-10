Pacific Biosciences: A Shovel Supplier To The Genomics Megatrend

PACB’s share price has suffered due to concern over competition from ONT and repeated equity issues, leaving its valuation at a fraction of its competitors’.

Anecdotal support for PACB out of the scientific community suggests that the company’s products do have a natural and differentiated target market.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB), founded in 2004 and IPO’d in 2010, is a producer of gene sequencing machines. Their technology (which they call “single molecule real-time sequencing” (NASDAQ:SMRT) produces long reads of genomes, which differentiates them from better-known Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), whose technology produces short reads (see further below).

The company derives its revenue from the sales of the actual sequencing machines (previously, the RS and RSII machines and currently the Sequel system) as well as the recurrent sales of consumables (SMRT cells) required to run sequencing analyses. The main geographic markets are the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

The company has a current market capitalization of approx. $310 million and net cash (as of December 2017) of approx. $49 million. The company is still substantially loss-making even on an operating profit level (to the tune of $20 million loss per quarter).

Investment scenarios

The company’s perception as an investment appears to live under the dichotomy of, on the bull side, the tremendous potential of the genomic sequencing market – where it is one of the three main players – and, the bear side, the threat of competition, specifically by privately held Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The potential of the genomic sequencing market is explored in many sources available on the internet. Suffice to say that things like personalized medicine and CRISPR therapies are not possible without sequencing. Allied Market Research expects the market to grow at approx. 20% CAGR to reach over $18 billion by 2023. Note also that, as can be seen in PACB’s revenue split, the majority of revenue is expected to come from recurrent sales of consumables – effectively a “Gillette” business model, with the sequencing machine being the razor.

With regard to the competitive landscape, there had previously been a simplistic division between Illumina whose technology provides short fragment DNA reads (which then have to be assembled into longer sequences using bioinformatics algorithms - and there is a limit to this) at low cost and PACB whose technology produces longer reads, at higher cost. The longer reads are desirable, and sometimes critical, for certain research/applications, e.g. as some medically-relevant DNA repeats are long.

ONT, using nanopore sequencing technology (if you are interested, also read this editorial from Nature, out just a few days prior to this article!), is now muddying the waters of this previous division, by potentially seeming to offer long reads at low prices. The below table aims to compare the latest generation products from both companies (Sequel from PACB and PromethIon from ONT).

The issue with the above table is that the data is patched together from sources like the companies themselves as well as, and more so, genomics-related blogs and podcasts. There appears to be a range with regard to the numbers reported and I believe they have to be classified as “anecdotal” rather than hard. This is likely a consequence of me not being a day-to-day practitioner in the field, and, if there are people here on SA who are practitioners and have better first-hand knowledge, I would greatly appreciate any further information.

If one assumed rough midpoints for all variables on the table, one could get to a similar price / base (with similar quality QV (quality value) score) for both companies. With more aggressive assumptions, one could tip the economics in favor of ONT.

An argument for PACB made by many practitioners seems to be PACB’s more extensive track record in the community. According to one source, only six ONT PromethIon systems are currently installed, and there appear to have been some complaints about one of ONT’s older products, the GridIon.

Quick side note: there are ongoing lawsuits between the companies, which I will not cover here in detail, but described in e.g. PACB's filings.

Valuations

Couple of observations:

ONT being a private company, we only have accounts available with a certain delay (they have until Sep-18 to file 2017 accounts). 2016 sales were GBP4.5 million and a comment here on SA mentioned a current orderbook of $75 million (if we simplistically took this as revenue, we would still get to approx. 25x EV/revenue).

We could also include Chinese genomics giant BGI as a reference, traded in Shenzhen with a market capitalization of approx. $10 billion and a revenue multiple that appears to be in excess of 30x, but it appears to be much more than a sequencing company.

I will not, in this article, go into the merit of the companies’ valuations in absolute terms, but rather use them as a starting point to think about up and downside.

Upside and downside

If I look at the companies’ respective valuations, my distinct impression is that a quite unfavorable scenario is already priced in for PACB – namely that its market position is threatened by ONT.

One could argue that, in a worst case scenario, PACB could lose sales to ONT to the point that eventually it may no longer be able to raise capital to finance its losses. I tend to think that this is unlikely and that, given its apparently legitimate technology and reputation, as well as reasonable gross margin, one of the other companies in the broader space (i.e., not only ILMN and ONT, but also other players such as TMO) would acquire PACB, fold it into their product portfolio and exploit distribution and possibly other synergies.

If PACB works out organically (i.e., say, it achieves industry growth with its Sequel systems), it would probably trade on more of something like a 10x revenue multiple. You would, however, realistically have to assume that PACB would go through further equity issues, diluting your upside (or increasing your downside to >100% if you assume you participate in those issues – in any event, you have to include them in your analysis).

I am honestly unclear on reasonable input numbers myself so far (and would be very curious to hear people’s views in the comments), but, illustratively, e.g. could say that downside is 50% before somebody steps in and acquires the company for its IP, brand, research staff, etc. vs. maybe 100% if sales grow again, the revenue multiple goes to 10x (but also assuming, say, 40% dilution until then). The company may well be taken out in the latter scenario, too.

You then have to see what all this implies for the market’s view on the probabilities of the scenarios and whether you think those probabilities are realistic, ‘below market’ or ‘above market.’ E.g. in the above scenario (up 100%, down 50%), the implied probabilities to get to the current price would be 33.3% on the bull scenario and 66.6% on the bear scenario.

Needless to say, even these illustrative numbers show that this is a high risk investment and investors should size accordingly.

A couple of final points:

First, we have to be also mindful of reflexivity here: PACB’s low price, and financing needs, may put it in an adverse operational position vs. ONT with regard to having firepower for things like hiring research staff, investing in marketing, etc.

Second, while not the subject of this article, if one assumes ONT (and specifically, the PromethIon) becomes a really successful product, there have to be implications on ILMN, too: ONT’s CTO went as far as calling PromethIon an “Illumina killer.”

Albeit I have initiated accumulation of a long position here, as I believe the skew to be to the upside, I am acutely aware of the need to monitor the competitive situation between PACB and ONT, specifically the Sequel system vs. the PromethIon. As noted above, any feedback here from investors who are also practioners in the genomics field would be highly appreciated.

