This Dividend King Just Increased Its Dividend For The 62nd Year In A Row

By Bob Ciura

Investors looking to add steady, reliable dividend growth stocks to their portfolios should consider the Dividend Aristocrats. The Dividend Aristocrats are a select group of 53 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, which have raised their dividends for 25+ consecutive years. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The great thing about the Dividend Aristocrats is that investors can be reasonably assured that they will continue increasing their dividends each year, like clockwork. For example, consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (PG) is not just a Dividend Aristocrat - it is a Dividend King as well. The Dividend Kings have increased their dividends for 50+ consecutive years. There are just 25 Dividend Kings, including P&G. You can see all 25 Dividend Kings here.

P&G increases its dividend in April each year. On April 10th, the company hiked its dividend by 4%, to $0.7172 per share quarterly. This is the 62nd consecutive year in which P&G has increased its dividend, a very impressive track record of dividend growth. This article will discuss the recent development that led to the solid dividend increase for this Dividend King.

Business Overview

P&G operates in the consumer staples industry, with over $65 billion in annual sales. Approximately 55% of sales are derived from outside North America. This is a time of major change for P&G. The company is coming off of a huge portfolio transformation. P&G divested dozens of under-performing brands that had exhibited slowing growth. Recent sales included the divestment of battery brand Duracell to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) for $4.7 billion, and a collection of 43 beauty brands to Coty (NYSE:COTY) for $12.5 billion. The end result is that today, P&G has slimmed down to just 65 brands, down from 170 previously.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 15

The goal of the turnaround was for P&G to focus on products that are used daily and also solve problems. P&G held onto its core brands such as Tide, Charmin, Pampers, Gillette, and Crest, while getting rid of low-margin businesses with limited growth potential. Now, P&G is a much leaner and more efficient organization, with lower costs and higher margins. In addition, P&G received billions of dollars from its various asset sales, a large portion of which it used to buy back stock. The company utilized $14.6 billion for share reduction in fiscal 2017.

These measures have improved P&G's earnings growth. Organic revenue increased 2% in fiscal 2017. Core earnings per share increased 7%, thanks to share repurchases and cost cuts. Margin expansion is a major component of P&G's earnings growth strategy.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 17

Operating margin reached 22.1% in the most recent fiscal year, up 270 basis points from fiscal 2013. Margin expansion is due to a massive cost-cutting effort. P&G cut costs by $10 billion over the course of its restructuring, through headcount reduction and lower SG&A expenses. The company believes it can continue to grow earnings through additional cost cuts, a return to organic growth, and share buybacks.

Growth Prospects

P&G has continued its growth momentum in recent periods. On January 23rd, the company released fiscal second-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnings per share. For the quarter, P&G delivered revenue of $17.4 billion which was in line with analyst expectations, while earnings per share of $1.19 beat expectations by $0.05 per share. Net sales increased 3%, and organic revenue increased 2% for the quarter, above the 1.88% consensus analyst estimate.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 4

Price increases of 1% helped offset slightly unfavorable product mix. To lead the way, P&G's healthcare and home care businesses both grew organic revenue by 4% last quarter. Over the first half of fiscal 2018, organic revenue rose 2%, while core earnings per share increased 8%, from the same period in 2017. P&G's cost efficiencies will serve as a continued growth catalyst moving forward. Company management sees the potential for another $10 billion in additional cost savings by fiscal 2021.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 16

Another growth catalyst for P&G is emerging markets like China and India. These two countries have populations over 1 billion each, with expanding middle classes. Approximately 15% of P&G's annual sales are derived from China, India, the Middle East, and Africa, which are all attractive new growth markets. Over one-third of total sales come from developing markets.

And, performance in these emerging markets has drastically improved, as part of P&G's turnaround over the past year. For example, sales in Mexico rose 9% over the first half of fiscal 2018. Another strong growth market for P&G is China. As the following image shows, P&G's sales growth in China had deteriorated as recently as 2015. But, in the past two years, the company has come roaring back in China and is posting strong growth there.

