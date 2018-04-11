Link Motion's (LKM) Management on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Link Motion Inc. (NYSE:LKM) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2018 8:00 PM ET

Matthew Mathison

Thank you, Edwin. Good evening, everyone. And good morning to those of you in Asia. We welcome you to Link Motion's 2017 fiscal year-end earnings conference call.

With me tonight on this call is our chairman, Dr. Vincent Shi; our CEO, Zemin Xu; President, Justin Chen; and our CFO, Roland Wu.

We're also offering investors a webcast of today's conference call which can be found on the Investor Relations portion of our website ir.lkmotion.com.

After our prepared remarks, we will be holding a question-and-answer session.

2017 was definitely a transformational year for Link Motion as we divested some legacy businesses that now enable our company to capitalize on the massive smart car opportunity that we believe is in the early stages of its growth cycle.

Our legacy story, NQ Mobile, was founded for the smartphone revolution. And today, Link Motion is built for the upcoming smart car and ride revolution. Up to this point, we believe the value created from our past, including the completion of the recent transactions, has not yet translated into the public valuation. We have a strong capital position and a clear line of sight to substantial revenue growth in our smart car and smart ride businesses.

We remain committed to growing our car businesses, while also doing what is necessary to fix the current valuation gap we see in the public markets.

We wish to reconfirm to you our commitment to our shareholders and continue forward with our buyback plans and management purchase plans. In addition, we are exploring many other opportunities and ways in which we can fix this situation. We look forward to sharing these with you as they occur.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Vincent Shi, for a brief statement.

Vincent Wenyong Shi

Thank you, Matt. And I wish to thank everyone for joining us today. We're strongly positioned for the future. We have a strong capital position. We have a strong cumulative [ph] experience and unique capabilities to be able to achieve all our original plans. We have key technology and original support to our new smart car and smart ride business.

We are strong. And I believe the following three things will help our shareholders benefit from our strengths directly.

Number one, our financial capital position will be strengthened greatly as we receive the cash from Tongfang currently in note receivable.

Number two, we will deliver on our milestone later of this year and significantly accelerate [ph] the kind of underpromise and overdeliver [indiscernible] company.

Number three, we now have all the equity priorities underway and we are exploring many different ways to fix the current valuations as we adjust the currency factor [ph] needed.

We are grateful for all of your support and patience, the main denominator to enable our shareholders to benefit from our strength going forward.

With that, I will turn the call over to Matt for a more detailed overview for current and future business.

Matthew Mathison

Thank you, Vincent. Now, I wish to focus your attention on our new businesses. Specifically, we are moving swiftly towards the formal and commercial launch of our smart ride business and I wish to provide some updates for you on today's call.

As we've already stated, but I wish to reiterate again for you, there are a couple of main milestones and deliverables related to our smart ride business that we expect you to hold us accountable to this year as we are holding ourselves accountable to.

They are, first, commercially launching by the end of the summer; and second, exiting the year with our smart space services offering available.

In order for us to hit these deliverables and milestones, we've been working on five key success factors that I wish to describe for you today.

First, the business license. Our smart ride strategy is very locally focused. We have identified key local markets that we believe are attractive for our smart ride business and we're in the process of obtaining the necessary regulatory and governmental licenses necessary to operate in these local cities.

We look forward to sharing with you our launch city shortly after our licenses are officially obtained. A lot of marketing, media and investor relations activity associated with the commercial rollout of the business will pick up after the licensing becomes official.

Second, the cars. Our smart ride business is built on the differentiating view that while getting from point A to point B is functionally important and in high demand and helps consumers, the way we separate ourselves from the other means of simply getting from one place to another is creating a smart space for the passengers to use the time they are in the car going from place to place in any way they wish as they desire.

This smart space will be created in specifically and specially designed cars and systems. We will control this and own it. As we roll out, there will be different stages of the actual car and development. There will be different partnerships according to the various rollout plans and there will be differences within the different geographical locations.

We have already announced a partnership with Foton, which is one of the early stage and leading car design and engineering firms focused in the EV space. We have much more to disclose related to the cars and we will certainly be hosting investor and analyst events around these developments. Stay tuned for more on our cars, but it is obviously a key to our operational success within the smart ride business as we must create that space that the passengers can use while getting from point A to point B.

