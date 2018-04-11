Road To Financial Independence: My March 89-Stock Portfolio Review

February dividend income is up 79% Y/Y and 36% on a sequential basis, with both items being partially driven by special effects.

I got overexcited trading in and out of AbbVie after the stock sank by double digits, but also snapped up a big IPO and Altria.

Volatility has been in full swing in March, leading to massive selloffs in some of my core stocks. This was another excellent opportunity to add heavily to my holdings.

As markets have been waiting for the earnings season to kick in, they got shaken day after day by some wild volatility-driven swings, which in turn were mostly fueled by trade war concerns and a very hawkish Federal Reserve.

On top of that, some core holdings such as Altria (NYSE:MO) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) got beaten heavily following disappointing news.

As I am still trying to get used to that amount of volatility in the market right now, I continue to make mistakes in terms of selling and buying too frequently, but overall I am very pleased with my purchases during the month. I am still wondering whether I make too many purchases in a month and should rather focus on a few stocks, although that is also pretty difficult if so much is on sale simultaneously.

With the markets now moving up and down by hundreds of points in the Dow Jones Industrial Index, this creates an attractive buying opportunity for savvy investors.

Here are a few examples of such sharp price fluctuations:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): The stock dropped from $179 on January 18, 2018, to as low as $155 on February 8, before recovering to $182 on March 12 and currently trading at $168.

AbbVie: The stock traded as high as $123 at the end of January, fell back to $108 on February 8, recovered to $120 by March 13, and nosedived to $92 on March 27.

Altria: The stock has been on a constant downward trend since December 19, when it traded at almost $74. It fell sharply in February to $62, recovered slightly to $66, and dropped to $59 on March 23. It is currently trading at $62.

I was also busy in crafting a new tool, which acts as a real-time watchlist with email notifications. High volatility in February and March has opened up lots of attractive buying opportunities, although that window closed quite quickly as well, and as such I wanted to have an easy way to track this without immediately committing to limit buy orders.

Portfolio Changes | 3 new stocks, 2 sales + exits and 19 repurchases

I spent a net total of $4,700 in March and grew the portfolio by a net one stock position.

Most of that capital (>50%) was shifted into the IPO of German Siemens Healthineers (no ADR ticker available), Altria and the Canadian banks Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD).

Sales + Exits

I overreacted to the crash in AbbVie stock when a late stage-2 study for Rova-T exposed very disappointing results. Given that AbbVie paid more than $5 billion for that drug some years ago, now apparently seeing it flop was reason enough for the market to heavily discount the company's multiple. The stock has fallen almost 25% since then. Initially, with the yield now topping the 4% yield barrier, I bought more shares, but better understanding the situation and all the uncertainty surrounding how AbbVie will replace its Humira sales after patents expire in the 2020s caused me to sell these shares and overall slightly trim my position.

I also exited my tiny position in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). I sold my tiny position in Facebook, as it was already very small and I do not want to bother monitoring that stock, as the data scandal and potential future regulatory changes will continue to pressure the stock.

Very disappointing guidance from B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) sent the stock to fresh 52-week lows, with the markets now pricing the stock as if the company were about to cut its dividend. I trimmed my position and realized some losses, but overall remain long in that stock.

New Stocks

Siemens Healthineers: I participated in the IPO of Siemens Healthineers, the health unit of Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), where Siemens sold 15% of the new company's ordinary stock. It has been one of Siemens's most profitable divisions and is expected to continue its strong growth in the future.



Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference, p. 23)





I participated in the IPO of Siemens Healthineers, the health unit of Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY), where Siemens sold 15% of the new company's ordinary stock. It has been one of Siemens's most profitable divisions and is expected to continue its strong growth in the future. Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference, p. 23) Micron (NASDAQ:MU): I opened a very small position in chipmaker Micron. Although the stock is heavily fluctuating and cyclical, I do believe in the long-term prospects of the company and the overall chip market in general. Similar to Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), I am planning to grow this position over time, as long term the demand for chips and microprocessors will continue to rise.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP): In a quest to better diversify my utility holdings which right now basically only consist of Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), where both companies are facing some big issues, I wanted to invest more broadly into the energy market. I am also eyeing NextEra Energy (NEE) for that purpose.

Repurchases

My repurchases break down as follows:

1) Continue ongoing monthly stock savings plans: These are routine investments between $50 and $115 each into Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Visa (NYSE:V), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Apple and the lesser-known Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

2) Invest in existing dividend stocks: For long-term dividend growth, I bought a couple of more shares in Canadian banks RY, TD and CM. All three have a stellar dividend track record and have been posting very solid results quarter after quarter. The market is currently not really appreciating this, as it is worried about a potential bust in Canada's housing market as interest rates continue to rise.

I also purchased 6 more shares of Altria, as the stock briefly dropped below $60 and was yielding more than 4.5%. It has recovered from that low ever since and should prove to be a very stable and growing source of future dividend income for my portfolio.

I also bought more Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), growing my position to 5 shares now, as I did not get rattled by the news that it suspended all public road testing of autonomous vehicles following two deadly incidents with an Uber (UBER) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) car.

