Oritani Bank: Back To The Future For A 6.6% Yield?

Oritani faces a challenging rate environment for the remainder of fiscal 2018, net income is under pressure, and the dividend payout ratio will continue at nose-bleed levels.

$4.1 billion-asset Oritani Financial Corporation (ORIT) is the holding company for Oritani Bank, community bank headquartered in Washington Township, NJ with 26 branches in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Passaic Counties. The bank, named after Oratam or Oritani, a remarkable sagamore of the Hackensack Indians, is 107 years old. What differentiates ORIT from literally thousands of other small banks is a huge 6.6% dividend yield.

The picture above is the bank's headquarters at 370 Pascack Road, Township of Washington, New Jersey.

Let's see if we can bank on the bank with one of the more unusual names in banking to help fund our retirement.

2013 - 2014: Hitting the Wall

We have to go back five years to understand ORIT today.

ORIT hit a very solid earnings wall at the end of fiscal 2014. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was going nowhere; $97.4 million in 2013 and $97.1 million in 2014. The bank was historically an "old school" spread-based institution that relied on the spread between loans and deposits for earnings. Noninterest income consisted of fees and charges related to its loans and deposits. There were no ancillary businesses; no trust department, stock brokerage, insurance sales or mortgage banking, with one notable and very important exception - more on that later. Without these sources of noninterest income, the ongoing margin compression that was shrinking the net interest margin from 19 bps from 3.69% in 2013 to 3.50% in 2014 would soon shrink net income on an almost proportional basis. In fact, the only way management increased net income from $39.5 million in 2013 to $41.1 million in 2014 was by virtue of a very small loan loss provision of $700,00 in 2014 down from $3.9 million in 2013.

A change in strategy was desperately needed if ORIT was to continue to grow net income. Worse, the issue was not loan growth as loans increased 10.0% from 2013 to 2014, headlined by a 21.8% increase in commercial real estate loans. Deposits and borrowings were growing, too, up 11.4% and 16.0%, respectively.

The Solution: Restructure the Balance Sheet or Back to the Future

Management faced a challenge. We can imagine the choices presented to the board of directors on some humid July afternoon in northern New Jersey; 1) sell the bank, 2) buy a competing bank, 3) buy a noninterest-income generating business, 4) do nothing and 5) restructure. Long serious faces all around until management or perhaps some big-time bank consultant who drove in from New York suggests that a restructure "on the fly" might keep net income growing while simultaneously positioning the bank for a more prosperous future. Hooray! Time for cocktails at the country club. Let the restructuring begin.

The first official reference was apparently in the 2016 10-K:

The Company undertook a "balance sheet restructure" to improve its net interest income and interest rate risk position. The Company utilized a portion of the gains it realized on the sale of entities in its investments in real estate joint ventures and real estate held for investment portfolios to offset the costs associated with the restructure.

ORIT had an ace up its sleeve to generate noninterest income; real estate investments. During fiscal 2015, the restructuring process began with the sale of real estate investments that produced a pre-tax $11.6 million gain. The bank sold $37.5 million in securities with a 1.54% yield for a $198,530 gain and bought $41.9 million in securities with a 1.98% yield and, in an effort to lower its cost of borrowings, prepaid $185.0 million in FHLB Advances with a weighted average 4.325% rate incurring a $13.9 million penalty. Some swaps were also executed to manage interest rate risk.

Prior to 2015, noninterest income averaged about 5.7% of total pre-tax income. In 2015, fueled by the real estate and securities gains, noninterest income ballooned to 16.6% of total pre-tax income - and it was headed higher. None of the restructuring had an impact on the direction of net interest income or the net interest margin. Net interest income was down $127,000 from $96.4 million in 2014 to $96.5 million in 2015 - including a tiny $200,000 loan loss provision - and the net interest margin was down another 36 bps to 3.14%. Separately from the restructuring program, on March 4, 2015, ORIT announced its fourth stock repurchase plan encompassing up to 5.0% of the bank's outstanding common stock or 2,205,451 shares.

Perhaps it was too soon to expect results, but what the gains were able to do, in concert with some very tight cost control, was to push net income up 14.2% or $5.8 million from $41.1 million in 2014 to $46.9 million in 2015. Without the gains, management would have been explaining a decline in net income.

