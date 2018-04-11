Zuora: IPO Valuation Update

Zuora's growth profile is simply incredible - with its most recent quarterly growth at 62% y/y, and growth has markedly accelerated over each of the past three quarters.

With a valuation of just 4.7x EV/FY19 revenues, Zuora still has plenty of room to soar in its IPO.

The implied IPO size is now $120 million, with the shares offered remaining constant at 10 million (a very small slice, less than 10% of the company).

Zuora has greatly expanded its IPO pricing range to $11-$13, up 20% at the midpoint from a prior range of $9-$11.

Zuora (ZUO), the subscription-based ERP platform that focuses on other subscription businesses, is quickly shaping up to becoming a hotly desired IPO. Not one to be outdone by the much higher-profile names that have gone public this year (i.e., Dropbox (DBX)), Zuora has taken a leaf from the latter's playbook and upped its pricing range on the Tuesday before its offering.

Initial pricing ranges, of course, are just that - just the first placeholder to gauge investor interest. We shouldn't expect to be able to nab Zuora or any other IPO for the low, low price of the first range (especially since the stock will likely open for the first trade at a much higher price than the actual IPO value). By moving its range from $9-$11 to $11-$13, the company has suddenly boosted its valuation by 20% - a larger move than other pricing range increases.

The raising of the pricing range is a strong early signal that the IPO is seeing strong demand from institutional investors as Zuora's bankers (leading the deal are the two usual suspects in TMT, Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS)) fill the order book. Still, however, Zuora remains at a very modest valuation that will leave plenty of room for a "pop".

The IPO is expected on April 12. Between now and then, we can still see a further increase in Zuora's final pricing if the order book continues to fill, though it might not matter for retail investors as the stock is due for a pop. As a reminder, the handful of software companies that have gone public this year have seen tremendous strength in early trading. Dropbox was up 36% on its first day; security company Zscaler (ZS), which is much closer to Zuora in both scale and financial profile, far exceeded that with a first-day pop of 106%. And since their first days of trading, both companies have held in their gains remarkably well:

DBX data by YCharts

Based on a confluence of internal and external factors - the strength of predecessor IPOs in 2018, Zuora's pricing increase, and its high-growth financial profile - Zuora is shaping up to be a winner that can perform as well as Zscaler did. And as I discussed in my original article, Zuora is perhaps the best SaaS company to capitalize on Wall Street's penchant for subscription companies - not only does Zuora itself have a stable subscription-based offering, but it caters to other subscription businesses.

This will be an IPO to watch with one finger on the trigger.

$1.2 billion valuation still leaves room to rise

Let's turn the discussion to valuation and how the cap table will look post-offering.

Zuora is offering 10 million shares in its IPO, out of a total pool of 102.5 million shares to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company is offering less than 10% in its IPO, a much smaller number than is typical for SaaS startups.

That's a strong signal in and of itself. It indicates that Zuora isn't going public because it needs the cash. And indeed, the company has $78 million on its balance sheet versus operating cash burn of just -$25 million in the prior year. If the company holds this cash burn run rate (and it has indeed held pretty steady in the three years of financial data we have), its existing cash would last it another three years.

With 102.5 million shares at a midpoint price of $12/share, this implies a launching market cap of $1.23 billion. Netting out the $78 million of cash on Zuora's balance sheet as well as the $124 million it expects to raise in net IPO proceeds (per the company's refreshed S-1 filing, assuming a $12 IPO price), Zuora will have an enterprise value of $1.03 billion at launch.

See below:

Source: author-created chart, data from public filings, forward revenues based on extrapolation of historical revenues

If we apply a very conservative 30% growth rate to Zuora's FY18 revenues of $167.9 million, we arrive at FY19 revenues of $218.3 million as shown above. This puts Zuora's IPO valuation at a very modest 4.71x EV/FY19 revenues, way below where Dropbox and Zscaler traded on their first day (9x and 16x, respectively) and still below where the typical high-growth software company (6x to 8x) trades. For a company with Zuora's high-growth financial profile and modest, not overbearing losses, it can definitely command a high premium.

Note also that a 30% growth assumption is extremely conservative. Zuora's FY18 revenue growth was 48%, so it's almost unthinkable that Zuora would sacrifice 18 points of growth in an IPO year with huge publicity and a >$100 million capital raise. One other important fact to point out: Zuora's growth has actually been accelerating over the past several quarters. Here's a look at the company's quarterly results:

Source: Zuora S-1 filing

Here are the calculated quarterly growth rates from the past fiscal year, with the most recent on top:

Q4: 62% y/y

Q3: 51% y/y

Q2: 44% y/y

Q1: 27% y/y

The fact that Zuora has seen accelerating growth every single quarter of FY18 is a huge tailwind for the company going into FY19. Based on its growth trends, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see 40% or even 50% y/y growth in FY19. Applying these growth rates instead would yield a valuation of 4.4x forward revenues and 4.1x forward revenues, respectively.

The bottom line regarding Zuora's valuation: even when using a conservative 30% growth rate, Zuora is very cheaply valued at $12 per share. Using more aggressive growth rates makes the company's valuation look like even more of a steal. Based on how cheaply Zuora is currently priced against predecessor IPOs this year, Zuora is leaning toward another Zscaler-style IPO that could see shares rise rapidly - perhaps even to 2x.

Key takeaways

Despite being a relatively unknown player up until this year, Zuora is starting to look like a huge winner early on. And with the company currently pointing to a modest $1.2 billion market cap and a revenue multiple in the mid-4s, we can almost guarantee that Zuora will see strong early trading action.

Investors would be wise to get in as early as possible. Barring any jarring headlines that shake the entire tech sector (as China tariffs and Senate regulatory hearings have done in the past few weeks), Zuora will be a strong IPO performer as well as a steady long-term play to buy for its fundamental strengths.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZUO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.