Another Healthcare Company That Bites The Dust

Over the past 18 months, it has been hell on earth for most healthcare distribution companies. Lower prices for generic products, along with a consolidation movement, puts lots of pressure on an already razor-thin margin business model. Owens & Minor (OMI) is taking a serious beating and has lost more than 50% of its value. Optimists will see a juicy yield (6%+). I see dead money. Stay with me, for a moment, while I tell you how much OMI isn’t out of the hospital, yet.

Understanding the Business

OMI is a healthcare company involved in the transportation/distribution of healthcare products, along with data management and analytics. The company is active on U.S. soil and doesn’t show much international exposure:

The company divides its business into two segments, global solutions and global products. However, we are really talking about one business, with global solutions representing 86% of 2017 revenue, and one market (U.S.). OMI is pretty much the middleman between large medical suppliers such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), and customers such as hospitals and group purchasing organizations (GPO). The problem OMI is facing, lately, is that the middleman is being seriously squeezed.

An Eye on the Latest Quarter

On February 14th, OMI reported its Q4 2017:

Non-GAAP EPS of $35, down by 33%, missed estimates by $0.01.

Revenue of $2.39B, up by 0.8%, beat estimates by $30M.

Dividend of $0.2575/share, no increase.

What the CEO Said

“2017 was a very challenging year for Owens & Minor. In order to deal with these challenges in 2018, we are taking aggressive steps to accelerate the transformation of our business toward a new future. We are reducing certain expenses while improving operational efficiency. We are pleased with the contributions from our Byram Healthcare team, and we are all working intently to close the Halyard Health S&IP transaction.”

What I Say

The medical wholesaling industry is being hit – right, left and center. OMI faces multiple challenges, such as increased competition, pricing compression and cost overruns. Let’s hope the acquisition of Halyard Health’s S&IP will be as profitable as OMI management expects.

Growth Vectors

If we look at the U.S. demographic, we will quickly conclude that healthcare spending will increase in the next decade. OMI has strong relationships with major suppliers and benefit from a strong distribution network. This will help the company to show better numbers.

In the hope of a better diversification, OMI is going through a few acquisitions such as Byram Healthcare, a distributor of direct-to-patient medical supplies and surgical and infection prevention business of Halyard Health (HYH). Management expects those acquisitions will help OMI expand its margins and boost its revenues.

Finally, Owens & Minor could possibly expand its margins by promoting its private-label MediChoice brand.

Dividend Growth Perspective

OMI just went through a strong dividend growth period a few years ago before slowing down since 2014. OMI it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

As you can see, OMI has always paid a dividend yield between 2% and 3%. The recent stock price drop (and NOT the dividend increase) pushed the yield over 6%. Is the dividend safe?

While OMI’s dividend is not dead yet, let’s just say I’ve seen better payout ratios graphs. As long as earnings don’t show some serious growth, expect a low single-digit dividend growth for the upcoming years. You will not do the dividend dance too often with this one.

Potential Downsides

OMI is facing strong competition on its playground. Company like Cardinal Health (CAH) has aggressively increase its presence through acquisitions and counts on solid cash flow generation abilities coming from drug distribution segment.

Second, OMI’s current lack of diversification will definitely play against its financial results. Keep in mind that about 25% of its revenue are provided through 2 suppliers (JNJ and Covidient). This gives those providers lots of weight on the negotiation table.

Speaking of which, group purchasing organizations (GPO’s) also have lots of price negotiating power. As they buy in bulk, the lost of a single GPO could hurt seriously OMI.

Valuation

Over the past couple of years, OMI PE ratio has dropped as investors don’t see much growth potential in the upcoming years. This company use to trade at a PE over 20 and now shows a small 13 multiple.

While the valuation may seems attractive, the “real value” looks like a donkey:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.04 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 1.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 3.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $18.40 $15.86 $13.95 10% Premium $16.87 $14.54 $12.79 Intrinsic Value $15.33 $13.22 $11.63 10% Discount $13.80 $11.90 $10.46 20% Discount $12.27 $10.57 $9.30

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

According to my dividend discount model calculations, the stock could lose another $3 before reaching its fair value. This tell me that the company is not out of the hospital. In fact, it is lying on its bed without much action.

Final Thought

It’s always tempting to pick shares of a large company offering a 6%+ yield, I get that. However, I think you should stop focusing on OMI dividend history and yield and get back down to earth; this is dead money. This stock is just not healthy for your portfolio (ah!).

Disclosure: I do hold OMI in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.