Restructuring continued in 2016 and 2017. Noninterest income hit its zenith in 2016 at 30.6% or $44.2 million of total pre-tax income compared to just 5.5% of total pre-tax income two years before in 2014. It was almost all restructuring-related activity. There was a $37.5 million gain on the sale of real estate investments plus a $386,000 gain on the sale of $61.5 million in securities. The bank prepaid another $131.8 million in FHLB Advances with an average rate of 2.64% incurring a $4.4 million penalty. Another interest rate swap was executed and $35.2 million in lower-risk mortgage-backed securities were purchased. Without the $37.5 million gain from the sale of real estate, net income would have been approximately $28.0 million in 2016, down $13.0 million or 31.7% from when the restructuring began in 2014.

In 2017, there was more restructuring activity than in any prior year, but the impact declined. The only material offset for any further restructuring costs disappeared with the sale of the last remaining real estate investment for a pre-tax $20.8 million gain. The bank prepaid $117.9 million in FHLB Advances with an average rate of 2.74% incurring $5.2 million in penalties and fees. ORIT terminated $100.0 million in interest rate swaps with an average rate of 3.12%, incurring a $7.9 million loss, and gained $156,000 on a related interest rate swap, for a total net pre-tax loss on termination of derivatives of $7.7 million. The bank also executed $195.0 million of swaps to hedge $95.0 million in new and $340.0 million in existing brokered deposits. ORIT borrowed $22.9 million via an FHLB Advance with a 1.72% rate, sold $57.0 million securities with a 1.35% yield for an $826,000 loss and purchased $58.9 million in mortgage-backed securities with a 1.95% yield. All of this frenetic activity in fiscal 2017 was projected to improve the net interest margin by approximately 8 bps going forward, other things being equal.

So, how did all of this restructuring impact the bank's earnings potential? Take a look at the table below.

If noninterest income and noninterest expense were "normalized" at 5.5% and 38.7% of total pre-tax income - back to 2014 levels - net income would be 7.6% or $3.1 million higher; $44.2 million compared to $41.1 million in 2014. By the way, that's with a loan loss provision of zero. The net interest margin? It declined another 25 bps to a new low of 2.79% in 2017 from 3.04% in 2016.

The bank began restructuring as a traditional spread-based lender with significant unrealized gains on real estate investments embedded in its balance sheet. It emerged from restructuring as a traditional spread-based lender. Back to the future!

It would be glib to conclude that the restructuring had no impact and simply masked a few otherwise down years at the expense of robbing the cookie jar of real estate sales gains. Management's stated purpose in restructuring was "to improve its net interest income and interest rate risk position." Let's take the last goal first. Has the bank's interest rate sensitivity improved?

A lot of hedging occurred during the restructuring along with some very sensible prepayments of high-rate FHLB Advances. All banks use a model that they probably buy from the same consulting firm to estimate the net present value ("NPV") of their cash flows under different interest rate scenarios. The output is indicative, not predictive, but as bank investors, it is almost all we have to judge interest rate sensitivity.

Based on the model, the sensitivity of ORIT's cash flows to increasing rates is about the same as before restructuring - and actually, that's not bad as rates appear to be rising. The bank's cash flows are about 2.5% less exposed to falling rates than in 2014 - but rates aren't falling. As a member of management, I would not be especially pleased with the progress toward this goal, however, haven't we just discussed how falling rates and the resulting margin compression were negatively impacting the bank's net interest income?

Has net interest income improved? The answer is a qualified "yes," and the remainder of this article attempts, among other things, to answer that question.

2017: Margin Compression Strikes When the Cookie Jar is Almost Empty

ORIT's fiscal year ended June 30, 2017, broke a streak of rising net income and EPS dating back to 2013. Net income was $49.1 million, down $3.2 million or 6.0% from $52.3 million in 2016. Diluted EPS dropped 10% from $1.21 per share to $1.10 per share. Net interest income increased $4.3 million or 4.3% from $100.3 million in 2016 to $104.6 million in 2017, again with a loan loss provision of zero, but the net interest margin remained under pressure.

ORIT's 2017 shrinking net interest margin is an example of the margin compression afflicting most banks over the past five years. In ORIT's case, the interest rate spread - the difference between the average yield on earning assets and the average rate on interest bearing liabilities - has declined as interest earning assets repriced faster than interest bearing liabilities, declining, for example, 23 bps from 2.89% in 2016 to 2.66% in 2017.

