Facebook: Why Investors Should Pay Attention To Indonesia

Indonesia currently make up 6% of Facebook's user base, but only 3.0% of revenue. This could change rapidly. Indonesia and India combined could make up 15-18% of earnings in a few years and be a source of positive surprise.

Facebook is by far the most popular social media platform in Indonesia, followed by Instagram. Twitter and Snapchat are trailing far behind.

Even though Indonesians now spend more time on social media than TV, digital ad makes up just 15% of total advertising dollars. But this is changing rapidly.

Indonesia holds huge potential for Facebook. It is the fourth most populous country globally and rapid growth has driven smartphone penetration to 52%.

Asia is on the verge of breaking out for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). Two of the main markets in this region are India and Indonesia. While Indonesia has a smaller user base compared to India, it is bigger in terms of advertising dollars as it has a higher GDP-per-capita. Just like India, the rapid rise of smartphone penetration and affordable high-speed data have come together to drive a surge in online advertising.

Indonesia has great demographics

Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world with 262 million people. Its median age is just 30 years old while 60% of the population are aged between 15-54. So not only is Indonesia big, a large part of its workforce are in the prime of their productive years, which makes this country a great consumer market.

Source: CIA World Factbook

Indonesia is highly mobile

Rapid development has pushed urbanisation levels in Indonesia to 54% in 2010, and this is slated to hit 67% by 2025. Thanks to healthy competition in the telecom market, GSMA Intelligence estimates that mobile subscriber penetration has reached 79% by 2016, while the entry of affordable smartphones has pushed smartphone adoption to 52%.

Source: GSMA Intelligence

Advertising is big in Indonesia

According to eMarketer.com, total media ad spending in Indonesia has grown from $8 billion in 2013 to $15 billion by 2017 and is poised to hit $20 billion by 2019. It is important to note that most of the advertising dollars are still flowing into traditional media, while digital advertising accounts for just 15.4% of total ad spend. Digital ads are expected to grow rapidly by 40-50% in the coming years and will hit 25% penetration by 2019.

Digital advertising remains very low

A survey conducted by Globalwebindex shows that Indonesians now spend an average of 3 hours 16 minutes daily on social media. This is much more than the 2 hours 23 minutes that they spend watching TV. And yet, TV advertising still make up 60% of total media spend.

This is because up until recently, the lack of affordable high-speed data, coupled with low smartphone penetration, has made it difficult to advertise online. However, this is changing rapidly, and advertisers have started to redirect their advertising budgets towards online advertising.

Indonesians are highly social

Data gathered by Hootsuite suggests that 106 million, or 40% of Indonesians, are active social media users. Of this, 92m goes online via their mobile phones. In a survey conducted by Google Consumer Barometer, 62% of respondents said they go online to visit a social network, compared to just 32% who goes online to use a search engine and 14% to check email.

Facebook is big in Indonesia

An online poll conducted by JAKPAT, an Indonesian survey firm, indicates that Facebook remains by far the most popular social media platform in Indonesia. It is visited by 88% of the respondents, followed by 69% for Instagram and 41% for Twitter. In comparison, Snapchat (5.8%) is not as popular.

This is because Facebook has an early start in this region and is widely used across most social circles, from work to family and school. It is also helped by the fact that many telecom operators offer very affordable 'Facebook-only' data plans in an effort to attract subscribers.

Source: Jakpat.net

Indonesia can be big for Facebook

The rapid growth of digital advertising and Facebook's dominance could turn Indonesia into a decent contributor in the coming few years. It is estimated that there are some 106 million Facebook users in Indonesia in early-2017. This makes Indonesia the fourth largest country for Facebook with ~6% of its user base.

According to eMarketer.com, digital ad spending in Indonesia will jump from $743 million in 2017 to $1.5 billion by 2018. This will put it ahead of India and Mexico, and similar in size to Russia and Italy.

If we assume 130 million Facebook users in Indonesia by 2018, at the average revenue per user of $9 for AsiaPac, Indonesia would account for just 3.0% of Facebook's total revenue. But note that digital ad penetration remains very low in Indonesia, and this is rapidly changing given the rising penetration of smartphones.

Indonesia is an important market for Facebook

But there are challenges

One of the biggest hurdles is cultural in nature. According to Deloitte Consumer Insights, traditional media such as the TV remains the most trusted source of information in Indonesia, followed by word of mouth. In addition, outside of the capital city of Jakarta, online shopping has not really caught on. As such, while online advertising is poised to grow rapidly, TV could continue to dominate for a while.

Another challenge is the weakness of the Rupiah. As the Indonesian economy is running a current account deficit as well as a fiscal deficit, the Rupiah has been depreciating against the USD. The USDIDR exchange rate used to be Rp9,000 in 2010, but by 2018, it has almost halved to Rp13,750. For a company like Facebook who reports in USD, the forex weakness could dilute its earnings from Indonesia.

Conclusion

Indonesia is a big and upcoming market for Facebook. Together with India, the AsiaPac region could make up 15-18% of Facebook's earnings in 3-5 years' time. Investors are currently worried about the slowing growth for Facebook in US, Canada, and UK - but one should bear in mind that Asia is on the verge of breaking out for Facebook, and this could be a source of positive surprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.