Third, the drivers. This is certainly a very competitive and important factor with the traditional ridesharing car handling companies. Attracting and retaining drivers onto certain applications and platforms is one of the most costly and competitive aspects of those business models.

We believe that we are addressing this area strategically in our own business model as well and will soon be able to disclose more details around the drivers.

Fourth, customer acquisition methods. While there is far more demand for rides than there is supply of rides throughout much of the Chinese markets and, in particular, in the cities that we're targeting, which is a great business backdrop to operate against, we still have to get riders to come order rides from our cars and in our services.

There are two main ways of making this happen. Direct, through our own applications, and with third parties. We've been working on developing our own app and set of applications as well as developing third-party relationships with super apps that will be the two main drivers for acquiring our customers.

With regards to third-party channels, it is an important point to understand that, in China, a lot of rides or orders are actually driven directly from super apps, including some of the more popular apps like mapping, social media and search apps.

We look forward to providing you more information with regards to our partnerships prior to our commercial launch this summer.

In addition, it is important to keep in mind that we are launching in one city and will be a fiercely-focused company in a very local way.

Given that, our customer acquisition, and third-party support will be locally focused and thus very leverageable within that local market and cost-effective. By focusing on local results, we are essentially going to be highly focused, highly concentrated and relevant in those local markets.

Finally, the fifth key success factor for our smart ride business will be in the smart space platform. There are many different components of this, including the hardware or the actual design of the personalized space, what type of screen, sound system, other features that are convenient or relevant to our riders and passengers.

There is the software and applications that our customers have on their phones and apps. There's the software and applications used by the drivers. There is a cloud-based and data in the back end.

And finally, for the customers, there is the services offered and available. Some will be the same Internet services available on phones, but in a more convenient, comfortable manner with a larger screen.

But there is much more than that than just the same services from the phone that will become unique to our platform, to our own smart space services offering. We're spending a lot of time on this as we believe it will become the differentiator and will be anxious to show you some of this as we begin to prepare for our rollout and launch.

We have a lot of fun and creative ideas and plans and we'll be showcasing some of these during our launch activities. Please look for a series of announcements and partnerships associated with these five key operational factors in the coming weeks and months ahead. Obtaining the license will lead the way to allowing us to make much more public and formal announcements.

We are excited to share this with you and we will also be holding other events in the summertime as well.

Now, let me just take a brief moment to provide an update on our smart card business. While the nature of working with car manufacturers and OEMs requires a long sales cycle as well as not being able to share publicly most developments until way after the fact, let me just highlight a few things.

First, we made a public announcement a few months ago about expanding beyond the consumer passenger car end market into the public transportation arena. We disclosed that we had won a pilot program with Qingdao Bus Company.

We are pleased to report that we are now running the commercial pilot program with just under 100 EV buses in market that are now running our carputer system. The program is off to a great start and we would expect to expand to several other cities with other bus companies this year in addition to with Qingdao.

This is an important end market for us and we are excited about our early traction here.

As for the passenger cars progress, we're expecting volume deliveries to begin in China starting in the second half and have some deals outside of China that are progressing along. In addition, as we prepare for our smart ride business, we are also working on integrating our carputer and platform into our own fleet of cars for that business.

We will do our best to keep you updated on this as our OEM and carmaker customers allow, which is typically when the cars are off the assembly lines and being sold into the market. We will share more with you as we can.

With that, I'm going to turn the call now over to Roland, our CFO, for a financial overview.

Roland Wu

Thank you, Matt. Now, let us turn our attention to the financials. I wish to work through some of highlights and provide you with additional details behind the results.

It's important to mention that I will be using figures excluding the FL Mobile and Showself business since those have been deconsolidated, including the adjustment to old comparable periods.

Now, let's start with a discussion of our revenues in 2017.

Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased 73.1% year-over-year to $15.4 million from $17.5 million in the same period in 2016.

Net revenues for the fiscal year 2017 decreased 5% year-over-year to $57.6 million from $60.6 million in 2016. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to the company shifting its focus to its smart car and smart ride segments, which we believe will drive future growth.

