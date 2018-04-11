Platinum Group Metals Correct On Tariffs

The two platinum group metals that trade on the New York Mercantile division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are platinum and palladium. The majority of production of both metals comes from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, platinum group metals output is a byproduct of nickel production. Over recent years, we have witnessed a bifurcation between the prices of the two metals.

In September 2017, the price of platinum slipped to a discount when compared to palladium for the first time since 2001. In January 2018, palladium climbed to its highest level in history when the precious metal hit $1133 per ounce, surpassing the previous record level posted in 2001 at $1090. The rise in the price of palladium, which more than doubled in value since January 2016 did little to support the price of platinum.

Over recent weeks, the fear of tariffs has hit markets across all asset classes. The U.S. slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel, and significant duties on Chinese goods coming into America in an attempt to level the playing field of global trade. Commodities are ground zero for tariffs which tend to distort prices. While supply and demand fundamentals typically determine the path of least resistance of prices, tariffs can alter the balance of trade and interfere with the typical path of prices. It is likely that recent price action in the platinum group metals has been a direct result of a reaction to the now volatile world of international trade policies.

Catalytic converters on the U.S. list

Platinum and palladium are metals that clean poisons from the air. One of the major uses of the metals is in automobile catalytic converters. The metals have a high density and resistance to heat which makes them ideally suited for the emission control devices.

The current protectionist environment has resulted in $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the United States. The items included a variety of car parts like torque converters, lithium batteries, and those catalytic converters that contain the platinum group metals. Therefore, the platinum group metals find themselves involved in the trends towards protectionism, which can distort price action. Over recent weeks, the prices of platinum and palladium have been moving lower and last week both hit short-term lows. It is possible that the news on tariffs has impacted the prices of these two metals, but platinum has been in bearish mode and the worst performing precious metal since 2014.

Platinum has been a dog since 2014

In July 2014, the price of platinum was trading at over $1500 per ounce.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, platinum slipped into a downtrend that took the price to lows of $812.20 in early 2016. A recovery brought the price back to just under $1200 per ounce in August 2016, but since then platinum has made a series of lower highs. Moreover, platinum's nickname is "rich man's gold," and since 2014 it has traded at a discount to the yellow metal. Most recently platinum has slipped to a discount of over $400 under the price of gold.

In September 2017, platinum traded at a discount to the price of palladium for the first time since 2001. Platinum has been the worst performing member of the precious metals sector over recent months and years. Last week, the July futures contract traded to a low of $910.30 per ounce before recovering to over the $930 on Tuesday, April 10.

Palladium is correcting after reaching a record high in Q1, and Rhodium remains strong

After trading up to highs of $1133 per ounce in January, the price of palladium corrected to lows of $890.85 last week. The move lower commenced in early March, but it is possible that the tariff issue has weighed on the price of the precious metals that had been the top performer in the sector since January 2016 when the price found a bottom at $451.50 per ounce.

Source: Barchart

As the chart illustrates, the rise in the price of palladium had been nothing short of spectacular, but it has given up ground throughout March and into April. June palladium was trading at the $944 level on April 10 and it moved back to a small premium to the price of platinum. Palladium had traded to a $150 premium to platinum in December 2017, but corrected over recent months. Additionally, it is possible that an easing of the fears of tariffs could cause the platinum group metals to move to the upside. On Tuesday, President Xi's comments eased fears and prices have so far recovered this week.

Meanwhile, another platinum group metal that trades only in the physical market has fared better than platinum and palladium over recent weeks.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, over the past year the price of rhodium has almost doubled over the past year, and it remains near its recent high at nearly $2000 per ounce.

Tariffs distort raw material prices

In the world of commodities, supply and demand fundamentals typically determine the path of least resistance for prices. Some governments subsidize the domestic production of raw materials like sugar, cotton, and other commodities. Subsidies make production less sensitive to production costs as the official sector steps in to offset the impact when prices decline below the economic cost of production. When it comes to tariffs, protectionist policies often serve to thwart the free flow of raw materials around the world which distorts prices. When it comes to catalytic converters, tariffs on China could be a reason for the recent decline in the prices of platinum and palladium. It may be more than a coincidence that the prices of both metals moved to lows last week as news of tariffs and a potential trade war between the U.S. and China gripped markets. At the same time, the Chinese are battling pollution in the nation, and that could result in an increase in electric vehicles and less demand for catalytic converters in the future which would decrease the requirements for the platinum group metals.

A deal could be a trigger for a recovery

Platinum and palladium fell to lows last week as tariffs, and protectionist policies may have contributed to their price weakness. President Trump is fulfilling promises made on the campaign trail as he attempts to replace multilateral trade agreements with bilateral deals and level the playing field when it comes to international trade.

The recent $60 billion in tariffs on China and a potential of another $100 billion that could lead to retaliation and a trade war could be positioning on both sides for negotiations. If the posturing leads to a deal, the pressure may disappear from many of the commodities that would be impacted by restricted trade. When it comes to both platinum and palladium, a trade deal could cause a significant recovery rally for both metals.

Source: Barchart

PPLT is the platinum ETF product that does a good job replicating the price action of the price of platinum in the NYMEX futures market.

Source: Barchart

PALL is the physical palladium ETF product that does the same for the NYMEX palladium futures market. President Xi's speech on Tuesday and the response from U.S. President Donald Trump were signs that an accord can be reached.

I believe that the U.S. and China will eventually come to an agreement that avoids tariffs and a relief rally in these metals could follow. For those who do not trade in the volatile futures arena, PPLT and PALL could offer an alternative.

It is likely that tariffs have impacted the prices of platinum and palladium as catalytic converters were on the list of affected trade items. I believe that the prospects for both metals, at current prices, offer an opportunity for capital appreciations in the coming weeks and months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.