Source: 2018 CAGNY Presentation, page 7

The combination of product innovation in the U.S., cost cuts, and growth from emerging markets, will make 2018 another strong year for the company. For fiscal 2018, P&G expects earnings per share growth of 5% to 8%, a modest improvement from the prior forecast of 5% to 7% growth.

Valuation And Expected Returns

According to ValueLine analysis, P&G is expected to generate earnings per share of $4.25 in 2018. Based on the April 10th closing share price of $78.37, P&G stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4, which is slightly below its 10-year average valuation. In the past decade, P&G stock traded for a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6.

Source: Value Line

We estimate fair value for P&G to be a price-to-earnings ratio of approximately 19 to 20. This is a reasonable estimate in our view, given that P&G is an industry leader with some of the strongest brands in each category in which it operates. Furthermore, P&G's return to earnings growth over the past year justifies a slightly higher valuation than its 10-year average. Based on this estimate, our fair value calculation for P&G is a share price of $80.75 to $85.00, using fiscal 2018 earnings estimates.

With the share price currently at $78.37, P&G is modestly undervalued by approximately 3% to 8.5%. P&G is not in deep-value territory but does appear to be undervalued, and a rising valuation could add to annual returns. For example, if it took four years to reach fair value, the expanding price-to-earnings ratio would add approximately 1% to 2% to P&G's annual returns.

In addition to an expanding valuation, P&G stock will generate shareholder returns from earnings growth and dividend payments. A potential breakdown of P&G's future earnings growth is as follows:

2%-4% organic revenue growth

1% margin expansion

2% share repurchases

3.7% dividend yield

In this forecast, shareholder returns from earnings growth and dividends would be approximately 9% to 11% per year, moving forward. Again, if the stock valuation expands to our fair value estimate, it would add approximately 1% to 2% to annual shareholder returns. Adding it all up, and P&G stock could generate total returns of 10% to 13% per year going forward. This is an attractive rate of return for a high-yield, recession-resistant stock like P&G.

Dividend Analysis

P&G is a high-quality dividend growth company. It has paid dividends each year for 128 years, ever since its incorporation in 1890. The combination of 100+ years in business, and a 3%+ dividend yield, place P&G on our list of "blue-chip" stocks. We have compiled a group of "blue-chip" stocks which represent high-quality dividend growth companies. You can see our full list of blue-chip stocks here.

Cash returns play a big role when it comes to the potential returns for P&G stock. Through dividends and share buybacks, P&G expects to return $13.5 billion to $15.5 billion to shareholders in 2018, including $7.5 billion of dividends. After the most recent 4% dividend increase, P&G's annual dividend payout rises to $2.87 per share. This represents a current dividend yield of 3.7%, and it has a highly secure dividend payout. The dividend payout ratio typically stays around 70% of annual adjusted earnings.

P&G's dividend increase also represents a slight acceleration from previous dividend increases. The 2017, 2016, and 2015 dividend increases were 3%, 1%, and 3%, respectively. This is a positive sign for investors, as the higher dividend raise could be a signal that company performance is improving. Positive momentum could give management the confidence to raise the dividend by a higher amount than in the past three years.

Final Thoughts

The past few years have not been easy for P&G. The company has faced its fair share of challenges, as it had become a lumbering giant in the consumer staples industry. Growth slowed dramatically, as the company simply grew too bloated. Pruning the brand portfolio has done wonders for P&G, and the results are finally starting to materialize.

P&G has returned to organic growth, thanks largely to new products, and growth in the emerging markets. Meanwhile, earnings growth is getting a major boost from cost cuts and share buybacks. P&G will continue to return lots of cash to shareholders, and the dividend is a big part of the company's capital allocation program. P&G might not be the most exciting stock in the world, but it is a high-quality Dividend King.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.