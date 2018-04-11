Whitestone REIT: Red Light, Green Light, Or Sit Tight (Yellow)?

Given the substantial value that WSR could unlock, it seems that the company could generate cheap capital by tapping into the Net Lease piggy-bank.

WSR has not increased its dividend since going public (maintains $1.14 per year dividend payout).

It’s been almost a year since I provided readers with an update on Whitestone REIT (WSR), and a more recent downgrade from a BUY to a HOLD. It seems that I am not the only analyst that has hit the brakes with this small-cap shopping center REIT. Here is what I few of my peers had to say,

Beyond Saving said, “Those looking for a long term buy and hold stock should look elsewhere. WSR is being used as a cash cow and there is not going to be any long-term price growth. Any growth is going straight to the pockets of management, not the shareholders. Colorado Wealth Management said, “There are many better options in the sector that continually raise the dividend and have ample coverage.” Achilles Research said, “An investment in WSR is only suitable for investors with a very high-risk tolerance.”

While I respect the work of these writers, I will take a closer look at the fundamentals to determine whether I side with them, or whether to upgrade shares. Notably, I have already downgraded WSR to a HOLD, and there is also the option for a downgrade to a SELL.

After reading this article, you will know where I stand, with regard to Whitestone REIT: Red Light, Green Light, Or Just Sit Tight?

A Closer Examination of Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT was founded in 1998 and began trading as a public company on August 25, 2010. Its portfolio today consists of 72 Community Centers with approximately 6.6 million square feet of gross leasable area, located in six of the top markets: Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix. Headquartered in Houston, Texas. (27 properties in Phoenix and 44 in Texas).

WSR has been able to grow by maintaining exposure in select markets like San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Phoenix. As you can see below, WSR has the most exposure in Phoenix (42%), Houston (30%), San Antonio/Austin (14%), and Dallas (13%).

All of these markets are strong - WSR's higher household income leads to greater discretionary spending. WSR has the second-highest median household income (3-mile average) average (of the shopping center peers):

WSR’s higher income focus is a key differentiator, and as the chart illustrates below, the Texas and Arizona markets are expected to generate strong population growth:

One of my biggest concerns with WSR is that the company lacks geographic diversification and that is a risk that investors must consider. However, the company said that it is considering expansion into these markets: Florida Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Colorado.

A Unique Player in the Shopping Center Sector

Although buying value-add shopping centers is somewhat of a niche investment strategy, WSR's model is scalable and produces above-average returns.

WSR is considered a more tactical re-developer in that the company seeks to acquire "broken" centers and then "bring them back to life" by leasing up space. As you can see below, WSR focuses on community centers and neighborhood centers (see definitions in the chart below):

As you can see below, WSR has modest (1%) exposure to power centers:

Power Center: a power center is an unenclosed shopping center with a typical range of 250,000 square feet to 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area that usually contains three or more big box retailers and various smaller retailers (usually located in strip plazas) with a common parking area shared among the retailers. It is likely to have more money spent on features and architecture than a traditional big box shopping center.

WSR has a diverse portfolio (1,649 tenants) that includes grocery, dining, services, beauty & health, education, and specialty retail. Around 85% of the company's tenants are service based and resistant to e-commerce. Also, WSR has only two tenants with more than 1% ABR (annual base rent):

Grocery tenants represents 12% of WSR’s portfolio and Safeway, Kroger, and Whole Foods are some of the largest tenants. While there is no argument that WSR has a diversified portfolio, the lack of grocery concentration is obvious.

But WSR's diverse tenant base is concentrated in a variety of categories, so the tenants tend to occupy smaller spaces (less than 3,000 square feet), whereby the small tenants pay a 48% premium over the large tenants. The obvious advantage is that the more diverse portfolio minimizes downside risk with no single tenant concentration.

