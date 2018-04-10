Tempering Rowdy Expectations: Shifting WWE To A Hold From Buy On Valuation, PT Remains $38

A Suplex to Prior Guidance

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) updated its quarterly and full year 2018 guidance after their biggest annual event of the year, WrestleMania. The company also announced 2.1 million total WWE Network subscribers (with 1.8 million total paid), up 9% from last year's Mania. Average paid subs based on preliminary data were 1.56 million in Q1 18, up 5% y/y. Management guided to 1.77 million average paid subs for Q2 18, assuming WrestleMania driven subscriber retention is similar to last year. This is roughly in line with my estimate of 1.74 million average paid subs for Q2.

Full-year Adjusted OIBDA was raised to at least $145 million from at least $140 million, with Q1 18 Adjusted OIBDA raised to at least $30 million from a midpoint of $25 million. WrestleMania was well received with a $14.1 million gate and overall, positive critical reviews. With WWE trading at nearly 19x my 2018E Adjusted OIBDA, I'm downgrading my rating from a Buy to a Hold and maintaining my $38 price target. While still being positive long term on the company noting the stability of the WWE Network and TV rights fees, I believe the upside stemming from the latter has been mostly priced in at this point.

As I mentioned in a prior article, a lot of the run-up in WWE's stock has been due to speculation of the rights fee increases they'll get in their next domestic contract, with some numbers going up to $400 million. I continue to believe a more reasonable figure is in the $250-$280 million range on a re-signing with NBC Universal. With "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey now a part of WWE, and her WrestleMania debut going very well in my opinion from an athletic and character standpoint, I maintain my bullishness on her value to advertisers and WWE. She may be a not so hidden gem in helping WWE reach that $250-$280 million rights fee range, noting the mainstream media attention she commands. Longer term, her character remains poised to create significant monetization for WWE for a solid decade in my view if the company continues to strap the rocket to her back and doesn't stifle her creatively.

Trying to Chain the Beast

On the topic of former UFC stars, WWE has put out a press release indicating that Brock Lesnar has re-signed with the WWE. It's important to note, that the press release does not mention the time period for which he has re-signed. What WWE has mentioned, is that he is scheduled for one match on April 27th in Saudi Arabia. For the past year, speculation has abounded about whether Brock will re-sign with the UFC when his contract with WWE expires after WrestleMania. Dana White has been in the media sounding confident that Brock will in fact return to UFC, as he is still under contract, despite having to finish serving a USADA suspension. I've stated that I thought Brock's career is winding down and that he would likely re-sign with the WWE, now that a fight with Jon Jones is likely done.

Dave Meltzer reported that Brock's WWE contract is a short term deal and does allow him to do one UFC fight. With Dana saying that he'd like to give Brock a heavyweight title shot against the winner of Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, this could, depending on the nature of Brock's contractual status, have a WWE contracted wrestler as the UFC Heavyweight Champion. WWE would garner a lot of additional press as I'm sure they'd appreciate, however there are too many variables at this juncture to be certain of the ultimate outcome. I still think time is not on 40-year-old Brock's side, there's time left on a USADA suspension, and the more time that goes by, likely favors staying in WWE, even if he fights in the UFC and does both part time. Optics matter, and for WWE, having Ronda Rousey and the UFC World Heavyweight Champion on your roster as TV contract negotiations come up, are helpful.

WWE mentioned in Q1 2018, it realized stronger than anticipated performance. For Q1 18, I am raising my Digital Media revenue estimate to $7.9 million, Live Events revenue to $42.1 million, licensing revenue to $20.5 million, venue merchandising to $9.9 million and WWEShop revenue to $10.3 million. While leaving prior segment component revenues the same, I estimate total Q1 18 revenue of $214.2 million, up 13.7% y/y, and Q1 Adjusted OIBDA of $30.5 million, up 63.8% y/y.

Investment Risks

Being an entertainment-based company, WWE is tied to the health of consumer spending. If the economy faces a downtrend, this may materially impact the company's business. WWE is heavily reliant upon television contract fees for the majority of its revenue. If ratings continue decline consistently, this could jeopardize WWE's relationship with NBCUniversal and put a substantial revenue stream at risk. If upcoming domestic TV rights negotiations fail to generate significant fee increases in the range of $400 million, as some have speculated, the stock may temporarily sell off due to investor expectations.

WWE has diversified from linear television to incorporate an OTT model via the WWE Network. Should subscriber growth decline, or should investors begin to expect consistent double-digit growth, this could place adverse pressure on the stock. WWE is a business driven by the popularity of its stars. Failure to maintain popular stars such as Brock Lesnar and create new ones may cause viewer interest to decline and negatively impact WWE's business. Perception of Vince McMahon's focus moving too far away from the core business of professional wrestling for professional football and other ventures could cause fears among WWE investors, pressuring the stock.

Valuation

I estimate WWE will generate $866.3 million in revenue for 2018, up 8.2% y/y, driven by increasing television distribution agreements and continued Network subscriber revenue. Adjusted OIBDA could be $151.2 million, up 35.2% y/y, primarily due to reductions in Network programming spend, driving margin growth. Shares trade at 34.4x 2018E EPS, 58.3x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 18.9x 2018E Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a multiple of 33x 2018E EPS, 57x 2018E Free Cash Flow, and 20x 2018E Adjusted OIBDA results in a blended price target of $38, implying 1.9% downside.

