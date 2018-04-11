Wayfair: E-Commerce And A Widening Moat

E-commerce is a generational, secular growth trend that is changing the way people shop and buy things. It is a trend that is increasingly tying in with artificial intelligence and 'deep learning' from big data, and it is forcing the established retailers to adapt while offering new opportunities to nimble newcomers. It is an exciting time.

The way we shop for home furnishings is also changing along with the rest of retail, and it is not a market that could be naturally dominated by the usual e-commerce names like E-Bay (NASDAQ:EBAY) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Furniture shoppers require a good deal of visualization that requires extra interface. In addition, furniture shoppers demand a much greater level of customization than, say, consumer packaged goods or electronics shoppers.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has stepped in and built what I believe to be a strong e-commerce platform for home furnishings. Wayfair has been around since the middle of last decade, but it has really caught on over just the last few years. Revenue is growing at an impressive rate, although the company is yet to be profitable. Nevertheless, I believe that Wayfair is doing the necessary groundwork and is paving the way to be the go-to name in a rapidly growing market. This article takes a closer look at Wayfair, its growth prospects and how it might one day achieve profitability.

Shares of Wayfair have just about doubled since January of last year, but the market cap is still only $6 billion, and I believe there is potential for Wayfair to be a lot bigger, especially when one considers the company's revenue growth trajectory. As of last year, online penetration for home goods was only 9% in the US, compared with 35% for consumer electronics and 20% for apparel.

Here we can see that sales have grown by over 40% compounded, and that trend does not appear to be abating, as sales in 2017 grew another 40% last year despite a much higher base. This is very encouraging, as it shows that this trend does not look to decelerate anytime soon.

As it turns out, when customers' experience in online shopping is good, they tend to return to the same place.

Wayfair has experienced a growing number of repeat orders. Orders from repeat customers have become a more and more predominant part of Wayfair's business, a sign that customers are happy with Wayfair's online furniture buying experience. It's not too hard to see why, either. Wayfair has worked on developing proprietary software and artificial intelligence to increase customer satisfaction.

For example, customers can simply take a picture of the furniture they see, and Wayfair's app will utilize AI and 'deep learning' to find it on Wayfair. The company has a visuals-rich app which includes 3D images and augmented reality models. This customer experience will be increasingly difficult for the big e-commerce competitors or retail furniture outlets to replicate, particularly as time goes on and brand loyalty to Wayfair increases. This widening moat is something investors should pay due attention to.

Scale increases profitability

A big reason why Wayfair is not profitable yet is because of the high costs of distribution inherent not only with e-commerce, but also with the bulky, heavy furniture items that it ships. Wayfair is currently investing heavily in its own private distribution network, as a means to both simplify the structure and shorten delivery times.

In 2017, adjusted EBITDA margins were negative 1.4%. Management's long-term target is 8% to 10% EBITDA margins, and much of this will be achieved by scale and building an optimized delivery network, but also through growing business and adding repeat customers. This target is a "long-term" target, and there is no set date for profitability. Investors should not expect margins like this anytime soon, certainly not within the next twelve to eighteen months.

Typically, one should want to invest in profitable companies, but Wayfair has a lot going for it. As we've seen, the company is building a formidable distribution network and has a proprietary system, and is building a reliable customer-centric brand name that will represent a wide moat to penetrate. Between now and 2025, online furniture sales are expected to triple in the US, and there's little doubt that it will continue to grow for years to come as millennials and 'Gen Z' become the dominant consumers. Wayfair's sales are growing at a 40% annual clip, and this company, profitable right now or not, has a bright future.

Since reaching a high in February, shares have pulled back a whole 29%. This is a stock that should be bought on weakness, and this certainly qualifies. I recommend buying right here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.