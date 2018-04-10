Why I Own Booking Stock

The stock is reasonably priced, and it offers attractive upside potential if the company continues on the right track in the years ahead.

Booking (BKNG) is one of the main players among online travel agencies, a dynamic growth industry benefiting from powerful tailwinds over the long term. The company is facing rising competitive pressure, but it has solid competitive strengths and management has proven its ability to deliver outstanding performance over the years. Both from a qualitative and quantitative point of view, Booking looks well positioned for attractive returns going forward.

The Business

Online travel agencies are the platforms that provide access to hotel rooms, flights, car rentals and even restaurant reservations via web and mobile applications. Demand for these kinds of services is booming over the past several years since they offer plenty of advantages versus the traditional brick-and-mortar travel agency model.

In industries such as hotels and airlines, occupation is a key variable to maximize business profitability. When a hotel has an empty room or a flight has an empty seat, the operating costs are almost the same as if occupation levels were 100%. More occupation means more revenue with almost no additional costs, so increasing occupation means both higher revenue and wider profit margins for industry operators.

From a financial point of view, it makes a lot of sense for business operators in the sector to offer big discounts on last-minute deals when they have excess capacity. However, this can hurt the brand and negatively affect pricing power over the long term. Booking provides an opportunity to clear excess inventory rapidly and under special conditions, facilitating discounted transactions that wouldn't happen without an online travel agency.

Travelers benefit substantially from pricing discounts, and online platforms also offer plenty of convenience and lots of valuable information to make make better travel decisions by relying on customer reviews and all kinds of online data.

Since the business model works well for both travelers and industry operators, online travel agencies have enjoyed booming demand over the past several years. As a reference, Booking was making $1.88 billion in revenue in 2008, fast forward ten years, and Wall Street analysts are expecting $14.18 billion in revenue from the company during the current year.

Booking and Expedia (EXPE) are the two leading players among online travel agencies, and Airbnb is an important player with a somewhat similar business model in the space. Rising competition is an important risk factor to watch in the sector, but the data shows that the online travel industry is offering enough opportunities for multiple players to growth and even thrive at the same time.

While Expedia has a bigger presence in the U.S., Booking is the top player in international markets, where the online travel market is relatively younger and underpenetrated, so opportunities for growth are more abundant.

The industry is going through a consolidation process over the past several years. Booking acquired companies like Agoda.com, Kayak, Rentalcars.com, OpenTable, and Momondo Group, while Expedia bought Travelocity, Orbitz, CheapTickets.com, and HomeAway, among others. The top players are gaining size via acquisitions, and this keeps competition under control by limiting the threat of potential new entrants.

The Numbers

Booking has an exceptional track-record in terms of creating value for shareholder over the years. The chart below shows the evolution of revenue, free cash flow, and earnings per share over the past decade.

An image is worth a thousand words, and the chart is saying plenty of good things about Booking and it's long term financial performance.

BKNG Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company is basically in the business of matching customers with industry operators, making a commission on every transaction on its multiple platforms. This means that Booking doesn’t need to worry about inventory risk or cost of merchandise, and the business model is exceptionally profitable. Operating profit margin is in the neighborhood of 35%-36% of revenue, and return on equity is around 22%.

The most recent earnings report from Booking confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders as of the quarter ended in December of 2017. Gross travel bookings amounted to $18 billion during the period, growing by 19% year over year and increasing 14% on a constant currency basis.

The company registered $2.8 billion in gross profit during the quarter, a vigorous increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and growing 17% in constant currencies. Non-GAAP net income, which excludes the impact of the Tax Act, was $836 million, an increase of 18% versus the prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share amounted to $16.86 during the period, a year-over-year increase of 19%.

The future

Moving forward, the online travel industry is expected to continue growing at a healthy rate in the years ahead, and the Asia-Pacific region looks like a remarkably promising growth engine for the industry on a global scale. Importantly, Booking is particularly well positioned to compete China thanks to its partnerships with Ctrip (CTRP) and Meituan-Dianping.



Image source: Statista

Due to increased advertising spending from multiple operators in the industry, investors have been concerned about return on investment (NYSE:ROI) in marketing lately. However, the company is doing a sound job at improving performance in this key area.

In the words of CEO Glenn D. Fogel during the most recent earnings conference call:

"I am particularly pleased with the results of our performance marketing optimization efforts during the quarter. We raised ROIs across our pay channels, improving performance advertising efficiency, whilst still delivering solid growth in bookings. We were also successful in driving growth through our direct channel, which is an important to the long-term health of our business."

Even if competitive pressure is expected to increase, Booking is consolidating its competitive strengths in the online travel industry by gaining size and scale, which is a crucial source of competitive advantage in the industry.

Travelers naturally gravitate to the platforms offering more choices and better deals, and industry operators obviously want to go where the customers are. This means that travelers and industry operators attract each other to the top players in the online travel market, creating a virtuous cycle of growth for a market leader like Booking.

Booking added over 470,000 properties to its platforms last year, reaching almost almost 1.6 million hotel properties on its website and mobile app. The company is also rapidly expanding in alternative accommodation properties, Booking ended the year with 1.2 million homes, apartments and other unique places to stay on its platforms, which represents a 53% year-over-year growth rate.

Management is focused on three key strategic priorities over the coming year. First, the company is aggressively expanding its supply of properties, especially in alternative accommodation. This is a key growth segment in the online travel industry, and travelers particularly appreciate diversity and having access to a wide variety of accommodations in this segment.

Booking is investing in new tools to help its supply partners more efficiently onboard their properties and more effectively manage their participation in the company's marketplace. In addition, the company is working on creating more awareness among customers regarding alternative accommodations availability in different geographies.

Another important initiative is broadening the scope of services on the company's platforms to provide a more holistic travel experience. The company is more closely integrating its Booking.com and Rentalcars.com platforms to provide customers with an airport ground transportation offering. Booking is also experimenting with providing in-destination experiences such as access to museums and tour reservations through its platforms.

The main idea is that the Booking could ultimately become the centre of the entire travel experience over the years ahead. This would not only create more value for customers, but also more revenue per user and higher profit margins for investors by better capitalizing on cross-selling opportunities.

The third key strategic initiative is increasing the the company's focus on optimizing its growth strategies and maximizing return on investment for its paid growth channels. Management is continuously evaluating different channels and increasing support those that deliver appropriate ROIs in order to find the right balance in terms of revenue growth and profitability.

These three strategic initiatives seem to be oriented in the same direction, consolidating the company's strategic position in the industry and planting the seeds for sustained growth in the years ahead. Management has a solid track-record of delivering results, if history is any valid guide, the company's focus on these initiatives could be a major positive for shareholders in Booking over the long term.

When considering the risks, competition is always an important variable to monitor, since Booking operates in a much dynamic industry which is rapidly changing. Not only existing players, but also potential new entrants with deep pockets, such as Google and Amazon, are an important competitive threat to keep in mind.

Besides, demand for travel is remarkably cyclical and linked to discretionary consumer spending, so Booking is exposed to macroeconomic risk to a good degree. The company makes more than 85% of gross profit from international markets, so currency fluctuations can have a significant impact on financial performance, for better or for worse.

In terms of valuation, the stock is fairly reasonably priced. Wall Street analysts are on average expecting Booking to make $99.65 in earnings per share during 2019. Based in this assumption, the stock is trading at a forward price to earnings ratio around 20.7.

Valuation does not look excessive at all when considering the company's financial performance, profitability, and growth prospects. If Booking can continue delivering in accordance to expectations, then the stock offers attractive upside potential from current valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.