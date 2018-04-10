My Take On Last Week's Jobs Report

*This research note was shared with members of EPB Macro Research the day of the employment report*

Employment Situation Report

Each month, one of the most widely followed macroeconomic reports, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is the Employment Situation report. This data release provides information on employment, wages, hours worked, and a variety of other essential information regarding the health of the economy. The report also breaks down all of these metrics by industry and by demographic group for further analysis.

Total job growth increased to 1.55% in March vs. 1.53% in February. This month marks three years of job growth deceleration since the peak in March 2015 of 2.25% year over year job growth. If the economy were accelerating, and the labor market was improving, why is job growth continuing to decelerate? In Q1 of 2015, when labor market growth was 2.25%, real GDP growth was 3.75% year over year. I do not think we can hit the same level of growth with labor market growth of 1.55% and trending in the wrong direction.There have been a few months of acceleration, which is without question a bullish sign, but the overall trend is still clearly lower from the 2015 peak.

Overall this was a weak report. I judge the strength of the report on the basis of the impact to the aggregate economic model.

In the Employment situation report, there are six indicators that feed into the aggregate economic model. If the output increases, the report was strong and if the output decreases, the report was weaker than it needed to be in order to push the economic output higher.

This report pulled down the output of the aggregate economic model and digging into the metrics below will show that.

As mentioned, total job growth increased to 1.55% from 1.53% last month but significantly lower than the peak three years ago. The weakness in this report came from wages which we'll mention below.

Total Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Looking at total employment growth over the past two years, the trend can clearly be seen as one of sharp deceleration with the current three-month acceleration being nothing more than standard month to month volatility.

Total Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Interestingly, despite 'adding' 103,000 jobs in March, 326,000 in February, and a total of 1,267,000 in the last six months, the unemployment rate has remained flat at 4.1%. Over 1.2 million jobs have not pushed the unemployment rate lower for six months.

Construction employment growth, a look into a highly sensitive sector, continues its trend of deceleration from the 2015 peak and showed a slight drop to 3.29% from 3.56% last month.

Total Construction Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Manufacturing employment growth, the most cyclical indicator in the employment category, ticked up one more month to 1.87% from 1.78% last month. Manufacturing employment growth reversed in January of 2017, confirming the validity of this as a highly cyclical indicator. The expectation is for Manufacturing employment growth to roll over and follow the trend of the other sectors. We will watch the trends in the months ahead.

Total Manufacturing Employment Growth Year over Year:

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Wages, the most important area of the report, was a weak spot. As I have discussed in past reports, I do not use Average Hourly Earnings, but rather aggregate weekly earnings which take total employees * average weekly earnings. Adjusted for inflation, this becomes the best metric on wage growth there is. The chart below maps real aggregate weekly earnings growth over time.

Real Aggregate Income Growth (Production Level Workers) (Total Employees * Average Weekly Earnings / Smoothed CPI ): Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Real aggregate weekly earnings growth is currently at 2.2% annually, weak by historical standards and well off the peak, near 4% in 2015.

Aggregate hours growth, another very strong indicator of the labor market, ticked down to 1.85% from 2.13%.

Aggregate Hours Growth (Production Level Workers) (Total Employees * Average Weekly Hours):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

Aggregate hours growth accelerated from January of 2017 through November 2017. Aggregate hours growth has ticked down to 1.87% and now sits lower than it was back in 2016, before the rebound.

Aggregate Hours Growth (Production Level Workers) (Total Employees * Average Weekly Hours):

Source: BLS, EPB Macro Research

In summary, job growth is still sharply decelerating from the peak in 2015. How can economic growth, with job growth of 1.5% be equivalent to a period of time (2015) when job growth was 2.25%?

Furthermore, wage growth today is 2.2% and decelerating from the peak in 2015 of ~4%.

Despite adding over 1.2 million jobs in the past six months, the unemployment rate has remained flat at 4.1%.

In order for the economy to accelerate and thus, for interest rates to rise, there needs to be an acceleration in employment growth and wage growth. As the charts above show, there are severe downward trends in job growth and wage growth. Also, this data is as of March, the tax cut argument is starting to fade as weekly earnings growth continues to decelerate.