Next, let's spend a few minutes discussing our gross margins and walk you through some of the key elements within our cost of sales. Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2016 (sic) [2017] decreased 45.3% year-over-year to $11.4 million from $20.8 million in the same period in 2016.

Cost of revenues for the fiscal year 2017 decreased 12.1% year-over-year to $56.6 million from $64.4 million in the same period in 2016. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the lower hardware sales with the legacy enterprise business and customer acquisition costs within the consumer service segment.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2016 (sic) [2017] decreased to $2 million from a gross loss of $3.4 million in the same period in 2016. Gross margin was 15.2% in the fourth quarter of 2016 (sic) [2017] compared with negative 19.2% in the same period in 2016.

Gross profit for the fiscal year 2017 increased to $1.1 million from a gross loss of $3.7 million in 2016. Gross margin was 1.8% for the fiscal year 2016 (sic) [fiscal year 2017] compared with a negative gross margin of 6.1% in 2016.

Due to the fact that the majority of our revenues is coming from product sales within our enterprise business, our gross margins will continue to be narrow until the revenues from our smart car and smart ride business begin to ramp.

Now, let me walk through our operating expenses. Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016 (sic) [2017] decreased 63.5% year-over-year to $42.8 million from $117.2 million in the same period in 2016.

Total operating expenses for the fiscal year 20017 decreased 8.5% year-over-year to $182.8 million from $168.5 million in 2016.

Net income attributable to Link Motion was $111.4 million in the fourth quarter compared with net loss of $111.2 million in the same period in 2016.

Net loss attributable to Link Motion was $5.3 million for the fiscal year 2016 (sic) [fiscal year 2016] compared with net loss attributable to NQ Mobile of $127.6 million in 2016.

Let me highlight that, in 2017, we chose to conservatively only recognize $161.5 million of the gain from the disposal of discontinued operations. We booked as deferred gains an additional $180.4 million and we would recognize that on a pro rata basis as the cash is received from the notes receivable in the future periods.

Now, moving to our strong balance sheet. We ended the period with $319.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits. Our balance sheet is additionally strengthened by our $271 million notes receivable. We are in a very strong financial position which will allow us to aggressively pursue our smart car and smart ride plans.

Finally, I will inform you today, we plan on reporting the first half of 2018 results as our next financial call given the timing of our new business ramp and the insignificance of the legacy business during the first and second quarter of this year.

I would now like to turn the call back to Matt.

Matthew Mathison

Thanks, Roland. Over the last several months, we've made great strides in the development of our future businesses. As we move forward and in the appropriate time, we will be able to share much more details about our strategic partnerships and operational developments.

We have identified three key operational milestones we expect to achieve this year. First, the roll out of our smart ride business and a soon-to-be-announced launch city by the end of the summer. We will announce this in conjunction with additional key industry and strategic partnerships.

Second, regarding the CarBrain carputer platform, we will seek out key partnerships as well as sales deals throughout the year and plan to end the year with 30,000 units in our production plan.

And finally, we anticipate that these segments combined will provide us with an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million as we exit the year.

Our entire management team is confident in our ability to ramp our smart car and ride businesses. We're wholly focused on delivering the milestones mentioned above for 2018.

And while we will be reporting the first half of 2018 results instead of the quarterlies, that does not mean that you have to wait until that time to hear from us.

To further support the transparency amongst our shareholder base and new institutional investors, Link Motion will be hosting investor and analyst facility tours in China expected in the summer of 2018 after our launch city is announced.

As part of our new strategic investor relations and communication programs, we plan to be aggressive with our progress updates and adhering to the best practices in the US and abroad.

We also expect to be attending multiple investor roadshows and conferences throughout this year in key global markets. We look forward to sharing more on our developing story at the upcoming Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference in May in New York as well as B. Riley Institutional Conference in May – later in May in Santa Monica, California among other events yet to be announced.

Michael Samuels

Hi, gentlemen. Good evening and thanks for the call. Just if you could give us a little update on the buyback, where it stands now. I think the last one we saw, we had purchased about 5 million shares in the market, plus the bonds. So, if you could just maybe update us and give us an idea again in the future. Because if I'm getting the numbers right, we've probably got close to $5 a share in cash and we're selling $1.75. So, I'd really appreciate it. Thanks.