All purchases and sales in March can be seen below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My income from 28 corporations amounted to $279 in dividends, up 36% sequentially and up 76% Y/Y. That income has now come agonizingly close to the all-time record set in May 2017. Consequently, although I haven't done any projections for May this year, I may be able to hit the $400 mark for the first time.

These high growth rates are affected by the semi-annual dividend from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which is usually paid in April and October but this year occurred in March. Excluding this effect still leaves 57% Y/Y growth and 18% growth on a sequential basis. This is mostly testament to the heavy investing I did over the past 12 months. In terms of portfolio performance, I am overall around 0%, as I continued to buy as the market went up to record highs in January, but it is currently trading more than 10% below that.

In March, 55% of total dividend income originated from five companies, spearheaded by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) and the semi-annual dividend payment from the Australian bank.

This dashboard shows how the monthly dividend income breaks down into individual stocks. It also shows the change in income versus the previous quarter and year.

Here is a look at my favorite chart, the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2018, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

With an average of $209 in net dividend income per month over the first quarter, this shows some strong growth compared to 2017 and sets me up right on track towards my annual goal of $2,500 in net dividends. The upcoming Q2/2018 will see a big boost in dividend income, as all my German companies will distribute their annual dividends here.

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

The readability of the numbers is rather poor, as there is so much data, but the bigger picture becomes apparent regardless of these numbers. I am just looking at the size and quantity of the bubbles as they keep on climbing higher and expanding in size.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. My annual target is to replace 100 hours of active work with passive dividend income. This translates to $2,500 in annual net dividends, or around $208 per month. I am not sure if I am sandbagging here, and thus, may readjust that target after the next quarter.

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 136 hours, or 17 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a 5-day work week, that equals three weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 25 hours, or 3.13 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income.

Upcoming April Dividends

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for April 2018.

I use that tool basically every day, and I would be happy if you give it a try as well, for free of course. I am also very interested in your ongoing feedback regarding this, as it continues to be popular across the community. In case of any problems, I am more than happy to assist you in setting up everything. I am also working on simplifying and automating it further, as well as adding new features. This, however, takes a lot of time actually, so please be patient.

My portfolio composition

As of the end of March, based on cost basis and previously mentioned clustering, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Value: 63% (+2pp)

Growth: 33% (-1pp)

Speculate: 4% (-1pp)

By holding, it looks like this:

AT&T Inc. (T) 6.53% Altria Group Inc (MO) 5.25% Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 4.93% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.37% Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDS.B) 4.13% Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.69% Southern Company (SO) 3.07% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 3.07% Visa Inc (V) 2.32% AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.20% Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.18% Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF) 2.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.98% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.95% Unilever NV (ADR) (UN) 1.95% Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.92% B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 1.91% PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.87% Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.75% Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.62% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 1.48% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.40% Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.33% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (USA) (CM) 1.28% 3M Co. (MMM) 1.27% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.24% Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 1.18% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.17% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.17% The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 1.12% BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 1.09% Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 1.04% Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 1.04% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) 1.03% Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 0.92% Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP) 0.92% Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.92% Nike Inc. (NKE) 0.90% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 0.89% General Motors Company (GM) 0.88% Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.86% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.85% Realty Income Corp. (O) 0.75% Momo Inc. (ADR) (MOMO) 0.75% General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.74% Target Corporation (TGT) 0.69% Allianz SE (OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.69% Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.68% BP (BP) 0.64% Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.64% Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.58% Baozun Inc. (ADR) (BZUN) 0.55% Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.55% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) 0.52% Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.51% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.51% Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.49% Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.42% QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) 0.41% Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.40% Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.40% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.38% Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.36% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.36% Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.34% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.33% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) 0.30% Arista Networks Inc. (ANET) 0.29% Tableau Software Inc. (DATA) 0.28% Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 0.27% Galapagos NV (ADR) (GLPG) 0.22% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) 0.22% MediGene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) 0.22% Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.21% Time Warner Inc. (TWX) 0.21% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 0.19% CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) 0.17% Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc. (ARI) 0.16% Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) 0.15% Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.15% Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) 0.15% DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) 0.14% Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.14% CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) 0.14% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.14% General Electric Company (GE) 0.13% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) 0.13% Incyte Corporation (INCY) 0.10% Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 0.07%

As always, I hope that you find this update interesting and relevant. The biggest inspiration for me is reading these updates from other authors and following their progress over the years. Compared to them, I am still really at the beginning of my journey, and I would appreciate if you want to follow/continue to follow my journey as well. I hope to inspire many more readers to also start and share their journey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BP, CSCO, KO, CL, XOM, GILD, JNJ, MCD, PM, PG, RDS.B, UN, DIS, PEP, VZ, V, WFC, GIS, BGS, SEP, MSFT, MAIN, CTL, TNK, HCP, ABBV, RY, EPD, QTS, GM, OHI, CM, T, JPM, STAG, AINV, SNH, DHT, FRO, HON, STWD, PEB, MS, CF, SO, BNS, MO, PFE, TWX, O, COR, TD, ARI, D, FB, ALB, TGT, WMT, AMD, 3M, BZUN, MOMO, DATA, ATVI, TTWO, LNXSF, TXN, ETE, TEAM, SBUX, UNIT, MIC, GLPG, ANET, BABA, INCY, ARCC, ETP, BIP, GE, MU.

