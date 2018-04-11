BioSci Rounds Report: Strong Data Catapulted Spectrum While Intercept Is Poised For Growth

A partner ideally is capable of working alone, you can be a dominant partner, subordinate partner, or an always collaborative equal partner. I’ve done all three. People couldn’t believe that I suddenly made myself a subordinate partner to Warren. But there are people that it’s okay to be subordinate partner to. I didn’t have the kind of ego that prevented it. There are always people who will be better at something than you are. You have to learn to be a follower before you become a leader. People should learn to play all roles. You can divide up in different ways with different people. - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 10, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Spectrum Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:SPPI), an oncology-focused bioscience that is brewing a robust pipeline as shown in figure 1 below. Today, the shares rallied over 42.13% to close the trading session at $20.78. The momentum was due to data reporting on the phase 2 trial study of poziotinib - in patients afflicted by non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) with the EGFR Exon 20 mutation. According to Dr. John Heymach, Chair and Prof. of MD Anderson Cancer Center,

I am pleased to observe the preliminary confirmed objective response rate (“ORR”) and potential progression-free survival (“PFS”) benefit in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant NSCLC patients. In the first 11 patients, the confirmed ORR was 64%. This is very exciting because we were initially hoping to get response rates between 20% to 30%. I am encouraged to see that in these 11 patients, the median PFS has not been reached after a median follow up of 6.5 months. In addition, the two most common adverse events observed in the study to date are skin rash and diarrhea, which are known EGFR inhibitor-related toxicities. We are looking forward to presenting comprehensive data from this study at a major medical meeting later this year.

In the prior research, we stated that as a novel oral quinazoline-based tyrosine kinase irreversible inhibitor of HER1, 2, 4, and HER receptor mutations, poziotinib has the stellar design: this positioned the drug to be a highly efficacious and safe anti-cancer medicine. Interestingly, cancers are highly adept at evading immune attacks by changing their cellular targets, thus causing patients to experience therapeutic failure and cancer relapse. By suppressing multiple cancer targets simultaneously (like cabozantinib, a molecule developed by Exelixis(NASDAQ:EXEL), poziotinib reduces the time needed for cancer cells to evolve, thereby ensuring tumor elimination. With the recent clinical development, we increased the chances of poziotinib success from 70% to 75%.

Figure 1: Spectrum’s therapeutic pipeline (Source: Spectrum)

Pertaining to the broader bioscience market, the analytics revealed the similar robust trading. That said, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $2.83 at $105.70 (for +2.75% profits). Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $3.47 higher at $88.58 (for +4.08% gains). Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Figure 4: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As shown in table 1, three interesting transactions made our list for the day came from Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ICPT), a firm focusing on the innovation and development of semi-synthetic bile acid to treat serious liver diseases.

On April 09, 2018, there was a flurry of insider purchases that tallied over $51M. In the prior Rounds Report, we elucidated that these shares purchases are part of the $250M equity financing that the company recently executed. Director (Michael Gottesdiener) bought 1.1K shares for $74,944 and upped his ownership to 5.0K counts. The President and CEO (Mark Pruzanski) accumulated 7.8K shares for $499K to raise his stakes to 576K. The 10% owner Francesco Micheli also acquired 390.6K shares for $25M, which raised his total ownership to 6.8M shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

The recent insider acquisitions signify their strong belief in the promising prospects and robust results for the lead molecule obeticholic acid (“OCA”) - to be presented at the upcoming 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Liver (“EASL”) in Paris, France, from April 11-15, 2018. We expect stellar outcomes based on our prior research. And, the recent insiders’ accumulation strengthened our stance on the company.

Bioscience Catalysts

On April 10, 2019, the FDA announced the approval of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)’s first light adaptive contact lenses. Glasses that can adjust the amount of UV filtering (depending on the external environment) have been around for quite a while; however, the lense technology approval is the first of its kind. Utilizing for up to 2-week, the Acuvue Oasys contact lenses correct nearsighted (myopia) and farsighted (hyperopia) vision. Based on the statistics from the National Institute of Health (“NIH”), there are as much as 42% Americans (age 12 to 54) who suffer from myopia while there are 10% with hyperopia.

With 40M Americans wearing contact lenses, the said catalyst can deliver meaningful revenues for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prior to investing in the company, investors should ask whether the potential revenue is enough to warrant your purchase in the giant corporation. Be that as it may, more revenues mean positive development indeed.

Final Remarks

The overall market is continuing its strong rally subsequent to Trade War concerns. Following the similar course, the bioscience sector made big waves for the day. In specific, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals bull charged ahead due to the strong phase 2 data for pozitiotinib. Furthermore, Intercept's heavy insider purchases signaled their strong conviction in the strong data that they will present tomorrow EASL. Last but not least, the approval of the light-adaptable contact lenses added further value to the investing thesis on Johnson & Johnson.