Matthew Mathison

Appreciate your question. Regarding the buyback, as you know, in November of last year, our board authorized $150 million buyback program. And we – since that timeframe, we have executed a combined amount of $93 million worth, which includes the $88 million prepayment to the convertible notes as well as $5 million worth of equity through December 31.

We will continue. Our commitment remains. We have $57 million left authorized. Our commitment remains. We're obviously working on the currency and getting more access to US dollars and we will continue forward with our buyback plan.

And as we mentioned, as Vincent and I both mentioned at the onset of the call, we are – in addition to the normal buyback strategies, we're also exploring other ways in which we can do that.

So, again, as we move forward, we will share and communicate those things as they happen.

Michael Samuels

Thanks a lot.

Michael Guzman

Thank you. Matt, a question with regard – I'm not sure if I missed it there. In terms of the expenditure expected for the initial rollout, how much do you expect to spend for city one? And then, maybe a little more color about that process. I know you're going to announce the city the summer, you said, but maybe a little more of a timeline about when we see that developing in other cities as well, when those announcements should happen.

Matthew Mathison

Thanks for your question, Mike. Appreciate it. So, let's talk about two parts of it. In terms of the cost, let's address that first. As we've mentioned, again, both on our roadshow, we highlighted things in the PowerPoint and we provided other information at the last conference we attended. We provided a little information on the cars.

But as you know, part of our strategy is to own our own fleet of cars, and so there will be an initial capital expenditure associated with the purchase of the cars. We've mentioned that we want to launch over the first year with 5,000 vehicles. Obviously, not all coming upfront. That will be staged and that will be rolled out accordingly.

But we will make a down payment on those cars and plan on leasing the balance of those payments over a five-year period of time. And so, again, from a total CapEx expenditure for that kind of first 5,000 cars, I would say a good number would be roughly in the $30 million range total.

As it pertains to the launch city and kind of the plans around that, again, once we get and obtain the official government licenses to operate these businesses in that launch city, we will be able to announce the launch city as well as provide many more key details associated with partnerships and other aspects of it.

But we are very focused on growing a local business. And so, we're going to focus on this launch city and the expansion plans will likely include cities around this launch city within the same province. We're going to be very locally focused.

And so, again, the obtaining of the license as well as the discourses of these things, obviously, given it's the second week of April and we're launching by the end of the summer, it's coming up here pretty quickly and we'll be eager to share those things as they develop.

Long Lin

Good evening. This is Long Lin from The Benchmark Company on behalf of Fawne Jiang. My first question is regarding the competition in the smart auto business as well as in the smart ride business. Just wondering like, compared to the large major Internet platforms such as Baidu, what's the company's competitive advantage? As well as, how is your smart ride services different from other riding services?

Matthew Mathison

Sure. Thanks for your question. I just want to clarify the first part of your question. Are you referring to the smart ride part of the business or the carputer part of the business on the first part of your question?

Long Lin

The carputer. Like, the overall. I guess, the smart auto, like autonomous driving kind of business, I guess, in the overall smart auto business. What's the company's competitive advantage? As you see, you have a lot of – there's a feeling, like major platform such as Baidu, they're also doing this kind of business.

Matthew Mathison

Yeah, great question. Obviously, we're really excited about the technology that we acquired back in 2015 from the Link Motion Holdings Group based out of Finland, a group of engineers that came from Nokia.

I think that I would answer it this way. There, obviously, are a lot of smart auto tech companies out there. You mentioned Baidu. There's, obviously, a lot of them. But it's important to understand that our carputer system is really the underlying CPU. Like, if you think about a computer, right, a notebook or a desktop computer, you have kind of the underlying CPU and then you have other specialty – kind of their own specialty CPUs or computing components that do different things. Like, for example, in a gaming PC, you have, obviously, the underlying computer that runs the nuts and bolts, the basic operations of a computer. Then you have specific graphics-based, CPU based, and Nvidia-based graphics chip that manages kind of the high-end graphics associated with gaming.

On the car side of the business, we're really focused on developing a product and providing a product that the underlying, overarching kind of CPU-based parts.