WSR has continued to be very active in the acquisition side of the business, maintaining a strong pipeline of opportunities sourced through relationships in targeted markets.

in 2017 WSR completed acquisitions of $205 million and made over $17 million of capital improvements to the portfolio of properties. The company grew operating portfolio occupancy by 80 basis points, achieving 90.5% occupancy at year-end.

WSR grew revenues by 21% to over $125 million and increased NOI by 19% to $84 million. The company produced FFO core growth of 20% to $47 million, and distributed over $40 million of dividends to shareholders in 2017.

WSR’s Q4-17 and full-year same property NOI growth was slower than the previous period, and the company expects that the investments made in 2017, which negatively impacted same-store NOI, will result in stronger NOI growth in 2018 and beyond.

The Balance Sheet

At the end of Q4-17 WSR had total real estate assets on a gross book basis of $1.1 billion, an increase of 25% (or $229 million). The assets have annual in-place net operating income of approximately $90 million or an unlevered cash on cash return on investment of approximately 8%.

The capital structure is simple with just one class of stock, operating partnership units and a combination of property and corporate level debt. The underlying debt structure comprises a mix of secured and unsecured debt and well laddered maturities.

At the end of Q4-17 WSR had approximately 2/3 of fixed debt with a weighted average interest rate of 3.9% and a weighted average remaining term of 5.3 years.

WSR had $68 million of availability under its credit facility at the end of the quarter and the availability of a $200 million expansion feature. WSR expects to improve its debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 6x to 7x. It maintains a largely unsecured debt structure with 49 unencumbered properties out of 59 wholly owned properties and an undepreciated cost basis of $736 million.

During Q4-17 WSR issued 757,000 shares under its aftermarket offering program at a weighted average price of $14.54 per share. Several other analysts have cited concerns over equity funding practices,

Beyond Saving said, “James Mastandrea certainly has not been shy about selling all of the shares he has been awarded. He supplemented his salary with over $2.3 million in share sales last year.” Colorado Wealth Management said, “Printing more shares is an excellent idea for an equity REIT. If it doesn’t do much to benefit the shareholders, it still benefits management.”

Let’s Dig Deeper

As I stated in a previous article, WSR could sell off its portfolio of Net Lease properties, “it has around 140 freestanding properties that are worth more (than a 7% cap rate)…the market is not valuing the company for its development acumen and the 140 +/- free-standing net lease properties.”

Given the substantial value that WSR could unlock, it seems that the company could generate cheap capital by tapping into the Net Lease piggybank.

WSR has guided funds from operations core guidance for 2018 in the range of $1.19 to $1.24 per share; this guidance reflects the following assumptions: Same-store growth of 2.5% to 3.7% in the wholly owned portfolio, 2% to 3.5% in the total portfolio. This same-store growth is accretive $0.03 to $0.06 per share to 2018 guidance.

WSR’s guidance reflects compensation structure changes, resulting in an overall lowering of compensation with a shift from stock compensation to performance-based cash compensation. This change is accretive by $0.01 to $0.03 per share to NAREIT FFO and dilutive $0.04 to $0.06 to FFO core per share.

However, WSR’s Adjusted Funds from Operations (or AFFO) doesn’t look that promising, as illustrated below:

Keep in mind, this data is sourced from FAST Graphs that includes estimates for just 3 analysts. To be clear, these are just estimates, but I am relying on all data sources, and I consider this information valuable. Now let’s examine the AFFO Payout Ratio:

As you can see, WSR has not increased its dividend since going public (maintains $1.14 per year dividend payout) and the estimated AFFO per share is $.97, representing a 118% Payout Ratio. In other words, WSR cannot cover the dividend from its free cash flow…

To put it bluntly, WSR’s 11.1% dividend yield is a SUCKER YIELD….

Regardless of the “cheapness” I cannot recommend WSR until I see improvement in the stability of the dividend. I recognize that management is working hard to improve the transparency (adding new board members, hiring 3rd party to address compensation, etc..), but the dividend is not safe.

In summary, I am downgrading WSR from a HOLD to a SELL.

