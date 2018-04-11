The More It Drops, The More I Buy - Part 2

Bears point out that "this time is different." According to them, REITs are set for significant long-term underperformance as interest rates continue creeping up.

We believe that REIT investors are overreacting to interest rate news given that REITs have historically produced relatively strong results even in times of increasing interest rates.

Last week, as I published the article "The More It Drops, The More I Buy," I wasn't expecting it to gain such amount of interest. The article was read by about 90,000 investors and gained over 250 comments in matter of days. Clearly, I am not the only person here that is intrigued by the latest REIT (VNQ) market selloff. Therefore, I decided to write a follow-up article focusing on the debate that took place in the comment section. While a great deal of readers seemed to agree with the thesis that REITs are today opportunistic, others argued that REITs are to be avoided in today's market environment.

The reason why is simple: Interest rates are on the rise. As bears argue, the REIT industry is dependent on financing, which has gotten more expensive and will likely continue to do so in the future. This additional expense cuts into REIT profits and justifies lower share prices. The logic is simple, right?

Apparently, this is the consensus belief of the market today:

VNQ data by YCharts

We come to the conclusion that this logic is too simplistic and put it into question by studying the historical performance of REITs during times of increasing interest rates. As we note in the first part of this article, contrary to the common wisdom, the share prices of listed equity REITs have actually more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. Research shows that in the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. Put differently, 75% of the time when we experienced elevated interest rate increases, REITs produced positive returns. Bears argue that this time will be different, but will it be?

"This Time is Different"

It is widely believed that the four most dangerous words in finance are "this time is different," yet it keeps resurfacing - especially when emotions are high in times of extreme market pessimism or euphoria.

Today, a large part of the investment community believes that REITs are set for long-term underperformance, despite having historically been strong outperformers.

Source: NAREIT

They note that REITs were invented during the great bond bull market (1982-2016) and that this is why they have performed so well. As we turn to a long-term bond bear market, this time could be different.

There is no denying that there is truth to that. If interest rates keep rising indefinitely and reach high levels, REITs are set for pain. What I do not, however, understand is why do investors make this issue appear to be REIT-specific. EVERY SINGLE STOCK is affected by interest rates. As Warren Buffett puts it:

Interest rates act on financial valuations the way gravity acts on matter: The higher the rate, the greater the downward pull. That's because the rates of return that investors need from any kind of investment are directly tied to the risk-free rate that they can earn from government securities. So if the government rate rises, the prices of all other investments must adjust downward, to a level that brings their expected rates of return into line. Conversely, if government interest rates fall, the move pushes the prices of all other investments upward. (source: fortune)

All income streams are valued based on current interest rates, and REITs are no exception. So REITs are affected, but so are all other stocks. Each benefit when rates go down and suffer from as they go up. Therefore, I see no reason to believe that REITs would suffer with rates rising and that simultaneously stocks would prosper. The very reason why stocks are so expensive today is because interest rates are still at such low levels. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trades today at ~24 times earnings compared with a historical average that is right around 15.

Source: multipl

In comparison, REITs trade at just 15.5 times FFO compared with a historical average that is 16.5.

Source: Lazard Real Estate

In other words, while REITs trade today at a discount to historical valuations, stocks are valued at massive premiums to history. Moreover, REITs trade at their highest average dividend yield since the great financial crisis, while stocks trade at close to its lowest dividend yield ever. The S&P 500 yields 1.88% compared to a historical mean of 4.4%:

Source: multipl

REITs yield about 5% on average, with a great deal of quality companies including yielding well over that. (Examples: STAG Industrial (STAG), Chatham (CLDT), EPR (EPR), Gramercy (GPT), STORE (STOR), Tanger (SKT), Iron (IRM), Omega (OHI), Realty Income (O), Kimco (KIM), Simon (SPG), Ventas (TR).)

VNQ Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

So, you ask me: which one is set for underperformance? REITs are valued at very reasonable valuations on an absolute basis, and very cheap ones on a relative basis. Stocks, on the other hand, appear excessively expensive and have, in fact, never traded at over 20 times earnings without eventually crashing down. Today, they are at 24 times, and we are in the second-longest bull market ever.

Sure the S&P 500 includes many "exciting" "high growth" stocks, including Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), Twitter (TWTR) and so on. But is this enough to justify paying such high multiples?

Given this context, I prefer to invest in lower-multiple REITs paying high yields that are well-covered by sustainable streams of income.

There are many risks in REIT investing, and interest rates are certainly something to monitor, but to repeat myself: EVERY STOCK IS AFFECTED BY INTEREST RATES. Arguing to avoid REITs because rates are rising and to rather invest in stocks is nonsense to me. This is especially true when you consider that almost every company uses debt. In fact, the average stock as represented by the S&P 500 has an average debt-to-equity ratio of ~85%, which is more than the average of the REIT sector, with a debt-to-equity ratio of ~60%. (source: Yardeni & NAREIT)

Just like any other business, REITs use debt to achieve growth. When rates are low, growth may be easier to achieve, but higher rates don't make it impossible.

Consider the following example: From July 2004 until June 2006, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates from 1.25% to 5.25%. Anyone would agree that this was a very material increase that we are unlikely to see today. According to the consensus belief, this should have been a horrible time for REIT investors, yet REITs significantly outperformed the broad equity market:

This is proof that REITs can not just "survive" interest rate increases but even prosper and outperform in these periods. While investors were "panicking," REITs returned more than 48% over that time period while the S&P 500 only generated 18%. This is because REITs are NOT bonds. REITs are real estate, and as such, they are able to generate cash flow growth that may more than compensate for the increased interest expense.

Today, same-property NOI is growing by over 3% on average according to NAREIT. Add to that a few % points of external growth achieved by new property acquisition and you get to a ~5% growth rate which combined with a +6% dividend yield is more attractive to me than speculating with stocks selling at ~1-2% yields and perhaps overpriced valuations.

Final Thoughts

If you really believe that we are in a long-term bond bear market with yields rising to elevated levels, I would suggest you remain on the sidelines. In that case, REITs will suffer and so will stocks. I do not believe that rates can rise indefinitely given the high amount of debt in our economy - and I don't expect the few 25 basis point hikes to have a significant impact on REITs with reasonable debt levels and growing NOI. Yet, their shares are today materially cheaper than they were just 6 months ago, and this is why I do not think that "this time is different."

Lastly, I want to give a big thank you to all the readers who took the time to write a comment in the first part of this article. Let's keep the debate going. What do you think about REITs? Comment below…

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPT, EPR, OHI.