You mentioned Baidu and some of these others. We believe there's, obviously, a bunch of specialty types of systems and technologies out there that are more focused on specifically autonomous driving or some other component. We're really focused on being under that and working with those specialty components.

And so, that's how we're approaching it. again, we want to offer the carmaker and the OEM. We want to enable, right, to be able to provide a smart car, right, a software-defined car that they're able to customize and put into place whatever specialty types of features that they want. And that technology enabler position is where we're focused and what we believe is our competitive advantage. So, that's one.

Your second question on the smart ride business, like you said, there's a lot of news out there. There's a lot of big players that are involved in really getting passengers or riders from point A to point B, right? And there's the order takers and there's the mobile application providers that are just matching riders with drivers and taking a cut.

What we're doing is on that, obviously, we're utilizing that business model, getting passengers from point A to point B, but we're really focused on providing them the experience and providing them the convenient way in which they use that transportation or that travel time.

That's how we're focused. And again, we're doing it on a very local basis and that's how we're competing.

Long Lin

Okay, thank you. That's very helpful. Also, just a follow-up, so how does the carputer is different from the CarBrain platform?

Matthew Mathison

They're interchangeable right now. The CarBrain is really the next generation of our carputer system. So, the CarBrain, we actually announced a developmental – the kind of the next-gen development phase of our carputer and we call that our CarBrain, so they're interchangeable.

Long Lin

So, when do you expect this CarBrain – basically, you're going to have to operate, right, from the carputer. What's the production plan, like that? Like, going forward in 2018.

Matthew Mathison

The development has been already underway. And again, it's not necessarily upgrading. It's really just adding feature sets. Obviously, in technology, you're always upgrading, you're always improving. So, this is just the next developmental phase of our carputer system.

Long Lin

Okay, thank you. But in terms of the smart ride business and the smart space service, like, basically, do you have any kind of like outlook for the revenue contribution in 2018?

Matthew Mathison

Yeah, the smart ride business, again, commercially launching by the end of the summer and the revenue guidance that we've given to exit the year on an annualized revenue run rate of $100 million is the guidance we've given. But we've also been very specific and provided some kind of – some key operating metrics that we expect to achieve on a revenue basis for the smart ride business, which I'd be happy to walk you through off-line. But very generically and high-level, again, we expect on a per car basis about RMB 500 per car per day for the transportation side of it. And then, again, we expect to leverage that with additional revenues per car per day for the smart space services. And again, happy to walk you in more details offline.

Long Lin

Great, thank you.

Michael Guzman

Thanks, Matt. Jon texted me that he wasn't able to get on there. He was having some issues. He wanted me to ask you. With regard to the electric bus business, maybe some more color on that. I was doing a little work and we spent a lot of time here talking about the smart ride, but can you give us a little more color on that business, where you see it going and how is it working out in the initial city?

Matthew Mathison

Yeah. Again, the public transportation side of what we're doing is actually very interesting and exciting for us. Again, landing this commercial opportunity with Qingdao Bus, we believe, is the start of a very – potentially exciting business opportunity. But very specifically, just like cars can become software defined through technology, busses and other public transportation vehicles can as well. And again, with the big electric vehicle, the EV push, and making busses throughout China really EV based, but not just EV-based, but software defined and smart and connected, is something that's very attractive. And we're in there. Like I said, we have a pilot going on with a little bit less than 100 buses right now and we'll be able to announce soon here an expansion beyond just Qingdao, into several other cities here. And so, it's an exciting opportunity. The pilot is going well. It's commercial right now. And again, we will share more updates with you as you can.

There's a couple interesting and differentiating factors with the public transportation side. One, buses are much bigger than cars. And so, the number of carputers, right, or effectively the ASP opportunity per unit is higher because each bus takes more than one carputer. So, that's interesting.

And then, again, with the expansive plans of rolling out EV buses throughout the country, there's just a good opportunity. So…

Michael Guzman

Thank you.

Matthew Mathison

Thank you very much. Again, thank you all for joining us this evening and this morning. And again, we look forward to hearing from you. And again, as we attend the various conferences and other things that we'll post to our investor relations event site, we look forward to seeing you. Please reach out to us directly at investors@lkmotion.com or you could reach out to our IR team at MZ Global.

We wish everyone to have a good night and a good day. Thank you.

