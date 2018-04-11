Sugar Is Sitting Close To Lows

Sugar is an essential ingredient in many of the foods people eat on a daily basis all over the world. While the health benefits of sugar are questionable, it has not slowed global demand which is a function of demographics.

In Q1 2018, the world added 19.5 million people to the total population. Since 2000, the number of people in the world has grown from around the six billion level to 7.465 billion. In less than two decades, there are almost 1.5 billion more people who require food and nutrition.

Sugar is a subsidized commodity around the world, but the leading producer of cane sugar sells their output at the world, unsubsidized price. Brazil leads the world in production, but India is also a significant producer of the sweet commodity. Sugar output comes from two sources; cane and beet plants. Sugar is a soft commodity, as sugar cane grows in warm and tropical climates. The price of sugar can be highly volatile at times. Since the 1970's the sweet commodity has traded as low as 2.29 cents per pound and as high as over 60 cents per pound.

Production pushed sugar to the lowest level since 2015

In October 2016, the price of sugar rose to its highest level since 2011 when it traded to 23.90 cents per pound. While the peak price was lower than the 2011 high at just over 36 cents, the price of the sweet commodity more than doubled from its August 2015 low which tuned out to be a bottom for the price of the sweet commodity.

The 2016 peak led to an increase in sugar output around the world which increased global stockpiles and caused the price to decline.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the price of sugar futures that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange has dropped steadily since the 2016 peak and recently hit a low at 11.96 cents per pound on April 10. On Tuesday, April 10 the price of nearby May futures settled at 12.13 cents per pound, as the price of the sweet commodity has stalled near the lowest level since August 2015. Increased production from India has contributed to the recent price weakness in the sugar futures market.

As the longer-term chart dating back to 1998 illustrates, critical support for sugar futures now stands at the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 cents per pound.

The August 2015 low stands as the critical support

Sugar broke below support at 12.45 cents in March and is now threatening to test even lower prices.

Source: Barchart

Sugar is trading at its lowest price in almost three years, but the pattern of trading over the past two decades could mean that we are close to another significant bottom for the price of the soft commodity.

A long-term pattern of higher lows

The longer-term chart of ICE sugar futures shows that the sweet commodity has made a series of higher lows since 1998. The fact is that this pattern has been in place for an even more extended period, as the downside in sugar has been moving higher since the all-time low that occurred in 1985 at 2.29 cents. While demand has supported the price of sugar for more than three decades, the production cycle for the sweet commodity could cause a price recovery in the weeks and months ahead.

The cyclical nature of commodities supports a sweet recovery, eventually

Commodities tend to rise to levels where demand declines and inventories rise. High prices typically encourage producers to increase output as the economics for production yield higher profitability. On the downside, demand tends to increase as prices fall which causes inventories to decline. Moreover, at lower prices, the economics of output deteriorates as profit margins decrease or a commodity falls below its cost of production.

The price of sugar more than doubled between August 2015 and October 2016. Since the high at 23.90 cents per pound, the price of sugar has declined by 50% at the most recent low at 11.96 cents. Therefore, the current price action in the sugar market, combined with the ever-increasing demand because of population growth, could be setting the stage for a significant recovery in the price of sugar in the coming weeks and months.

A scale-down buying opportunity to fade the move

It is impossible to project where the price of a commodity may find a top or bottom during a cyclical move. Aside from supply and demand fundamentals, which ultimately determine the price path, speculative forces via trend following longs and shorts can push prices above or below where fundamentals would dictate.

To keep the over three-decade pattern of higher lows intact, sugar will need to hold the August 2015 bottom at 10.13 cents per pound. On the upside, the levels of significant technical resistance stand at the March 2 high on the May futures contract at 13.80 cents, the February 6 peak at 14.02 cents, and the January 3 top at 15.24 cents per pound.

I am a scale-down buyer of the sweet commodity from its current level, and I will leave plenty of room to add on further price weakness. The most liquid sugar ETN product is the SGG that had $62.95 million in net assets on April 10. While SGG trades an average of over 113,000 shares each day, Barclays will replace the instrument with SGGB this month. SGGB only has net assets of $10.94 million, and at last glance, it trades an average of just 1,278 shares per day. CANE is an ETF product offered by the Teucrium family of agricultural ETF products, and while it has an average daily volume of 27,434 shares, it only has $8.50 million in net assets and has a considerably higher expense ratio of 2.29% which is steep for an ETF product.

These days, I have been buying both SGGB and CANE gingerly on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add on further declines. I will set my stop at below the 10 cents level, but the price action since 1985 tells me that sugar will recover long before it reaches the level that will wipe out a pattern that has been in place since 1985.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.