Xi Is Music To The Markets' Ears

By Stephen Innes

US stock markets are flying as President Xi's conciliatory overtones over tariffs have diffused building trade war tensions. Investors took great comfort in his remarks as the S&P 500 remained on the ups into the closing bell. In a market starved of good news, Xi's dialled-back trade war rhetoric was music to investor's ears.

While investors are relishing this moment, trade war issues are not about to leave the political stage any time soon. In fact, President Xi's remarks, while conciliatory to tariffs, were restatements of previous pledges with no new compromises to President Trump.

Oil Markets

Oil prices are towering on the heightened tension in the Middle East, and the looming May 12 Iran Nuclear deadline. But the significant counterbalance remains US crude oil production, which for the week ending March 30 increased to 10.460 million bpd. Also, the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise build of 1.758 million barrels which has temporarily taken a bit of wind out of the market sails.

However, with all the possible supply disruptors, traders are content to stay long, given a likely chance the US will impose sanctions on Iran and will have "forceful" response to Syria.

Gold Markets

Trade war on/trade war off is very much the tale of the tape as gold prices erased early gains to trade lower on Tuesday after President Xi dialled back trade rhetoric. But with investors positioning for Iran and Syria geopolitical flashpoint to reignite, gold remained and should remain firmly bid on the dip.

Currency Markets

Not sure I have a great deal to add. The revolving door of risk ambulations is exceedingly challenging to anticipate, let alone trade.

Japanese Yen

JPY was the worst as USDJPY crept back up to 107.20+ on improved risk sentiment. Nevertheless, still, very much a range trade with traders content to add some small shorts on upticks awaiting the next wave or risk aversion.

The Euro

The markets were adding to EURUSD longs the back of hawkish comments from the ECB's Nowotny. To be honest, this provided a welcome distraction from all the trade noise!

The Malaysian Ringgit

Asia traded lower on the positive regional momentum following CNH gains after President Xi's speech, which hit all the right buttons for regional growth.

But the ringgit remains very much stuck in neutral and not unexpectedly so, given the mild political headwinds. Oil prices continue to be incredibly supportive, but investors appear more content to sit this one out until the election passes.