Why Wouldn't Microsoft Buy Tableau?

Time and again, we keep coming across speculative discussions regarding Microsoft’s (MSFT) prospective acquisition of Tableau (DATA) across different investing forums. The recurring rationale used to back this argument – whether it’s in research reports, readers’ comments or forum posts -- is that Microsoft stands to benefit greatly by acquiring the gold-standard in the business intelligence market, Tableau. But given how BI tools have progressed over the last year, I believe that Microsoft's acquisition of Tableau would be counterproductive and unnecessary. In fact, there is reason to believe that the Windows-giant would be better off without this buyout. Let's take a closer look.

Competitive Positioning

Let me start by giving credit where it’s due. Tableau has grown at an exceptional rate over the past decade and is currently considered to be the gold-standard for visual analytics. Its sizeable investments geared towards innovation have allowed it to maintain product leadership within the business intelligence sector for many years straight. But with that said, I still believe that Microsoft shouldn’t buyout Tableau.

Anyone closely following the data analytics space would know that Microsoft competes in the business intelligence sector with its Power BI platform. Granted that Microsoft’s BI platform debuted only in mid-2015 and it’s still fairly new to the market. It even lacks certain critical features that would be necessary to dethrone Tableau from its pole position in the visual analytics space. But all that is changing fast.

Fact of the matter is that Microsoft is coming out with new updates for its Power BI platform every month, which continues to bolster its competitiveness at frequent intervals. The state of affairs is such that it comes equipped with certain critical features (like Extract, Transform and Load) that Tableau is yet to implement. Since Seeking Alpha is an investing site, and not a tech forum, I’ll refrain from indulging in product-level comparisons.

But I'd like to direct readers to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report for 2018. The research firm listed Tableau as a product leader yet again this year. Interestingly, Gartner listed Microsoft as the downright leader in the BI space when it comes to completeness of vision within the leaders’ quadrant -- chart attached below.

(Source: Gartner)

Power BI may still have a long way to go before it can become the gold-standard amongst BI tools. But the fact that Microsoft’s Power BI has made its way into Gartner’s leaders’ quadrant, for the third time within 3 years of its launch, is truly worthy of praise in my opinion.

Sure, it would make sense for Microsoft to buyout Tableau if we do a superficial analysis, by only factoring-in the latter's customer base (over 70,000 customer accounts). But by delving deeper into product-level comparisons (as spelled out by Gartner) we can stipulate that Microsoft is well positioned to meaningfully break into the BI space going forward. In fact, if Microsoft continues to strategically improve its Power BI platform at the same pace over the next few years also, we can realistically expect it to actually become a legitimate threat to Tableau’s dominance in the BI solutions space.

This would negate the need for any such acquisition. So, it would perhaps be a better business move for Microsoft to not go after Tableau, and rather use the saved-up cash for the continued development of its own platform.

Competitive Landscape

I also wanted to touch base on the competitive landscape prevalent within the BI solutions industry to add a bit more context to our discussion. The sector is reeling with competition, including Amazon’s Quicksight, Microstrategy, Qlik, TIBCO and Sisense. It’s hard to evaluate the financial health and growth trends of most companies operating in the space, as a lot of them are still privately held. Microsoft, although its public, doesn't reveal any key performance indicators (revenue, customers, R&D budget etc.) for Power BI whatsoever, that would've allowed us to evaluate the uptake of its analytics platform.

But here’s something to think about.

There are more than 20 companies operating in the BI space with a lot of them having a different value proposition, and most of them targeting customers at varying price-points. Not to mention, most of them are using proprietary IP to power their BI tools. So Tableau isn't the only acquisition opportunity out there. In fact, Microsoft can also consider acquiring smaller BI firms (like Microstrategy?) at a much lower price, that have critically important pieces of IP, which Microsoft plans to develop down the line anyway. This would save time, capital, man power and would allow Microsoft to better execute on its product strategy over time.

I suppose this is another reason why Microsoft shouldn’t consider acquiring Tableau.

Besides that, Zion Market Research forecasts that the business intelligence market is expected to grow internationally at a healthy pace over the next several years -- chart attached below for your reference. This means there would be plenty of growth opportunities for most BI solutions providers -- including Tableau and Power BI -- as long as there is product differentiation and varying value propositions.

(Source: Zion Research)

This essentially suggests that Microsoft doesn't necessarily have to acquire Tableau in order to keep growing in the BI space. Continued development of its Power BI platform could yield similar, or maybe even better returns depending on the extent of its development, value proposition and market conditions of course.

Evaluating the acquisition cost

Besides that, we also need to evaluate the cost of acquisition when discussing any potential M&A activity. I’d like to point to readers that Tableau isn’t exactly trading at discounted valuations. It’s sporting an enterprise value of approximately $5.5 billion and trading at a pricey multiple of 7-times its trailing twelve month sales (arriving at a market cap of $6.5 billion).

Let’s assume Tableau shareholders agree with the acquisition price being at least 10% higher than the current market value of their shares, that is at a collective buyout price of at least $7.2 billion. Now, is that a lot of money or is it a bargain? I’ve added a chart below to put this prospective acquisition price into context – it highlights Tableau’s cumulative R&D spend over the years.

(Compiled by author, using data from MarketXLS)

Tableau has spent a total of approximately $1 billion in R&D over the past 6 years. This is vastly lower than the $7 billion-plus acquisition price discussed above. Yes, Tableau had a head start so it was able to develop a leading product with minimal R&D spend. However, Microsoft has deep pockets to fund aggressive R&D budgets.

Going by Tableau’s historical spending trends, I estimate that it will spend anywhere around $650 million to $750 million on R&D over the next 2 years. Rather than spending $7 billion-plus on acquiring Tableau, Microsoft can alternatively make sure that its Power BI-related R&D spend is meaningfully higher than Tableau's over the next 2 to 3 years, somewhere around $2-$2.5 billion.

After all, Microsoft’s Power BI is a fully functioning platform and comes packed with a ton of features already. It only needs improving over time, be it in terms of scalability, feature list, integration with other platforms (like MacOS?). All that can be done by deploying more programmers, more think tank, investing in top of the line hardware and reducing the budgetary limitations for key personnel directly involved with the development of Power BI.

The point that I'm trying to make here is that Microsoft doesn't have to necessarily acquire Tableau at a $7 billion-plus figure to dominate the BI solutions industry. Rather, the Windows-giant can instil similar, or maybe even better levels of functionality in Power BI, if it allocates a healthy R&D budget of $2-$2.5 billion for the development of Power BI over the next 2 years.

The Takeaway

Just to be clear, I’m not trying to predict whether Microsoft will acquire Tableau or not down the line. This article is meant to hypothesise that it would be better, and perhaps a more efficient use of capital if Microsoft doesn’t acquire Tableau and rather spends the cash on:

Acquiring smaller BI firms with unique pieces of IP, to ultimately integrate it with Excel and/or Power Bi, or; To aggressively spend towards the continued development of Power BI over the next two-three years.

Tableau may be the gold standard in business intelligence for now, but it lacks Microsoft’s deep pockets to maintain elevated R&D budgets for a sustained period of time.

If the Windows-maker wanted to dominate the BI space by way of acquisition, it should have bought out Tableau in 2014 before actually committing time and resources to its Power BI platform. But now that its Power BI platform has started to receive critical acclaim, I don’t think it would be a good business move on Microsoft’s part to throw in the towel and acquire Tableau this late in the game. Otherwise it would be akin to Microsoft conceding defeat, at a time when it's product is starting to gain traction in the tech community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.