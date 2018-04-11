IYH: Buy The Holdings, Not The Fund

According to a 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the US spent over $10,000 per person on healthcare in 2016. On a national level, this represents almost a fifth of US GDP. Given the huge share of the US economy devoted to healthcare, as well as the continual price rises within the sector, investors might be tempted to gain focused exposure to this part of the US economy.

One vehicle for accomplishing this goal is the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH). This fund came into being in the year 2000 and since then it has accumulated about $1.75 billion in assets under management. It has also managed perform very well in comparison with the broader market. The fund charges a relatively high 0.42% expense ratio and, probably as a result of this, pays a relatively modest 1.33% distribution yield.



IYH Fund Statistics Net Assets $1.75 Billion Expense Ratio 0.42% # Holdings 119 TTM Yield 1.15% Index Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index

Looking at the subsector allocations of this fund, I am reasonably happy with what I see. Pharmaceutical companies make up the lion's share of the portfolio, and pharmaceutical distribution companies -- such as Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen -- take up a relatively small part of the portfolio. Given Amazon's recent moves into healthcare, I prefer to concentrate my healthcare investments on companies that are making actual products, rather than those that are simply intermediaries within the health care system.

Unfortunately, IYH squanders its favorable sector positioning by following an index that forces the fund to place most of its AUM into its top holdings. The result is the distribution of holdings below. One company -- Johnson and Johnson -- accounts for over 10 percent of the entire portfolio!



While concentrated portfolios do have their place in investing, an ETF with its portfolio as skewed towards its top holdings as IYH will have its returns determined largely by the returns of the securities to which it is disproportionately weighted. As such, the inclusion of the 'long tail' of smaller companies --for example, the 0.03% allocation to Owens & Minor (OMI) -- becomes almost superfluous. The fact that the fund is charging almost half a percentage points per year in management fees only adds insult to injury.

Let's take a look at what a motivated investor could achieve on their own, simply by picking quality names from IYH's publicly disclosed portfolio holdings. My "DIY" portfolio, listed below, draws from the top 10 holdings of IYH.

Name IYH Weight DIY Weight Dividend Yield Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

10.60% 20% 2.59% UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

6.70% 20% 1.35% Medtronic (MDT)

3.27% 20% 2.35% Pfizer (PFE)

6.43% 20% 3.84% Amgen (AMGN)

3.48% 20% 3.11%

The resulting blended yield of this "DIY" portfolio is about 2.6% -- twice what IYH delivered to investors last year. If you are an income investor looking for exposure to healthcare, devising a similar "DIY" healthcare portfolio might be a beneficial exercise.

Another alternative option would be to find an ETF that offers investors exposure to healthcare but does not over-allocate companies like Johnson & Johnson. The ETF of choice, in that case, would be the Guggenheim S&P500 Equal Weight Healthcare ETF (RYH). This ETF spreads its portfolio out much more equally around the healthcare center, resulting in a lower distribution yield (less than 0.5%) as well as the greater emphasis upon healthcare equipment component at the expense of pharmaceuticals. The long-term value of a balanced-portfolio ETF strategy can be seen by the long-term outperformance of RYH relative to the highly unbalanced IYH.

Closing Thoughts



Although IYH has booked an impressive performance record over the course of its existence, I do not think it is an ideal vehicle for investors to gain exposure to the US healthcare sector. The extremely high weightings of the fund's largest holdings mean that holders of the funds are paying a relatively high 0.42% management fee in order to receive relatively little diversification value. I believe that most investors can construct a portfolio of 4-10 quality healthcare stocks that will meet their investing needs just as well as IYH while allowing them to forgo the payment of management fees. If such investors want to duplicate IYH's relatively small exposure to higher-risk/reward biotech stocks, they can do so cheaply via a low- or no- cost brokerage such as Robinhood. If this task is too daunting for the prospective healthcare investor, then the Guggenheim S&P500 Equal Weight Healthcare ETF (RYH) is worth a look. Unlike IYH, its portfolio weightings are not skewed towards its top 10 holdings, allowing investors to obtain the balanced exposure to the healthcare sector that IYH, unfortunately, lacks.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