The average yield on interest earning assets was 3.80% in 2017, down 28 bps from 4.08% in 2016. The main culprit has been the yield on ORIT's largest earning asset, its loan portfolio, which fell 35 bps from 4.34% in 2016 to 3.99% in 2017. As the 82% of ORIT's portfolio comprised of floating rate loans reprices and older fixed rate loans and higher spread floating rate loans have matured or refinanced, new loans have entered the portfolio at lower rates and spreads. Oddly, management's very successful efforts at growing the loan portfolio, up a very strong $434.7 million or 13.9% from $3.1 billion to $3.6 billion year over year, have until recently tended to exacerbate the problem. Management did comment on a possible end to this trend in the 2017 10-K:

While there has been an extended period of downward pressure on loan yields, recent results show the trend to be ebbing. This is occurring primarily because the yield on new loan originations has approximated the yield on the existing loan portfolio.

As usual for ORIT, the biggest increase was in commercial residential real estate (multifamily) loans which increased $348.4 million or 21.9% from $1.6 billion in 2016 to $1.9 billion in 2017. Below is a typical property financed by ORIT, the 106-unit Lakeview multifamily complex in Leonia, NJ.

The loan portfolio is virtually 100.0% real estate loans on properties either within the branch network geography for residential loans or including New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New York, New York City, Long Island, and Delaware for commercial real estate loans. Credit quality is excellent; hence the rationale for the nonexistent loan loss provision. However, ORIT will most likely have to start booking an actual loan loss provision for its fiscal 2020 year beginning June 30, 2019. FASB has adopted a new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Loss requiring lenders to periodically estimate lifetime expected credit losses on loans and recognize the expected credit losses as allowances for loan losses.

A caveat regarding ORIT's loan portfolio is that any real estate downturn will have an impact on credit quality as the bank is undiversified by loan type.

On the liability side of the balance sheet, the average rate on interest bearing liabilities fell 5 bps from 1.19% in 2016 to 1.14% in 2017, largely due to a 38 bps decline in the cost of borrowings. The rate on deposits, the largest component of interest bearing liabilities, has approached the zero bound for years, i.e., there's no way to reduce rates much farther toward zero in a competitive deposit market. Overall, deposit rates actually increased 11 bps from 0.84% in 2016 to 0.95% in 2017. Using the most recent FDIC data (which may differ from GAAP) to compare to a bank Peer Group, we can see ORIT's increasing dependence on more expensive non-core deposits to fuel loan growth.

ORIT's 26 branches are vying for primary customer deposit relationships in a very competitive northern New Jersey market. The bank does not have much of a cohesive deposit franchise; deposit market shares by county as of June 30, 2017, were Bergen (4.75%), Passaic (0.80%), Hudson (0.49%), and Essex (0.22%). The bank's branches average an efficient $114.9 million in deposits, but as of December 31, 2017, base core deposits; deposits that are "sticky" and indicative of primary customer relationships, were only 61.10% of total deposits compared to the Peer Group's 79.72%. A key factor is that ORIT lags its Peer Group in noninterest bearing deposits, e.g., noninterest bearing checking accounts, as these comprised only 7.2% of deposits compared to 28.1% for the Peer Group. On a GAAP basis, ORIT reported a healthy $777.9 million checking accounts, but about 79% of these were interest bearing.

Brokered deposits were up sharply at $119.8 million or 31.7% from $378.2 million as of December 31, 2016 to $498.0 million as of December 31, 2017. As of December 31, 2017, these "hot money" deposits accounted for 16.7% of deposits compared to only 7.2% for the Peer Group.

As we've discussed, the cookie jar of gains on the sale of real estate investments was dredged for a few last morsels in 2017, a pre-tax gain of $20.8 million. Noninterest income declined $27.4 million or 61.9% from its restructuring high point of $44.2 million in 2016 to $16.8 million in 2017. The real estate-related gain was partially offset by a $7.7 million loss on the termination of derivatives contracts.

Noninterest expense declined $17.8 million or 27.9%, somewhat mitigating the decline in noninterest income as FHLB prepayment penalties declined $12.8 million or 71.3% from $18.0 million to $5.2 million. Run rate noninterest expense has never really been an issue for ORIT. Even with somewhat bloated 2017 expenses the bank's efficiency ratio was 37.8%, a ratio other bank CFOs would kill to achieve. The bank's 1.16% ratio of noninterest expense to average assets is at the level of old savings and loans, not commercial banks. ORIT does not have the expenses - or revenues - associated with the ancillary businesses typical of a modern bank.

Now, we begin to zero in on why the stock is trading at $15.25 per share and an indicated 6.6% dividend. Net income in fiscal 2017 was $49.1 million, but according to the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows in the 2017 10-K, cash paid out for dividends in fiscal 2017 was $51.9 million. That's a 105.5% payout ratio, but is the risk actually that of a 63.6% payout ratio?

On the Mend at Last?

