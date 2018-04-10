Cheapest Way To Buy Canadian Land

Alberta economy is improving and that is translating into fatter profits for Melcor.

Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments (OTCPK:MODVF) is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with operations primarily in Alberta. It has a long rich history and has been around since 1923. Melcor manages and owns a controlling stake in Melcor REIT (TSX:MR.UN).

The stock took a hit in 2015 as oil prices catered and the property market got depressed.

It has been treading water since early 2016 but the underlying earnings have been improving significantly. Here is what we see.

The trough is definitely behind us

While 2016 numbers were bad compared to 2014, we think that the trough is definitely behind us and Alberta economy is on the upswing. As a developer and real estate manager there is a lag between the economy and Melcor's performance and we think the company is just about to get into the sweet spot of firing on all cylinders.

We think previous FFO and revenue highs seen in 2014 can be surpassed by 2019 or 2020.

Dividends look set to rise

Melcor adjusts its dividends up and down based on market conditions. This does not sit well with the dividend growth investing crowd, but does create an opportunity for value investors who are OK with that variable dividend. Currently, Melcor pays a quarterly dividend of 13 cents, which translates into an approximate 3.5% dividend yield. While not the highest in the world, it still a good dividend that is comfortably covered. 2017 marked the 30th consecutive year of dividends for Melcor.

With $1.77 in FFO in 2017 which blew past our estimates, the dividends made up a paltry 30% of FFO. We think it is highly probable that they get bumped up to close to 80 cents annually within the next 2 years.

Valuation - FFO multiple

FFO for Melcor is hard to predict with timing of property development sales critically impacting this number. However, we think that generating a longer term $2.50 FFO should not be hard considering the ginormous tangible book value. That would put the current price at less than 6X future FFO.

Valuation - NAV

Melcor values its assets based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). While this allows the book value to be close to NAV when using reasonable assumptions, there is one exception. IFRS requires raw land to be valued at cost.

Melcor holds a very substantial amounts of raw land (close to 10,500 acres) on its books. This land has been acquired over decades, and our estimate of the market value of this is close to 3X the book value. Some recent transactions illustrate the value of this land.

The above transaction was in Calgary occurring at over $200,000/acre. Overall numbers for 2018 were pretty impressive as well.

Melcor holds all this raw land at just $36,556/acre ($383,843/10,500).

Adjusted for this by using extremely conservative numbers of $100,000/acre, our NAV for Melcor is $45. Even using the company's own IFRS number of $30.21, the stock is incredibly discounted.

Conclusion

Melcor Developments is a great way to buy land in Canada pretty much for free. At the current stock price you are paying for the earnings power of Melcor REIT and getting the rest of the book for free. While the discount to fair value is huge, we don't expect it to catch up soon. However, stronger earnings should allow this to trade at 12-15X FFO by 2020. That would translate into 100% plus gains and in the interim you get paid to wait.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

