Fitbit Is Not Undervalued - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/10/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, April 10.

Bullish Calls

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX): The company had a good quarter and is conservative. It's a buy.

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO): "My charitable trust is holding. CEO Brad Jacobs is the man. It's the last mile, it's everything."

Bearish Calls

3M (NYSE:MMM): The company at their analyst conference said that March may not be strong and hence the stock went down.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT): "No, it's not undervalued."

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA): No, buy Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) instead.