Normally, a company's board of directors increases the dividend when the company reports obviously better results. That's why the following announcement in Oritani's January 29, 2018, Press Release was puzzling.

I am pleased to report that the Board's confidence in our earnings stream has resulted in a decision to increase our dividend rate by over 40%," said Kevin J. Lynch, the Company's Chairman, President and CEO. "We believe the impact of tax legislation will enhance our robust income and accordingly voted to increase our regular dividend."

Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2018, however, was down $6.0 million or 27.4% from $22.0 million in the comparable period to $16.0 million. Diluted EPS was down from $.50 per share to $.35 per share. Dividends per share were $.80, down $.05 from $.85 in first half of fiscal 2017. Total dividends include a special dividend of $.45 per share for the six months ended December 31, 2017, and a $.50 per share special dividend for the prior period. Dividends paid during the first six months of fiscal 2018 totaled $35.2 million, a 220.2% payout ratio, compared to $36.6 million, a 166.5% payout ratio for the prior period.

Dividends, however, after the quarter ended December 31, 2017, were set to increase 40% to $0.25 per quarter.

With $37.1 million in pre-tax income, ORIT management might have expected a "good comp" against the prior period, but the $10.2 million one-time revaluation of a deferred tax asset required by GAAP in accordance with the new, lower tax rate mandated by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 almost doubled income tax expense. On the plus side, the bank expects to be subject to a blended federal statutory tax rate of 28%, down from 35% in 2017, for 2018 due to the June 30 fiscal year end. If we add back the $10.2 million one-time hit for revaluation of the deferred tax asset to YTD Q2 2018 pre-tax income and apply the blended 28% tax rate, our new adjusted net income is $26.7 million, equivalent to $0.59 per share. With the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio is 134.9%, but without the special dividend, the payout ratio is a reasonable 59%.

Looking to the back half of 2018, if we annualize YTD Q2 2018's adjusted net income, we have an estimate of $53.4 million or $1.19 per share for fiscal 2018. Dividends, however, including the special $0.45 dividend, will be $1.30 per share ($0.80 paid plus $0.50 for the remaining two quarters) for a payout ratio of 109.6%. Ignoring the special dividend, the payout ratio will be approximately 71.6%. Both dividends and EPS may be impacted if the bank can allocate capital to the stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2017, the bank had the option to purchase 1,888,851 of its own shares equal to about 4.0% of shares outstanding.

If we take a moment to consider ORIT's dividends and payout ratios of the recent past, we can begin to see the logic.

Management and the board have been willing to stretch to pay special dividends, but always kept the payout ratio associated with the bank's regular dividends at a fairly conservative level. In addition, the bank's capital position has never been compromised by the payment of dividends. Though drifting downward during the restructuring years, ORIT's 14.60% Tier 1 and 15.42% Total Capital ratios earn the FDIC's "well-capitalized" gold star.

Management and the board were sanguine about the future since pre-tax income was up $4.5 million or 13.7% over the comparable period in fiscal 2017. The income statement comparison below provides the details.

Gradually rising rates (so much for interest rate sensitivity analysis) appeared to be finally working their magic on ORIT and its restructured balance sheet. Net interest income increased $3.7 million or 7.2% and the net interest margin appeared to be stabilizing on a sequential basis, up 2 bps to 2.81% from 2.79% over the six months of the new 2018 fiscal year, but down 5 bps from 2.86% as of December 31, 2016.

The interest spread also appeared to be bottoming; up to 2.67% from 2.66% over six months and down 5 bps from 2.72% year over year.

All the yield and rate comparisons were tighter. The average yield on earning assets was up sequentially and year over year; 7 bps to 3.87% from 3.80% over six months and 3 bps from 3.84% year over year. Loan growth stalled; total loans increased just $57.6 million or 1.6% from $3.5 billion at June 30, 2017 to $3.6 billion at December 31, 2017, with $49.8 million or 86.6% of the growth in the commercial residential category.

The average rate on interest bearing liabilities increased 6 bps from 1.14% to 1.20% over six months and up 8 bps from 1.12% year over year. Deposits increased $89.1 million or 3.1% from $2.8 billion at June 30, 2017, to $2.9 billion at December 31, 2017, with money market accounts increasing at the fastest rate; adding $71.4 million or 10.1% over the period.

Asset quality continued excellent, but it may be time for management to consider adding to the allowance for loan losses as there has been no loan loss provision for more than 30 months.

Noninterest income fell below its pre-restructuring mean of about 5.5% of total income to $1.5 million or about 2.7% of total income, a decline of $920,000 or 37.7% from $2.4 million in 2016. $576,000 or 62.6% of the decrease resulted from the absence of net income from real estate investments. For the time being, this decline in noninterest income is permanent and our benchmark no longer accurate as per the December 31, 2017 10-Q:

Income from this category decreased to zero for the six months ended December 31, 2017 as the Company has disposed of all such properties.

As of December 31, 2017, there were $52.5 million in mortgage-backed securities available for sale, but the net unrealized gains over historical cost for those securities totaled only about $375,000.

ORIT maintained its usual tight expense control as noninterest expense decreased $1.7 million or 7.8% to $19.7 in fiscal 2018 compared to $21.3 million in fiscal 2017. The efficiency ratio was a superb 34.6%.

In summary, if we think like management and the board, for fiscal 2018, we will probably report an unadjusted net income of about $42.7 million or $0.95 per share with $0.85 per share in regular dividends, an 89.7% payout ratio. Some may criticize our total dividends, a sky-high $1.30 per share equal to a 137.2% payout ratio, but we have turned the corner.

Conclusion

With margin compression apparently easing and the net interest margin stabilizing, ORIT is arguably in an improved position post-restructuring. More than $70.0 million in well-timed gains on the sales of securities and real estate funded loan growth, some MBS purchases, the cost of prepaying expensive borrowings and facilitated a series of risk-reducing interest rate swaps. Remarkably, during this process, from 2014 through the end of Q2 2018, the bank paid out an incredible $176.5 million in dividends.

ORIT, however, faces some challenges in the second half of fiscal 2018. The chief among them is that the bank is fully committed as a spread lender; there's nothing else left. As a spread lender, stalled loan growth spells trouble; but is this a cause or an effect? According to Chairman, President and CEO Kevin Lynch writing in Oritani's January 29, 2018 Press Release:

Only a modest level of the loan growth we envisioned materialized this quarter. The CRE market remains arduous as competition has impacted pricing and deal volume has slowed. We will increase our efforts to get our loan growth back on track and I expect to realize positive results in this regard in the near future.

However, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, may not have been especially happy with strong multifamily loan growth. According to Forbes:

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency singled out multifamily lending this year and last year in its warnings of credit concentrations in banks and growth in commercial real estate lending, which it said has been accompanied by "weaker underwriting standards" and weak management of concentration risk in some banks.

If the bank had been able to grow loans at a much higher rate, it is not certain the funding would have been available without resorting to borrowings. With a loan to deposit ratio of 121.7% and average interest earning assets equal to 113.0% of interest earning liabilities as of December 31, 2017, there was not a lot of excess funding available on the balance sheet. In spite of the success in increasing money market deposits, core deposits have not increased rapidly enough to fund the growth in earning assets. As a result, the bank has relied on CDs and "hot money" brokered deposits.

Finally, the "cookie jar" of gains on the sale of real estate and securities is empty.

ORIT is a decidedly old-fashioned spread-based lending bank, a throwback to the days when savings and loans stalked the earth. If net interest income takes a hit for any reason; a rate shock, credit quality, etc., earnings will fall. The bank is well-managed as evidenced by the excellent timing of the restructuring - and the presence of mind to take action, continuing profitability, strong capital ratios and shareholder-friendly dividends, but with ORIT the dividends are the issue. Can a prospective investor live with a very high payout ratio for fiscal 2018? There is not much room for error. Of particular importance is this tidbit from the 2017 10-K:

The Company's net interest income is particularly vulnerable to a scenario in which market interest rates "flatten." This would occur if short term interest rates were approximately the same rate as long term interest rates. In such a scenario, interest income would likely decrease and interest expense would likely increase.

According to most analysts, that's exactly what's happening so far in 2018. From a recent Bloomberg article:

Morgan Stanley analysts called the flattening curve a "potential warning" and key gauge of concerns about the Fed "getting ahead of itself."

What's the future for ORIT? The bank tried one acquisition a decade ago, Greater Community Bancorp (2007/2008) that fell apart; acquisitions don't seem to be in its DNA. The bank does not seem like an especially valuable target, either. The institution is seemingly fated to trudge on alone as it has for 107 years.

At its current $15.25 price per share, the stock yields a huge 6.6% (on regular dividends alone) at a reasonable 1.28x book and a PE of 15.6. Is it a value or a value trap? I am adding ORIT to my watch list for now and will revisit the financials after Q3 2018. As much as I would like to recommend a well-managed small bank with a great yield, I have to pass and recommend that you do as well.

